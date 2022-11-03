Read full article on original website
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the TripThe Connecticut ExplorerColchester, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
I-84 Connecticut and New York Traffic Alert From Danbury Emergency Management
Here is a heads-up for all of you, including me, who travel each and every day on that magical stretch of road called I-84 from Connecticut to New York and vice versa. According to the Twitter and Facebook pages of Danbury Emergency Management, beginning next Monday, November 14th a section of I-84 with be going through some resurfacing and will cause a wee bit of a problem for a few days. Fun things like lane closures will be happening. I can't imagine a more dreaded word combo for a daily commuter than a "LANE CLOSURE." Two words that when put together send cold chills down the spine of someone late to work and a very important meeting with the boss as they hear them uttered by our traffic announcers over the airwaves.
fox61.com
Local police encountering increasing number of Glock switches on the street
WATERBURY, Conn — It’s the new shot heard around the world and it comes from a Glock. The manufacturer’s handguns are being retrofitted with a device that’s threatening local law enforcement and the safety on your street. In the United States, there are more guns than...
fox61.com
CONNECTICUT FORECAST - Evening Nov. 7, 2022
This record-breaking stretch of November warmth is coming to an end. Bridgeport broke the all-time November high-temperature record on Monday, hitting 79 degrees.
One of the first cannabis shops in Connecticut could open in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It won’t be too much longer before you start seeing pot shops opening in Connecticut. One of the first could be in West Hartford. Derrick Gibbs is cautiously optimistic as he gets set to move forward and open a dispensary in West Hartford. Pairing his cannabis business with a medicinal […]
momcollective.com
An Evening to Remember at SoNo 1420
This post is sponsored by Sono 1420, but the opinions are my own. Please support our sponsors. As a busy mom of three daughters, I do not get many opportunities to go out with other adults, especially on a school night. Usually, if I am leaving my house, it will involve an activity that my children want to do. So, I was thrilled when I got to go out with my fellow Fairfield County Mom Contributors to SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers.
My Futile Quest For a Small Amount of Dry Ice in Connecticut
If you don't show up on the first page of search engine results, I don't have the energy to chase you. I recently found it very tough to find a couple of pounds of dry ice, have you run into that?. We just moved to our new place in Torrington,...
New TJ Maxx Opens At Woodbury Plaza Shopping Center
A brand-new TJ Maxx has opened its doors at a Long Island shopping center. The store had its grand opening at the newly-renovated Woodbury Plaza shopping center on Sunday, Oct. 30, Breslin Realty announced. The 24,000-square-foot store, located at 401 South Oyster Bay Road in Plainview, replaced Bed Bath &...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton tree makes CT Notable Trees Project, but development looms
SHELTON — One of the largest black tupelo trees in the state sits on land that could soon be purchased by a commercial developer. The tree sits on 25 acres of open space owned by the Wells family and was officially listed with the Connecticut Notable Trees Project last week. Peter North of the Notable Trees Project measured the tree last week and found it to be the third largest in Connecticut.
'It’s a crisis' | Several pedestrians hit and killed within a week
CONNECTICUT, USA — Several people have been hit and killed within the past week across Connecticut. Most recently, a person was killed on Whalley Avenue in New Haven Friday night. An 81-year-old was struck and dragged 300 feet in Ansonia around the same time. That victim was taken to...
Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut
Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
NBC Connecticut
2 Shot in Auto Parts Store on Berlin Turnpike in Newington
Two people were shot inside an auto parts store on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington Sunday night, according to police. Police say a man walked into the O'Reilly Auto Parts around 6 p.m. and shot a man and a woman who worked at the store. Both victims were taken to...
fox61.com
Suspect in Newington shooting had a score to settle: Police report
NEWINGTON, Conn. — According to a police report, the suspect in Sunday's double shooting inside the O'Reilly Auto Parts store on the Berlin Turnpike may have had a bone to pick with one of the employees that fueled his fury. According to a family member of one of the...
Bobcat spotted on porch in Monson
A 22News viewer spotted a bobcat on their porch on Friday in Monson.
Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Old Saybrook (CT)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Old Saybrook, CT?. Old Saybrook is a Middlesex County town in Connecticut state, United States. The town’s population in 2020 was 10,481. It is the oldest town on the Shoreline and the state’s oldest English town name.
51-Year-Old Killed In Crash Between Pickup Truck, Car On I-91 In Middletown
One person was killed in an overnight crash on a busy Connecticut roadway. It happened around 10:05 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 on southbound I-91 in Middletown. A 2015 Volvo was traveling south of the Exit 21 on-ramp in the center lane of three lanes and a Ford F-350 was traveling adjacent to the Volvo, in the right lane, Connecticut State Police said.
Connecticut Hunter Fined Thousands for Violating Near-Century-Old Law
Authorities have caught a Connecticut hunter who reportedly baited ducks around a hunting blind by spreading kernels of corn and then shooting them. But, little did he know, the Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police was monitoring him after an anonymous complaint had tipped them off. David Foster, 51, and two other...
Eyewitness News
Someone won $2.3 million from Lotto!
STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A $2.3 million winning Lotto! ticket was sold at a convenience store in Stratford. The Connecticut Lottery confirmed that the ticket was sold at 7-Eleven store #33320. The winner matched all six numbers in Friday’s drawing. The numbers were 5, 7, 9, 25, 28, and...
fox61.com
1 dead in Hartford shooting: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Police Department is investigating after a man was shot dead Monday evening. Police said they were called to the area of 135 Nelson Street on reports of a person shot on the second-floor back porch. The victim was identified as Chester Gaston, 46, of...
ABC6.com
Leave your leaves this fall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
