Old Lyme, CT

i95 ROCK

I-84 Connecticut and New York Traffic Alert From Danbury Emergency Management

Here is a heads-up for all of you, including me, who travel each and every day on that magical stretch of road called I-84 from Connecticut to New York and vice versa. According to the Twitter and Facebook pages of Danbury Emergency Management, beginning next Monday, November 14th a section of I-84 with be going through some resurfacing and will cause a wee bit of a problem for a few days. Fun things like lane closures will be happening. I can't imagine a more dreaded word combo for a daily commuter than a "LANE CLOSURE." Two words that when put together send cold chills down the spine of someone late to work and a very important meeting with the boss as they hear them uttered by our traffic announcers over the airwaves.
DANBURY, CT
momcollective.com

An Evening to Remember at SoNo 1420

This post is sponsored by Sono 1420, but the opinions are my own. Please support our sponsors. As a busy mom of three daughters, I do not get many opportunities to go out with other adults, especially on a school night. Usually, if I am leaving my house, it will involve an activity that my children want to do. So, I was thrilled when I got to go out with my fellow Fairfield County Mom Contributors to SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers.
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

New TJ Maxx Opens At Woodbury Plaza Shopping Center

A brand-new TJ Maxx has opened its doors at a Long Island shopping center. The store had its grand opening at the newly-renovated Woodbury Plaza shopping center on Sunday, Oct. 30, Breslin Realty announced. The 24,000-square-foot store, located at 401 South Oyster Bay Road in Plainview, replaced Bed Bath &...
WOODBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton tree makes CT Notable Trees Project, but development looms

SHELTON — One of the largest black tupelo trees in the state sits on land that could soon be purchased by a commercial developer. The tree sits on 25 acres of open space owned by the Wells family and was officially listed with the Connecticut Notable Trees Project last week. Peter North of the Notable Trees Project measured the tree last week and found it to be the third largest in Connecticut.
SHELTON, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut

Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

2 Shot in Auto Parts Store on Berlin Turnpike in Newington

Two people were shot inside an auto parts store on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington Sunday night, according to police. Police say a man walked into the O'Reilly Auto Parts around 6 p.m. and shot a man and a woman who worked at the store. Both victims were taken to...
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
HARTFORD, CT
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Old Saybrook (CT)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Old Saybrook, CT?. Old Saybrook is a Middlesex County town in Connecticut state, United States. The town’s population in 2020 was 10,481. It is the oldest town on the Shoreline and the state’s oldest English town name.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Eyewitness News

Someone won $2.3 million from Lotto!

STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A $2.3 million winning Lotto! ticket was sold at a convenience store in Stratford. The Connecticut Lottery confirmed that the ticket was sold at 7-Eleven store #33320. The winner matched all six numbers in Friday’s drawing. The numbers were 5, 7, 9, 25, 28, and...
STRATFORD, CT
fox61.com

1 dead in Hartford shooting: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Police Department is investigating after a man was shot dead Monday evening. Police said they were called to the area of 135 Nelson Street on reports of a person shot on the second-floor back porch. The victim was identified as Chester Gaston, 46, of...
HARTFORD, CT
ABC6.com

Leave your leaves this fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
PROVIDENCE, RI

