Idaho officials urge voters to be wary of misinformation
BOISE (AP) — Idaho officials are urging voters to get election-related information from trusted sources and report possible voting rights or fraud concerns to officials. Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and District of Idaho U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit in a news release late Friday said state and federal agencies are available leading up to and during Tuesday’s general election.
McGeachin facing possible penalties for using taxpayer funds for electioneering
BOISE — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has been twice ordered to “cease and desist” from violating the Public Integrity in Elections Act by advocating for candidates in her official state office newsletter. According to letters from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office on Nov. 3 and Nov....
The rollercoaster of Idaho Rep. Christensen's social media lawsuit
Briefly, it almost seemed like it was over. Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, had been sued over the summer for blocking constituents on Facebook. In July, court documents said he had unblocked them and declared not to re-block them until his term was over. He filed a motion to dismiss. But...
Cowboy Up: Garcia wins WTA Finals over Sabalenka in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Caroline Garcia plopped on a cowboy hat to go with the trophy she was holding after telling fans she had enjoyed her first trip to Texas. There was plenty for the Frenchwoman to like in Cowtown.
