I was extremely disturbed to read the letter to the editor in Friday’s edition of The Laconia Daily Sun titled “Bolduc’s mental state compromises ability to serve in Senate" in which the author attacks and belittles retired Brigadier General Don Bolduc for his battle with post-traumatic stress. The idea that Bolduc is somehow disqualified to serve in the U.S. Senate because of a condition he has openly discussed is an insult to every single man and woman who has worn our nation's uniform.

LACONIA, NH ・ 7 HOURS AGO