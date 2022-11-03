Read full article on original website
Four elk killed in collisions on Highway 191 over the weekend
Four elk were killed over the weekend on U.S. Highway 191 near Gallatin Gateway in two separate crashes. Neither drivers involved in the accidents were injured. The first incident occurred early on Saturday morning during daylight hours, according to Holly Pippel, a longtime Gallatin Valley local and photographer who has followed elk herds near Gallatin Gateway for the past seven years. The driver struck two cow elk and a calf, all of which were killed.
Jackknife blockage reducing lanes on I-90 eastbound east of Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The I-90 eastbound lane east of Bozeman has blockage and reduced lanes Thursday due to a jackknife crash. The Montana Department of Transportation's online 511 road report, the crash is located at mile-marker 313. Drivers are asked to slow down for maintenance and emergency crews.
USACE helping with post-flooding related permitting in Carbon, Park and Stillwater Counties
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Montana Regulatory personnel will be staged at key locations in Carbon, Park and Stillwater Counties to help people with post-flooding related permitting. Local applicants can get help Monday Nov. 7 to Thursday, Nov. 10, and Monday Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov....
Police in Bozeman seek to identify person in connection with investigation
The Bozeman Police Department on Tuesday shared photos of a person it is attempting to identify regarding an ongoing investigation.
R.I.P. Gallatin Valley Mall: Demo For ‘Gallatin Crossing’ Underway [PHOTOS]
The major renovation and construction on the Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman has begun. If fact, a large chunk of the Mall isn't even there anymore. NOTE: The Gallatin Valley Mall IS OPEN during this redevelopment and there is still plenty of parking available. Don't hesitate to continue shopping at your favorite retailers while this big project is underway. It is not difficult getting around the construction.
Winter is (Actually) Coming: 16″ Mountain Snow Possible By Tuesday
Get the boots and shovels handy...again. Another round of snow is on the way, especially for the mountains south of Bozeman, Livingston, and Butte. Mother Nature is going to be busy in the next couple of days, setting up the southern Mountains for ski season AND reminding new Montana drivers that driving during a storm is no joke.
Residents of Ennis express concern over gravel pit expansion
Residents of Ennis are concerned about the Madison River and air quality as a local gravel mine plans to expand.
USPS head responds to concerns over absentee ballots in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - We're starting to see some absentee turnout data from across the state come in. Gallatin County has received 31,000 ballots out of the 63,000 sent out, that rate is lower than other major population centers in the state. For the last few months, we have been following...
One Acre in Big Sky Costs HOW Much?
We all know real estate in the Gallatin Valley is outrageously expensive, but have you seen how much it is in Big Sky?. It hurts every time I look at the average price of homes, condos, or townhomes in Gallatin Valley. I thought the housing market was ridiculous here in Bozeman, until I saw the cost of houses in Big Sky.
LMLC brings rough draft of development plans to the public
Includes more than 1,200 housing units, potential for rodeo arena. The Lone Mountain Land Company in October brought to the public some of its plans for further developing land it owns around Town Center, Meadow Village, Gallatin Canyon and Gallatin Gateway. The Big Sky community needs about 2,000 housing units...
Montana will get its first Whole Foods at a made-over Bozeman mall
Montanans will finally get access to Berry Chantilly Cake and 365 Cauliflower pizza crust when Gallatin Valley Mall gets transformed into Gallatin Crossing. The $50 million makeover of the 315,000-sq.-ft. center in Bozeman will be anchored by Whole Foods and a 45,000-sq.-ft. medical pavilion. Demolition of much of the mall is underway to make room for these tenants, as well as for new landscaping and parking.
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice
If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
Popular Montana Food Truck Announces Move to New Location
A popular food truck that served Bozeman residents for over four years is moving into a new location in the near future. The People's Sandwich food truck once roamed the streets of Bozeman before permanently moving to Butte in April 2022. Many customers in the area were sad to see the food truck move out of town. I mean, where else can you get a Cu-Bahn-Mi sandwich in Bozeman?
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road Video Wildlife ...
MSU alumnus to be inducted into Montana engineering hall of fame
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State University engineering graduate will be inducted into the Montana Professional Engineers Hall of Fame. Tommy Harris "T.H." Thomas graduated from MSU in 1953 with a bachelor's in civil engineering. Thomas loved engineering and worked on numerous projects around the state including roadways and...
Bozeman Health announces hospital name change
Bozeman Health announced that Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital’s name is changing to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center.
Walk-off at Walkup: No. 3 Montana State beats Northern Arizona in a thriller at the buzzer
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A football game that looked like it could end in disaster was saved by a couple young Montanans. With less than a minute left in Montana State’s barn burner at Northern Arizona, MSU’s Tommy Mellott scrambled right and fired a perfect pass to Taco Dowler. The 64-yard toss from the Butte native to the Billings West graduate transported MSU from a third down and 10 at its own 18-yard line to a first down at NAU’s 18.
Kira Thomsen’s career night lifts Montana State volleyball to win over Portland State
BOZEMAN — Montana State junior Kira Thomsen posted a career-high 32 kills and added 20 digs to guide the MSU volleyball team to a 25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 26-24, 15-11 victory of Big Sky Conference-leading Portland State on Saturday night in Shroyer Gym. Thomsen’s kill total was also a Big...
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana State visits Northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Montana State football team is playing at Northern Arizona on Saturday afternoon for both teams' sixth Big Sky Conference game of the season. Both No. 3-ranked MSU (7-1, 5-0 Big Sky) and NAU (3-5, 2-3) are coming off byes. It's the Bobcats' first trip to the Walkup Skydome since 2017, and they haven't won in Flagstaff since 2008. They beat the Lumberjacks in their most recent outing, 49-31 in 2019 at Bobcat Stadium.
Montana State women coast to exhibition win over South Dakota Mines
BOZEMAN — Thirteen of Montana State's 14 players scored and all played at least six minutes in a 93-39 women's basketball exhibition victory over South Dakota Mines on Saturday. Senior Darian White led MSU with 16 points, while adding three assists and three steals. Junior Leia Beattie tossed in...
