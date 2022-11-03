Read full article on original website
Related
wkms.org
River’s Edge International Film Festival returns to Paducah
A far western Kentucky film festival is returning to Paducah this weekend. The River’s Edge International Film Festival (REIFF) is back for its 18th edition, with screenings hosted at Maiden Alley Cinema and the Yeiser Art Center in downtown Paducah Nov. 10-13. Festival director Rebecca Madding, who also serves...
wkms.org
Kentuckians take advantage of early voting ahead of midterm
Kentuckians have been able to hit the polls early this year after a new law created three days of early in-person voting, including Saturday. Many voters and officials say having more options and days to vote has led to shorter lines and easier access. Keith Bays, who works 14-hour days...
wkms.org
Illinois candidates make final push to get out the vote
SPRINGFIELD – Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker was crisscrossing the state Monday while his Republican challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, focused on the Chicago suburbs as they both made their final pitches to voters ahead of Tuesday’s general election. Pritzker, along with other Democrats at the top of the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Oct. 31, 2022
Linda Wilson, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Paris Healthcare Nursing and Rehab in Paris, Tennessee. She was born Oct. 26, 1949, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to William N. “Bill” Hurt and Treva L. Thurmond Hurt. She retired from the food service department at...
westkentuckystar.com
Ballard student dies in car crash, according to superintendent
A Ballard County Middle School student was reported to have died in a car accident on Tuesday. Ballard school superintendent Dr. Casey Allen made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday night. The post read,. "It is with a heavy heart that I make this post tonight. We lost a...
westkentuckystar.com
Search warrant results in drug seizure, four arrested
Four people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday. Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home on Butler Lane in Paducah. Detectives reportedly found 15 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, methamphetamine smoking pipes, as well as other items of illegal drug paraphernalia during their search. They also allegedly seized money suspected to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales.
Comments / 0