Four people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday. Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home on Butler Lane in Paducah. Detectives reportedly found 15 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, methamphetamine smoking pipes, as well as other items of illegal drug paraphernalia during their search. They also allegedly seized money suspected to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 11 DAYS AGO