City jurisdiction may limit on-campus students voting eligibility, but there are still ways to become civically engaged

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mustangnews.net
Q&A: Meet the candidates vying for State Assembly District 30 seat
The State Assembly seat for District 30 is on the ballot in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. The district includes portions of San Luis Obispo County, Monterey County and Santa Cruz County. After primary elections, Vicki Nohrden is running on the Republican ticket and Dawn Addis is on the Democrat...
mustangnews.net
Cal Poly announces new Assistant VP for Strategic Planning and Networks
The city’s diversity, equity and inclusion manager has accepted a job at Cal Poly to help execute the university’s own DEI efforts, according to a campus-wide email sent Thursday. Beya Makekau, the city’s DEI manager, has accepted the position of assistant vice president for strategic planning and networks...
Comments / 0