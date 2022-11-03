Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laconiadailysun.com
NH Audubon recognizes Conservation Award winners
CONCORD — At its annual meeting on Sept. 17, NH Audubon named its 2022 conservation award winners:. Tudor Richards Award — Sarah Thorne of Holderness; Goodhue-Elkins Award — Rob Woodward of Laconia; and John Thalheimer Volunteer Award — Wendy Chatel of Wolfeboro.
laconiadailysun.com
Jan Face Glassman: Bolduc not afraid to speak honestly about issues affecting veterans
I was extremely disturbed to read the letter to the editor in Friday’s edition of The Laconia Daily Sun titled “Bolduc’s mental state compromises ability to serve in Senate" in which the author attacks and belittles retired Brigadier General Don Bolduc for his battle with post-traumatic stress. The idea that Bolduc is somehow disqualified to serve in the U.S. Senate because of a condition he has openly discussed is an insult to every single man and woman who has worn our nation's uniform.
laconiadailysun.com
Lorrie Carey selected as 2022 Woman of Achievement
FRANKLIN — Lorrie Carey, owner of Marshall’s Florist in Boscawen was selected as the 2022 Woman of Achievement by the Franklin Business and Professional Women’s Organization on Oct. 20, at Greenside Restaurant in Lochmere. The Woman of Achievement award is given each year to a woman who...
laconiadailysun.com
Irwin
LACONIA — The Irwin Automotive Group is a supporter of The Greater Lakes Region Children's A…
laconiadailysun.com
Harry B. Blinn, 85
CONCORD — Harry B. Blinn, 85, of West Parish Road, Concord, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. He was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the son of the late Alfred Burritt and Julia Marcella (Nichols) Blinn. He was a graduate of Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and a graduate of RCA Institutes class of 1956. Harry and his wife Elaine owned and operated the Belknap Point Motel in Gilford for over 20 years.
laconiadailysun.com
Larry W. Berwick, 63
LACONIA — Larry “Ladd” Berwick, 63, a long-time resident of Laconia, passed away on November 1, 2022, at his home with family by his side, after a six month battle with cancer. Larry commented recently that his daughter Amanda was his “personal nurse” and this was true!
laconiadailysun.com
Robert Berthelette
GREEN VALLEY, Arizona — It is with great sorrow that the Berthelette family shares the passing of Robert Berthelette of Green Valley, Arizona (formerly of Meredith, New Hampshire), after a courageous battle with cancer. He passed on October 19, 2022, with loved ones by his side at home, with a beautiful view of the Santa Rita Mountain Range, which he loved.
laconiadailysun.com
Chris Johnson: Pay attention to the candidates themselves, not their street signs
Hillary Seeger's letter was spot on. When I get to the intersection in Meredith by McDonalds, should I actually be looking at all the signs, or should I pay attention to the other traffic? Who actually votes for someone because they have a sign? In order to make an intelligent decision on who to vote for, I actually need to listen to them.
laconiadailysun.com
Douglas Morrissette promoted to commercial credit officer
LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire has promoted Douglas Morrissette to commercial credit officer. In this role, Doug will take on responsibilities associated with credit administration such as full-time management of the department’s appraisal management program and generating various periodic reports. He will also continue to be responsible for maintaining his portfolio, assisting with special asset management and providing support on the various programs used by the department.
laconiadailysun.com
George R. Randall, 80
MOULTONBOROUGH — George Ray Randall died peacefully in his home on Long Island, Lake Winnipesaukee, on October 31, 2022, with his family around him, at the age of 80. George was born in New York City on May 23, 1942, to George C. and Virginia Ray Randall. He attended the Friends School there until the family moved to Ridgewood, New Jersey, in 1948. There, he attended the public schools until graduating from Ridgewood High School in 1960. George was very active in the Boy Scouts of America attaining the rank of Eagle Scout and became a member of the Order of the Arrow, honoring the heritage of Native Americans. He attended Norwich University in Northfield Vermont, the oldest private military academy in the United States, and graduated in 1964 with the degree Bachelor of Arts and with the military rank of 2nd Lieutenant. He served in the Army Reserves in Rochester, New Hampshire, while attending the University of New Hampshire Graduate School. There he received a master’s degree in English.
laconiadailysun.com
Humane Society starts classes in manners, obedience training for people and dogs
LACONIA — It’s a dog’s heaven and a dog lover’s paradise when both species can communicate easily. Through her canine education classes starting Tuesday night at the New Hampshire Humane Society, Lisa Caputo of Belmont, who has worked with dogs and humans for 20 years, hopes to raise the level of companionship and mutual understanding.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Officers handled 223 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday through 8 a.m. Monday. Nine people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
Josephine E. Marchi, 97
FRANKLIN — Josephine E. Marchi, 97, a longtime resident of Franklin, passed away in Franklin on November 3, 2022. She was born in Ashland on April 27, 1925, the youngest daughter of Lorenzo and Lola (Wheeler) Dion.
laconiadailysun.com
Powerhouse to hold auditions for 2023 productions
LACONIA — As rehearsals for the final show of the 2022 season are underway, Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative will hold auditions for the first two productions of 2023. On Sunday, Nov. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre (or by video), community theatre performers will have the opportunity to audition for a fully staged production of William Shakespeare’s "Romeo and Juliet," and a staged reading of a sequel — "Montague and Capulet" by Jaydie Halperin, that will take place the following weekend at the Belknap Mill with the same cast.
laconiadailysun.com
Lakes Region Bride magazine to present annual Bridal Show at Church Landing
MEREDITH — Fall is upon us and with it comes the annual Lakes Region Bridal Show at Church Landing in Meredith. Presented by Lakes Region Bride magazine, the show will offer a variety of wedding planning ideas and vendors for brides-to-be in the wedding-planning process.
laconiadailysun.com
Robert E. King, 69
GILMANTON — Robert "Bob" Edward King, 69, of Elm Street, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Robert was born on March, 1, 1953, the son of the late Edward Franklin and Madeline Louis King.
laconiadailysun.com
Raye Ellen Douville: Gaspa-Caravona the best candidate for school board we've ever seen
Kelley Gaspa-Caravona is a candidate for the Laconia School Board in Ward 2. No better candidate has ever run for that office.
laconiadailysun.com
Sunday morning earthquake rumbles through Lakes Region
LACONIA — With clocks “falling back” an hour at the end of Daylight Savings Time, Saturday night promised long and restful sleep for Lakes Region residents. Delivering a 2.3-magnitude earthquake early Sunday morning, however, Mother Nature had a different idea in store. “My husband and I both...
laconiadailysun.com
2022 Shop local with the Laconia Daily Sun Holiday Shopping Guide
The Holiday Shopping Guide is the perfect place to let people know what special items you have to offer. Everyone is looking for that perfect, unique, local gift. Let us design an eye-catching ad for you. The Holiday Guide is published for 8 weeks on Wednesdays, Nov. 2-Dec. 21.
laconiadailysun.com
Keene State student injured in fall on-campus, officials say
A Keene State College student suffered injuries early Sunday morning in what officials say was an accidental fall in an on-campus residence hall. The Keene Police Department responded to Butler Court at 1:29 a.m. to assist the fire department with an injured male with “what appeared to be a head injury,” Lt. Michael Kopcha said Monday morning.
Comments / 0