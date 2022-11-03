Read full article on original website
CNET
How to Delete Your PayPal Account Permanently
PayPal is facing criticism from ex-employees (signal-boosted by former PayPal CEO Elon Musk) and users alike after news of a policy update that would fine customers $2,500 for promoting misinformation on its services went viral. The policy, released as a leaked document online, indicated an effective date of Nov. 3, but shortly after the news broke, PayPal released a statement saying that the policy included "incorrect information."
PayPal announces major security update but only certain users can access it – how to get free feature
SECURING money with PayPal just got a whole lot safer after the company announced it is adding passkeys as a new login method. The passkeys – created by the FIDO Alliance and World Wide Web Consortium – will allow customers to replace passwords with certain cryptographic key pairs to decrease the risk of hacking.
Apple confirms it is changing the iPhone’s charging plug
Apple will change the plug on the bottom of the iPhone, it has confirmed.The company will comply with a new EU ruling that will force all devices to use the same USB-C standard, a senior executive said. While the rule affects all such devices, Apple remains the only significant phone manufacturer that has not yet switched to the standard.As such, it will be forced to remove the Lightning cable on the bottom of the phone.Apple’s marketing boss, Greg Joswiak, said that “obviously we’ll have to comply, we have no choice”, in response to a question during a live Wall Street...
Samsung expects Apple to join foldable market in 2024 but not with iPhones
Rumors about Apple launching a foldable device aren’t new. This time, Samsung is preparing for the Cupertino company to join a market that the South Korean firm currently has the lead. While everyone expects a foldable iPhone, Samsung doesn’t think this will be the first Apple device to bend.
TechSpot
Apple begrudgingly admits that the iPhone will switch to USB-C
What just happened? Apple says it will comply with a European law that will force the iPhone to switch from a Lightning port to USB-C. The Cupertino executive didn't say precisely when the change will occur, nor did he confirm that the connector will be included in iPhones sold outside of the EU.
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
Apple iOS 16.1 launches today – with these 5 brilliant new iPhone features
Say hello to a shared iCloud photo library and real-time activity tracking via Lock Screen
TechRadar
Microsoft launches passwordless authentication for Azure AD on iOS and Android
Microsoft is looking to better protect hybrid workers connecting to its Azure Active Directory (AD) service via iOS or Android endpoints (opens in new tab) from phishing and password (opens in new tab)-stealing attacks. The company has introduced a new authentication method for the enterprise identity service that it says...
Google is giving Apple a dose of its own medicine. iPhone owners will now get annoying messages that an Android user 'reacted' to their text.
Google is pushing Apple to replace SMS mobile messaging system with RCS, which can support more features.
Engadget
PayPal and Venmo will soon support Tap to Pay on iPhone
PayPal has revealed in its latest earnings report (PDF) that merchant users in the US will be able to accept payments using their iPhones in the near future without the need for dongles and card readers. The payment solution will be integrating Apple's Tay to Pay technology "soon." That means businesses and sellers will easily be able to receive payments made via contactless debit or credit cards, as well as via mobile wallets including Apple Pay, through the PayPal or Venmo app. They simply have to make sure that they're using an iPhone XS or a newer model.
Apple Insider
Apple reportedly cuts back iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus orders
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Even as stocks of theiPhone 14 Pro remain constrained, Apple is said to be trimming iPhone 14 orders by up to 3 million. The scarcity of the iPhone 14 Pro, and how production is...
How To Connect Google Assistant Or Alexa To Your Xbox Series X|S
Using virtual assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant can be beneficial in so many ways. Apart from being a convenient one-stop shop for answers to any query you may have, they can be a huge time saver that allows you to streamline the hands-free use of compatible devices within your vicinity. For avid video gamers, this includes your Xbox Series X|S.
Horror iPhone and Android scam instantly raids your bank – don’t fall for it
A BRIT photographer was scammed out of £700 on his own doorstep after selling a mobile phone online. According to Chronicle Live, Chris Gray believes he fell victim to the sinister ploy after he was tricked into using a fake banking app. Just last month, West Yorkshire Police warned...
TechCrunch
Apple is reportedly working to simplify its ‘Hey Siri’ trigger phrase to just ‘Siri’
Gurman reports that Apple has spent the past few months training the digital assistant to respond to “Siri” instead of “Hey Siri.” Although this may seem like a small change, it requires a significant amount of AI training and engineering work, as the digital assistant will have to understand the single wake word in multiple accents and dialects, Gurman notes. Apple’s current two-word trigger phrase increases the likelihood of Siri picking up on it. Apple has reportedly been testing the simplified trigger phrase with employees.
Phone Arena
Goodbye, iPhone X! iOS 16 last update for the phone that changed iPhone, Galaxy, Android forever
If a last-minute generosity urge doesn't hit Cupertino, it's safe to say that iOS 16, which was recently released for (all iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8), is the last major OS update iPhone X will receive. I believe it's easy to agree with the claim that...
Android Authority
How to scan a QR code on an iPhone
The feature is now built into iOS — no third-party apps are required. QR codes have been experiencing a resurgence in popularity in the past few years. As the Covid virus has made handling paper touched by others less desirable, businesses have pivoted by putting information inside QR codes for people to scan with their phones. Add the fact that Apple now has built-in QR scanning abilities in their iOS operating system, and suddenly the process of using QR codes is now more frictionless. Read on if you need to scan a QR code on your iPhone. We’ll go through the various options available to you.
Android Headlines
Don't wait for Apple to innovate, switch to Galaxy, Samsung says
With the iPhone 14 series already two months old, you might think that Samsung has stopped poking fun at Apple for its “non-innovative” phones. But no, it hasn’t. The Korean firm has released another ad mocking the iPhone maker. Titled “on the fence,” the latest ad asks iPhone users to stop being on the fence and confidently switch to Samsung Galaxy.
Engadget
Google is shutting down its dedicated Street View app
The app will no longer be available for download in the coming weeks. You can add the standalone Street View app to Google's growing product graveyard. Upon decompiling the latest version of the application for Android, 9to5Google found shutdown notices that the company has yet to publish. In those notices, the tech giant is announcing that the Street View app is going away and that support will end on March 21st, 2023. Spokesperson Madison Gouveia has confirmed to The Verge that the app truly is getting the ax. Gouveia also told the publication that Google will pull Street View from app stores in the coming weeks.
buzzfeednews.com
If You Were Laid Off From A Tech Company And Are On A US Work Visa, We Want To Hear Your Story
The looming economic recession has spooked the tech industry. According to Crunchbase, technology companies in the US have cut more than 52,000 jobs so far this year. Tech companies rely heavily on US work visas to staff up, but when layoffs happen, employees on visas are hit particularly hard. They have 60 days (or less) to find another job or uproot their entire lives and move themselves and their families back home. Sometimes this means abruptly pulling their kids from school. Sometimes it means a partner with a visa linked to theirs has to quit their job.
Digital Trends
Apple may be working on a supersized iPad for 2023
Rumors have been making the internet rounds that Apple is making an iPad bigger than we’ve ever seen. Now, one report claims that we might be getting a 16-inch version of the tablet soon — like, 2023 soon. According to a report from The Information, the oversized iPad could be launching in Q4 2023, which would make sense with Apple’s current iPad announcement and release schedule.
