What It’s Like to Go on a Modern Adventure Tour of Machu Picchu, Peru
One AFAR editor joined Chef Neal Fraser, plus a few stellar local guides, for a seven-day tour of Peru with Modern Adventure in May 2022. Here’s what it was like.
A Quest to Find the Raute, the Last Nomadic Woodworkers of Nepal
Writer Eileen McDougall undertakes an arduous journey to find Nepal's Raute people, the country's last nomadic group who are famed for their woodworking skills.
Patrick Bixby On His Latest Book 'License to Travel'
Author and professor Patrick Bixby discusses the history, power, and beauty of the passport in his newest book "License to Travel."
A British Writer Rediscovers What it Means to Be European By Train
Writer Emma John traveled for 25 days and over 1,959 miles to reconnect with her continental European neighbors on an epic journey that spanned nine countries.
Where to Go Stargazing in France
The pandemic saw a rise in Dark Sky Reserves opening across Europe. But no nation has done more to protect the nighttime stars than France.
Nicole Mann is Now the First Native American Woman in Space
Nicole Mann just became the first Native American Woman to go to space, after rocketing into orbit with SpaceX on October 5, where she'll stay until March.
Visiting One of the World's Greatest Archaeological Sites in Türkiye
It's a place you probably never heard of, but even nowhere is somewhere. Here, a photo exploration of ancient Göbekli Tepe and Karahan Tepe.
How Jezza Williams Is Changing Adventure Travel in New Zealand
Jezza Williams, who founded Makingtrax, is working to evolve inclusive travel—and often using his own body as a litmus test to prove what’s possible.
In Copenhagen, Fine Dining Goes Vegan at Ark
Plate by plate, the Copenhagen-based Ark Collection is trying to change the way we think of fine dining.
New 7-Week River Cruises Sail Through 15 European Countries
River cruise lines AmaWaterways and Uniworld have launched weeks-long journeys that sail to myriad UNESCO World Heritage sites, countries and cities in Europe and beyond.
What it's Like to Go On a Jaguar Safari in Brazil
In the Pantanal, Brazil's wetlands, one traveler shares her experience tracking jaguars and hyacinth macaws on a Caiman wildlife conservation tour.
At Volcanoes Safaris, Gorilla Conservation Is About Communities Too
Volcanoes Safaris believes supporting park-adjacent villages in Rwanda and Uganda is the key to great ape protection.
In Taiwan, Dongi Kacaw Works to Save Indigenous Plant Knowledge
Amis educator and author Dongi Kacaw works to spread awareness of Indigenous plant knowledge and hopes to change the Taiwanese public's perception of weeds.
In India's Kongthong Village, Every Person's Name Is a Song
In the village of Kongthong in Meghalaya, India, babies are given melodic names by their mothers in accordance with jingrwai iawbei, an ancient matrilineal custom.
What It's Like Sailing on a Disney European River Cruise
A writer brings her family on a European river cruise with Adventures by Disney—designed for families with kids as young as 5 that cruise the Danube, Rhine and Seine rivers in Europe.
Comedian Negin Farsad Reflects on Oppression in Iran
As protests over the death of Mahsa Amini grow in Iran, Iranian-American comedian Negin Farsad—whose extended family lives in Tehran—reflects on the oppression she's witnessed.
Sisonke Msimang on How Australian Lockdowns Affected Her Family
In "A Big Family," writer Sisonke Msimang discusses how Australian border lockdowns and travel restrictions affected her international family and her children.
You Can Now Hike The New Trans Bhutan Trail
The New Trans Bhutan Trail crosses the entire country. Here's what it was like to hike it, and how you can recreate the trip.
In Japan, Skiing the Volcanic Island of Rishiri
Off the northwestern tip of Japan lies Rishiri, a volcanic island whose remoteness makes it a prime adventure travel destination.
How to See A Total Lunar Eclipse on November 8
The total lunar eclipse (also called a Blood Moon due to its red hue) will happen from 5:16 to 6:41 AM ET. The next total lunar eclipse won't be until March 14, 2025.
