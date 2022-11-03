ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Man accused of riding in stolen car released from jail; officials call for stricter penalties

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RaZ5D_0ixwaMce00

Two accused car thieves faced a Monmouth County judge on Thursday. Prosecutors say they led police on a chase on the Garden State Parkway. And now several mayors and law enforcement officials are calling for stricter penalties.

Dayvon Savage, 24, has already spent two weeks in jail following last month’s incident near Holmdel and Hazlet. A judge on Thursday ordered him to be released until trial.

Detention hearings like this have come under scrutiny in recent months as vehicle thefts continue to impact neighborhoods all over New Jersey.

Police say Savage and three others were riding in a stolen BMW when they crashed - and then ran and hid from officers in Holmdel. Police say a fourth suspect stole another vehicle which he also crashed further north on the Parkway and got away.

Prosecutors argue these factors are enough to keep Savage in jail.

“The community at large, when impacted by individuals who are engaging in this type of criminal conduct who don't even stop when given commands by law enforcement officers to do so and just end it - but continue to try to get away with it - it impacts the community to the point where people can't feel safe in their own homes,” says Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Merlin Thomas.

RELATED: Marlboro mayor to introduce ordinance penalizing car theft to town council

Defense attorney Regina Rocco argued that due to the Savage’s age, his high school completion, his responsibilities as a father and only minor past offenses, he should be released.

“What I see, the strength in the state’s case is being is a fourth-degree joyriding and possibly a fourth-degree obstruction or running, for which my client is [pretrial intervention program] eligible,” says Rocco. “And should that fail, he would be entitled a presumption of non-incarceration - a probationary sentence.”

Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Paul Escandon found in favor of the defense.

“Comb the neighborhoods looking for cars to steal. I think it's just speculative at best by all accounts. It's still an ongoing investigation and to assume facts that are simply just not there, is not the function of this court,” Escandon says. “I think based on the facts that I have before me, I think there are conditions to release that have been placed on Mr. Savage to assure the three goals are met, so I'm going to release him.”

Savage faces five charges, including receiving stolen property, eluding, obstruction of justice and employing a minor to commit a crime.

The other adult suspect, Unique Woodard, remains in jail. His detention hearing is scheduled for next week.

Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden has been very outspoken against the release of suspects involved in car thefts.

"We can now add another brazen offender to the list of the more-than-100 individuals who were released in a two-year period, in connection with similar circumstances of second- and third-degree auto theft," Golden said. “It's outrageous that, after spending two weeks in jail, the net result for this offender is released on supervision, all due to a broken bail reform system."

Comments / 12

Judy Johnson
4d ago

to much time on there hands, need bootcamp and a trade program not just sitting in jail planning the next knucklehead thing to do.

Reply(6)
2
Related
NJ.com

N.J drug dealer headed to prison for selling fentanyl and cocaine he bought on the dark web

A New Jersey drug dealer has been sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison for selling cocaine and fentanyl analogue pills he purchased on the dark web. Richard Dobin, 30, of Manasquan, was caught while he tried to expand his operation by manufacturing his own pills using pill press machines and raw powders at a stash house located in Middletown, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Wrong-way driver charged with DWI in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 26-year-old Sussex County man accused of driving the wrong-way on Route 10 in Denville Township last month now faces DWI and other charges. On October 29, police stopped a vehicle on Route 10 west for a vehicle that was driving eastbound in...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily News

Man charged with murder of Brooklyn girlfriend dismembered and stuffed in suitcases; lived with decomposing remains for a month

A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Man shot in Jersey City Saturday night

A man was shot in the abdomen in Jersey City late Saturday night, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred on Clinton Avenue near West Side Avenue just after 11 p.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 32-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening....
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News 12

News 12

118K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy