Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
saltlakemagazine.com
Veteran Utah Crime Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly At 68
Longtime Utah journalist Marcos Ortiz died in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 68 years old, according to ABC4. The local news outlet says the cause of his death is as of yet unknown. Ortiz worked as a journalist in Utah for more than 30 years. With a penchant...
ksl.com
Utah's toymaker retires at 87, but passes on legacy of service and love
WEST JORDAN — Alton Thacker remembers a little girl in Mexico whose eyes lit up when she played with a wooden toy car for the first time, giggling as she rolled the car across her stomach and marveling at the light reflecting off the car. "When a little person...
Gephardt Daily
Moose calf lost in Avenues tranquilized, returned to wild
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A lost moose calf who spent a few days wandering the Avenues was tranquilized and transported to a more natural habitat last week. “This young moose had been seen several times in the Avenues area of Salt Lake City...
davishighnews.com
Ho ho no: Davis High School’s 2022 Christmas dance canceled
For the past couple of weeks, rumors have been bouncing around the Davis High student body regarding the cancellation of the Christmas and Sweethearts dances. Suspicions have been confirmed when replacement dance dates were announced: Rock the New Year on January 21st, 2023, and MORP on March 4th, 2023. The...
Vigil held for 1-year anniversary of Utah girl's tragic death
Sunday marked one year since the death of Foxboro Elementary student Izzy Tichenor. Her family said the 10-year-old died by suicide after being bullied at school for her race and disability.
Gephardt Daily
Paramore perform on ‘Tonight Show,’ announce 2023 tour with Salt Lake City stop
Nov. 6 (UPI) — Paramore took to the stage on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.”. The rock band performed the song “This is Why” during Thursday’s episode of the NBC late-night talk show. “This is Why” explores frontwoman Hayley Williams‘ struggles with being in...
Lindon driver captures meteor on dashcam
A Lindon driver captured a meteor on their dashcam while driving home from the gym early Friday morning.
Ogden, Utah Halloween 'Beetlejuice Girl' Has Been Found
Only known as "Beetlejuice Girl", what she did on Halloween night sent the people of Utah on a statewide hunt.
Utah man raises awareness for men's health during 'Movember'
A Utah man is making it his mission to raise awareness and funds for men's health during "Movember."
KSLTV
Homeless to Hero: Former homeless teenager speaks to struggling teens
MURRAY, Utah — It was a surreal moment for 22-year-old Thomas Schwab, as he took the stage at Murray High School, where he graduated valedictorian four years ago. ‘It’s crazy to be here after so long,” Schwab expressed. He recently graduated first in his class from the Navy’s Nuclear Power School.
utahstories.com
Are Salt Lake Homeless Resource Centers a Failure for the Neighborhoods that Welcomed Them?
Back in 2016 amidst a surge in crime/lawlessness and homeless, both Salt Lake City and Utah state leaders devised a plan called Operation Rio Grande. State leaders on the “homeless task force” including Representative Greg Huges and then Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox along with former Mayor Jackie Biskupski all decided to close the Road Home, (1,000-bed homeless shelter) and choose potential locations to build four new homeless resource centers.
ksl.com
Kearns pastor created a multicultural church where people learn from each other
KEARNS — Pastor Corey J. Hodges has been working to cultivate a multicultural atmosphere at the Point Church during the last 15 years, and he has been succeeding. The Point Church currently has at least 33 different nationalities represented in its congregation, counting first generation Americans and people who were born in other countries.
Utah man tracks down cat who climbed up into neighbor's car for warmth
A Utah man and his cat were reunited after the feline took an accidental trip across the Salt Lake Valley earlier this week.
The best taquerias in Utah County
Utah County tends to get roasted by residents living in Salt Lake County for its lack of nightlife and small-town vibes. And believe me — sometimes it's justified. Yes, but: One thing Salt Lakers can't knock is Utah County's overlooked food scene, particularly when it comes to Mexican food.
KSLTV
Woman shares survival story in West Jordan home explosion and fire
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A woman who survived an explosion and fire that destroyed her West Jordan home on Thursday thanked the officer who helped her to safety as well as everyone who has supported her and her husband since that time. Crystal Kelly said Friday she couldn’t remember...
saltlakemagazine.com
Ask the Expert: Dr. Kristen Carroll, M.D.
At Salt Lake City’s Shriners Children’s, you’ll find a team of orthopedic specialists committed to comprehensive, quality care—from helping children with congenital orthopedic conditions to those recovering from injuries. However, that care is not limited to on-site services: these providers want to see children thrive socially, emotionally and physically, providing resources for families to support their children’s overall growth.
2 Utah cities make Most Magical Winter Wonderland list
When it comes to this time of year, all of Utah becomes a winter wonderland of magical holiday spirit. But two cities in particular are being recognized for their festive cheer.
Opinion: ‘Instant certainty’ made a bad situation in Cedar City much worse
From false accusation on social media, several Cedar City high school students were wrongly accused of black face. Read the latest on the story.
kvnutalk
Latter-day Saint church’s celebration of Latino cultures puts spotlight on often-overlooked diversity – Cache Valley Daily
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting its annual celebration of Latin American culture on Saturday, November 5. After a two-year hiatus due to pandemic measures, the event is returning to the Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City. Photo from Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
A village for Salt Lakers experiencing homelessness is designed for self-sufficiency
Salt Lake City's city council voted in favor of a project to build a small community known as the Other Side Village for people experiencing chronic homelessness.
Comments / 1