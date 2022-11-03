ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saltlakemagazine.com

Veteran Utah Crime Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly At 68

Longtime Utah journalist Marcos Ortiz died in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 68 years old, according to ABC4. The local news outlet says the cause of his death is as of yet unknown. Ortiz worked as a journalist in Utah for more than 30 years. With a penchant...
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Moose calf lost in Avenues tranquilized, returned to wild

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A lost moose calf who spent a few days wandering the Avenues was tranquilized and transported to a more natural habitat last week. “This young moose had been seen several times in the Avenues area of Salt Lake City...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
davishighnews.com

Ho ho no: Davis High School’s 2022 Christmas dance canceled

For the past couple of weeks, rumors have been bouncing around the Davis High student body regarding the cancellation of the Christmas and Sweethearts dances. Suspicions have been confirmed when replacement dance dates were announced: Rock the New Year on January 21st, 2023, and MORP on March 4th, 2023. The...
KAYSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Homeless to Hero: Former homeless teenager speaks to struggling teens

MURRAY, Utah — It was a surreal moment for 22-year-old Thomas Schwab, as he took the stage at Murray High School, where he graduated valedictorian four years ago. ‘It’s crazy to be here after so long,” Schwab expressed. He recently graduated first in his class from the Navy’s Nuclear Power School.
MURRAY, UT
utahstories.com

Are Salt Lake Homeless Resource Centers a Failure for the Neighborhoods that Welcomed Them?

Back in 2016 amidst a surge in crime/lawlessness and homeless, both Salt Lake City and Utah state leaders devised a plan called Operation Rio Grande. State leaders on the “homeless task force” including Representative Greg Huges and then Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox along with former Mayor Jackie Biskupski all decided to close the Road Home, (1,000-bed homeless shelter) and choose potential locations to build four new homeless resource centers.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Kearns pastor created a multicultural church where people learn from each other

KEARNS — Pastor Corey J. Hodges has been working to cultivate a multicultural atmosphere at the Point Church during the last 15 years, and he has been succeeding. The Point Church currently has at least 33 different nationalities represented in its congregation, counting first generation Americans and people who were born in other countries.
KEARNS, UT
Axios

The best taquerias in Utah County

Utah County tends to get roasted by residents living in Salt Lake County for its lack of nightlife and small-town vibes. And believe me — sometimes it's justified. Yes, but: One thing Salt Lakers can't knock is Utah County's overlooked food scene, particularly when it comes to Mexican food.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Ask the Expert: Dr. Kristen Carroll, M.D.

At Salt Lake City’s Shriners Children’s, you’ll find a team of orthopedic specialists committed to comprehensive, quality care—from helping children with congenital orthopedic conditions to those recovering from injuries. However, that care is not limited to on-site services: these providers want to see children thrive socially, emotionally and physically, providing resources for families to support their children’s overall growth.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy