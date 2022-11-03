Ex-Hornets star Miles Bridges avoids jail time in domestic violence case with no contest plea

Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges has been sentenced to three years of probation after pleading no contest to one count of domestic violence, according to Los Angeles Superior Court documents obtained by USA TODAY Sports.

The 24-year-old entered a no contest plea to a felony charge of injuring a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence during his arraignment on Thursday. In California, a no contest plea means the defendant accepts a conviction without admitting any guilt.

Bridges will avoid jail time with the plea, but he will have to serve 100 hours of community service and undergo domestic violence and parenting classes during probation, according to the Los Angeles Airport Courthouse Clerk's Office. He is also prohibited from owning any guns or ammunition or any dangerous weapons

In July, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón formally charged Bridges with three felony counts stemming from a June arrest: One felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

Bridges initially pled not guilty to all three charges . According to ESPN, Bridges reached a plea agreement on a felony charge of domestic violence toward a spouse or other cohabitant, while the other two counts were dismissed.

A restitution hearing is set for Jan. 13, 2023.

"We believe this resolution was the best avenue to hold Mr. Bridges accountable for his conduct," the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement. "We also understand through the victim's representatives that the victim wanted an expedited resolution of the case. The victim and her representatives were consulted about the proposed resolution and agreed with the outcome of the case."

Bridges was arrested by the LAPD on June 29 – the eve of NBA free agency – for "intimate partner violence with injury" after a physical altercation that took place on June 27. He posted $130,000 bond after his arrest.

Days later, Mychelle Johnson, Bridges' wife and mother of his two young children, took to social media to share photos of Bridges' alleged abuse against her. She claimed the incident happened in front of the couple's children.

Johnson also shared a photo of her alleged discharge papers from the emergency department, where a series of injuries were listed for her diagnosis: "Adult victim of physical abuse by male partner; assault by strangulation; brain concussion; closed fracture of nasal bone; contusion of rib; multiple bruises; strain of neck muscle."

Bridges was expected to command a big payday in NBA Free Agency, but the restricted free agent is not signed to any team due to his legal troubles.

Charlotte tendered Bridges a qualifying offer of $7.9 million before his arrest, a move that allowed them to match any offer sheet he signed with another team. The team had a chance to rescind that offer on July 13 but chose not to — a strong indication they still want him back.

Bridges essentially has four options: Sign an offer sheet with another team if one comes and see if the Hornets match; sign a long-term deal with the Hornets; agree to play under the Hornets' one-year qualifying offer; or sit out the entire season and become an unrestricted free agent next July.

If Bridges were to sign with an NBA team, he could still face suspension, a fine and/or an outright dismiss from the league because he pleaded no contest to a felony charge.

In 2014, then-Charlotte forward Jeff Taylor was suspended 24 games after pleading guilty to misdemeanor domestic violence assault and destruction of property.

