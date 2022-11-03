Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps. COATESVILLE, Pa. (AP) — An election year unfolding against a backdrop of economic turmoil, elimination of federal abortion rights and broad concerns about the future of democracy is concluding with a final full day of campaigning by leaders of both parties urgently appealing to their supporters. President Joe Biden is holding a Monday evening rally in Maryland, where Democrats have one of their best opportunities to reclaim a Republican-held governor’s seat. The appearance is consistent with Biden’s late-campaign strategy of sticking largely to his party’s strongholds rather than stumping in more competitive territory, where control of Congress may ultimately be decided. President Donald Trump, readying another presidential bid of his own, is rallying in Ohio.

