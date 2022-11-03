Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
AP News Summary at 6:15 p.m. EST
Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps. COATESVILLE, Pa. (AP) — An election year unfolding against a backdrop of economic turmoil, elimination of federal abortion rights and broad concerns about the future of democracy is concluding with a final full day of campaigning by leaders of both parties urgently appealing to their supporters. President Joe Biden is holding a Monday evening rally in Maryland, where Democrats have one of their best opportunities to reclaim a Republican-held governor’s seat. The appearance is consistent with Biden’s late-campaign strategy of sticking largely to his party’s strongholds rather than stumping in more competitive territory, where control of Congress may ultimately be decided. President Donald Trump, readying another presidential bid of his own, is rallying in Ohio.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said
Navajo legislative leader to resign but remain a lawmaker
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The head of the Navajo Nation's legislative branch said he will resign from his leadership role after he was photographed intoxicated in Las Vegas but will retain his position as a tribal lawmaker. Seth Damon announced Friday he would resign as Navajo Nation Council speaker,...
Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The short history of screws
My yellow Mercedes, the one we call Butterscotch, had a problem. When the car arrived I wanted to register it but couldn’t get the older license plates off. In the past I’ve dealt with aggravating bolt problems, having to cut off rusted fasteners on everything from toilets to car tags, but this time was completely different.
Russia-Ukraine war live news: US confirms ‘communications channels’ with Kremlin; Ukraine prepares for battle in Kherson streets
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan reportedly says talks with senior Russian officials continue ‘to reduce risk’; Ukrainian forces anticipate fierce fighting in southern city
Cop27 news – live: Macron says Europeans ‘the only ones paying’, US and China must ‘step up’
French president Emmanuel Macron called on non-European first-world nations, including China and the US, to pay their fair share to help poorer countries struggling with the climate crisis.“We need the US and China to step up," he told climate campaigners on the sidelines of the Cop27 summit in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh.He insisted that Europeans were the "only ones paying" to financially aid nations reeling under the burden of climate disasters.“Pressure must be put on rich non-European countries, telling them, ‘you have to pay your fair share’,” he said, according to AFP.Meanwhile, British prime minister Rishi Sunak said that climate...
