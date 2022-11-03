Read full article on original website
Tuesday briefing: What you need to know ahead of US midterms
Today the midterm elections are being held across America. Ballots will be cast for senators, representatives and local officials in one of the most important contests in recent years. It has become tiresome to describe every American election as uniquely significant, but there is a lot at stake with these midterms as the chasm between Democrats and Republicans grows ever wider, and the supreme court decision to no longer protect abortion rights hangs in the air.
Cop27 news – live: Macron says Europeans ‘the only ones paying’, US and China must ‘step up’
French president Emmanuel Macron called on non-European first-world nations, including China and the US, to pay their fair share to help poorer countries struggling with the climate crisis.“We need the US and China to step up," he told climate campaigners on the sidelines of the Cop27 summit in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh.He insisted that Europeans were the "only ones paying" to financially aid nations reeling under the burden of climate disasters.“Pressure must be put on rich non-European countries, telling them, ‘you have to pay your fair share’,” he said, according to AFP.Meanwhile, British prime minister Rishi Sunak said that climate...
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said
Navajo legislative leader to resign but remain a lawmaker
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The head of the Navajo Nation's legislative branch said he will resign from his leadership role after he was photographed intoxicated in Las Vegas but will retain his position as a tribal lawmaker. Seth Damon announced Friday he would resign as Navajo Nation Council speaker,...
