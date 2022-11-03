ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

Not so Fast! Popular Kingston Restaurant Updates Future Plans

After much speculation that they were closing for good, a beloved Kingston restaurant updates fans!. Earlier this month rumors started to circulate throughout the Hudson Valley that one of the area's best Mexican restaurants had reportedly closed. The Armadillo Restaurant located on Abeel Street in Kingston was making headlines last week as fans of the restaurant shared on social media that after 40+ years they have decided to close.
KINGSTON, NY
The Scoop on the Scoop: Year Round Ice Cream Available in Orange County, NY

One of the best parts about summer in the Hudson Valley is the large selection of local ice cream shops. It seems that each county has a fan favorite, go-to spot. As the cooler months come in, loyal customers wonder how much longer they have to visit their favorite ice cream shop in the Hudson Valley. Some ice cream spots closed in September, while others stayed open until mid November. There are also some that chose to stay open until the first week of November.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Popular Ulster County Coffee Shop Up For Sale

A "thriving, successful, well-known spot" in Highland is on the market. A lot of great coffee shops throughout the Hudson Valley. Coffee shops serve various types of coffee, notably espresso, latte, and cappuccino. Some coffee shops serve cold drinks, such as iced coffee and iced tea, as well as non-caffeinated beverages. Some even sell alcohol and food.
HIGHLAND, NY
Holiday Market Returns to Popular Hudson Valley Farm

Anyone who knows me knows that you will rarely find me shopping at the mall. I prefer to keep it very local, and would much rather do my holiday shopping at one of the many holiday markets here in the Hudson Valley. You can keep your malls and big department stores, I’m looking for one of a kind, locally made gifts for the loved ones on my holiday list.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
5 Reasons to Love Living in the Hudson Valley

I have lived in the Hudson Valley my whole life. I was born in Albany and raised i New Windsor in Orange County, which was basically part of Newburgh when I was growing up. We had the same zip code as Newburgh, and we all went to the same High School. I actually had over 1000 people in my graduating class at Newburgh Free Academy. All in all, I had a very happy childhood.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Large Bear Causes Havoc at Home in Sullivan County, NY [PHOTOS]

It was a scary sight outside of one Hudson Valley home. Lately, there have been a ton of bear stories in the Hudson Valley. It seems like everywhere you go someone has had some kind of encounter with the animal. One resident in Sullivan County had a petty scary encounter with a bear and it's reminding residents that they need to be extra cautious when it comes to bear sightings.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
They’re Here: The Latest Changes to Newburgh Plaza

Many residents were caught off guard when the ShopRite on North Plank Rd in the town of Newburgh, NY announced its closure in 2021. One of the oldest ShopRites in the Hudson Valley, it left Newburgh with one less grocery store and a virtually abandoned shopping center. It also left the town wondering what business would take its place. We finally have an answer, and construction is officially underway.
NEWBURGH, NY
Sullivan County developer closes on purchase of Newburgh buildings

NEWBURGH – Sullivan County hospitality developer Sims Foster has closed on three buildings in downtown Newburgh, which he will transform into upscale dining and hotel space, Mayor Torrance Harvey told Mid-Hudson News. Orange County previously owned the former Masonic Lodge, YWCA and American Legion buildings on Grand Street. The...
NEWBURGH, NY
Try These 10 Delicious Chinese Restaurants in Middletown, NY

Chinese food is one of those things that I can have any time of day. Once every week or two, I'll go out for lunch and bring some Chinese food to the station. I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and a fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. It's so delicious, simple and easy.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
