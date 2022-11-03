Read full article on original website
This Unique Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New JerseyTravel MavenLafayette Township, NJ
Season of Hope Toy Drive Benefits Children in Northwestern NJProject Self-SufficiencySussex County, NJ
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
Stop-Work Orders Issued for Belleville High School ProjectMorristown MinuteBelleville, NJ
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
Not so Fast! Popular Kingston Restaurant Updates Future Plans
After much speculation that they were closing for good, a beloved Kingston restaurant updates fans!. Earlier this month rumors started to circulate throughout the Hudson Valley that one of the area's best Mexican restaurants had reportedly closed. The Armadillo Restaurant located on Abeel Street in Kingston was making headlines last week as fans of the restaurant shared on social media that after 40+ years they have decided to close.
The Scoop on the Scoop: Year Round Ice Cream Available in Orange County, NY
One of the best parts about summer in the Hudson Valley is the large selection of local ice cream shops. It seems that each county has a fan favorite, go-to spot. As the cooler months come in, loyal customers wonder how much longer they have to visit their favorite ice cream shop in the Hudson Valley. Some ice cream spots closed in September, while others stayed open until mid November. There are also some that chose to stay open until the first week of November.
Popular Ulster County Coffee Shop Up For Sale
A "thriving, successful, well-known spot" in Highland is on the market. A lot of great coffee shops throughout the Hudson Valley. Coffee shops serve various types of coffee, notably espresso, latte, and cappuccino. Some coffee shops serve cold drinks, such as iced coffee and iced tea, as well as non-caffeinated beverages. Some even sell alcohol and food.
Holiday Market Returns to Popular Hudson Valley Farm
Anyone who knows me knows that you will rarely find me shopping at the mall. I prefer to keep it very local, and would much rather do my holiday shopping at one of the many holiday markets here in the Hudson Valley. You can keep your malls and big department stores, I’m looking for one of a kind, locally made gifts for the loved ones on my holiday list.
5 Reasons to Love Living in the Hudson Valley
I have lived in the Hudson Valley my whole life. I was born in Albany and raised i New Windsor in Orange County, which was basically part of Newburgh when I was growing up. We had the same zip code as Newburgh, and we all went to the same High School. I actually had over 1000 people in my graduating class at Newburgh Free Academy. All in all, I had a very happy childhood.
Large Bear Causes Havoc at Home in Sullivan County, NY [PHOTOS]
It was a scary sight outside of one Hudson Valley home. Lately, there have been a ton of bear stories in the Hudson Valley. It seems like everywhere you go someone has had some kind of encounter with the animal. One resident in Sullivan County had a petty scary encounter with a bear and it's reminding residents that they need to be extra cautious when it comes to bear sightings.
Eggbert Unveils Female Companion ‘Clair’ For Holiday Season
Eggbert, the iconic holiday egg, dropped a huge announcement this week. Last month, Devitt's Nursery and Supply in New Windsor delighted children and adults alike when they revealed that Eggbert would return after being in quarantine for the past two years. The magic of Eggbert. Since the early 70s the...
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley, New York Store Again!
Do you want to win the record Powerball jackpot? You might want to purchase tickets at this extremely lucky Hudson Valley, New York store. All eyes remain on the Powerball lottery jackpot. That's because no one hit Saturday's jackpot. If someone had won the $1.6 billion jackpot that would have been a Powerball record.
Catskill Business Donates to Help Launch Victim Advocate Program
When you think of Resorts World Catskills, you probably think of gambling, performances, and vacation getaways. Now, it is time to also consider advocacy, if you didn't already. Resorts World Catskills Donates to Fearless! Hudson Valley. In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Resorts World Catskills announced a donation of...
They’re Here: The Latest Changes to Newburgh Plaza
Many residents were caught off guard when the ShopRite on North Plank Rd in the town of Newburgh, NY announced its closure in 2021. One of the oldest ShopRites in the Hudson Valley, it left Newburgh with one less grocery store and a virtually abandoned shopping center. It also left the town wondering what business would take its place. We finally have an answer, and construction is officially underway.
Helpful? Kingston NY Cemetery Offers Virtual Visits to Loved Ones
Since the beginning of the pandemic, thousands of people have passed away, but with social distancing and isolating, it has been a challenge to do everything that you want to. This includes how you mark a person's life and how you visit your relatives at the cemetery. There is one...
Hudson Valley Park Highlighted in Report for “Threatened and At Risk Landscapes”
A local Orange County park was recently listed in a report from a National Organization that raises concern about the current state of the park. In addition, particular social factors may also be playing a role in the future plans for the park. History of the Park. In the town...
Why Is Orange County New York Lighting Up All Green?
Over the next few weeks, you will notice something different in Orange County New York. Maybe you won't notice, it will be subtle. There will be several buildings that are being lit up in green all night. Why is this happening? Is the county getting ready for a visit from...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County developer closes on purchase of Newburgh buildings
NEWBURGH – Sullivan County hospitality developer Sims Foster has closed on three buildings in downtown Newburgh, which he will transform into upscale dining and hotel space, Mayor Torrance Harvey told Mid-Hudson News. Orange County previously owned the former Masonic Lodge, YWCA and American Legion buildings on Grand Street. The...
Legendary Hudson Valley, New York Plant Closing, 138 Impacted
A Hudson Valley facility is closing after 125 years. At least 138 employees will be out of work. On Friday, Hudson Valley Post reported on Avon closing its Rockland County facility. We've learned more information about the closure. Avon Closing Facility in Suffern, New York. Avon confirmed plans to close...
New York Theme Park Makes Delicious Donation to Goats
You may have heard a lot of conversation this week about how you should donate your Halloween pumpkins instead of throwing them away. It turns out there is something you can do with your unused pumpkins that can make certain animals really happy. Squirrels, deer, woodchucks, and even goats really...
Popular Roadside Restaurant in Mahopac Featured on The Cooking Channel
Looking around at social media and various NY/Connecticut groups, we came across some very cool information about a roadside restaurant in Mahopac, NY. Countryside Kitchen recently appeared on an episode of The Cooking Channel's Man Vs Food, with their amazing signature breakfast/anytime dish featured. My thanks to Lee and Christina...
Poughkeepsie, NY Bars Serve Up ‘Angel Shot’ Keeping Women Safe
We've seen it too many times and heard about it in the news, about how a night out on the town takes a dangerous and traumatic turn. RAINN reports that "every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted." They add that while progress is being made every day "only 25 out of every 1,000 rapists will end up in prison."
Try These 10 Delicious Chinese Restaurants in Middletown, NY
Chinese food is one of those things that I can have any time of day. Once every week or two, I'll go out for lunch and bring some Chinese food to the station. I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and a fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. It's so delicious, simple and easy.
New Dutchess County Mexican Restaurant Getting Rave Reviews
When a new restaurant opens, it may take a while before you start hearing the buzz about it. Maybe a few friends go, and they let you know what they think. Well, there is a new restaurant that has opened in Dutchess County, and it hasn’t taken long at all for the word to spread. And that’s because from what I’m hearing, this place is great.
