ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Video: Jake Paul crashes WWE’s Crown Jewel, Logan Paul still loses main event

Jake Paul made a guest appearance during WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view (PPV) event Saturday afternoon from Saudi Arabia, but failed to helped brother, Logan, defeat Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Logan Paul has been dedicating most of his time training for a new career as a...
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 64 results: Amanda Lemos stops Marina Rodriguez, calls for title shot

Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos squared off in a Strawweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both women found their range early with kicks and feints. About 90 seconds into the fight, the pair traded power shots while continuing the feeling out process. A big Lemos low kick spun Rodriguez around. Really, it was an uneventful, low output round from both women, but Lemos botched a takedown attempt in the closing 30 seconds and gave Rodriguez top position.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Israel Adesanya plans to make UFC 281 ‘a horror movie’ for Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya is less than one week away from his UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Alex Pereira inside Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Not only is it another important 185-pound title defense for “The Last Stylebender,” it’s an opportunity for him to avenge two losses to Pereira in kickboxing.
MMAmania.com

Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles full fight preview | UFC 281

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight finishers Dan Hooker and Claudio Puelles will duel this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Hooker finds himself in an odd situation. On one hand, he’s lost four of his last five...
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 64 results: Biggest winners, loser from ‘Rodriguez vs. Lemos’ last night

UFC Vegas 64 went down last night (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a women’s Strawweight fight that saw Amanda Lemos earn a thunderous knockout win over top-ranked contender, Marina Rodriguez (highlights). In the co-main event, Neil Magny wrapped up Daniel Rodriguez like a pretzel and made him tap in round three (see it here).
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Marina Rodriguez after TKO loss at UFC Vegas 64?

UFC Vegas 64 went down this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, leaving plenty of fighters feeling the post-fight blues. Among them was Daniel Rodriguez, who was submitted by Neil Magny in the co-main event of the evening (see it again here). And Darrick Minner, who suffered his third straight defeat after he was stopped by Shayilan Nuerdanbieke in the first round. But, which fighter is suffering from the worst post-fight hangover, now a few days removed from the show?
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos full fight preview | UFC Vegas 64

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Strawweight strikers Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos will clash TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rodriguez is intelligently brawling her way up the Strawweight ladder. She may not be one of the most established names...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Julianna Pena tells Daniel Cormier ‘don’t block me out’ for Amanda Nunes trilogy: ‘I ran out of time’ in rematch

Julianna Pena couldn’t disagree less with claims against her getting an Amanda Nunes trilogy bout. The now-former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight titleholder went one and done as a champion, dropping the crown to the woman she beat for it, Nunes. At UFC 277 in July 2022, Nunes’ avenged her second round rear-naked choke submission loss to Pena from Dec. 2021 (watch highlights), dominating Pena throughout their five-round sequel en route to a unanimous decision win (watch highlights).
MMAmania.com

Escape from New York! Israel Adesanya’s title belt nowhere to be seen ahead of UFC 281

Israel Adesanya’s luggage has been a little light for his last so many outings. “The Last Stylebender” is currently in New York City, anticipating his big upcoming Middleweight title fight this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in UFC 281’s main event against Alex Pereira. A win for Adesanya would mark his sixth official title defense as the champion. While Adesanya has made the long trip from New Zealand, his title belt did not and hasn’t been coming along with him for quite some time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy