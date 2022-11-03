Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch Bare Knuckle FC 32 turn into a brawl after fighter disqualified over headbutts
You never know what wild thing you’re going to see at a Bare Knuckle FC event. That point was underscored this weekend when a brawl broke out at BKFC 32 in Orlando, Florida after one fighter was disqualified for multiple headbutts. The fight was called at 1:50 of the...
MMAmania.com
UFC 281: Alex Pereira not clinging to previous wins over Israel Adesanya — ‘We’re talking MMA, not kickboxing’
Alex Pereira has two wins over Israel Adesanya, including one by knockout. But “Poatan” understands that he’s not signed for another kickboxing match on Sat. night (Nov. 12) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where he meets the reigning middleweight champion in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul crashes WWE’s Crown Jewel, Logan Paul still loses main event
Jake Paul made a guest appearance during WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view (PPV) event Saturday afternoon from Saudi Arabia, but failed to helped brother, Logan, defeat Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Logan Paul has been dedicating most of his time training for a new career as a...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64 results: Amanda Lemos stops Marina Rodriguez, calls for title shot
Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos squared off in a Strawweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both women found their range early with kicks and feints. About 90 seconds into the fight, the pair traded power shots while continuing the feeling out process. A big Lemos low kick spun Rodriguez around. Really, it was an uneventful, low output round from both women, but Lemos botched a takedown attempt in the closing 30 seconds and gave Rodriguez top position.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Jake Hadley submits Carlos Candelario for first Octagon win | UFC Vegas 64
Promising flyweight prospect Jake Hadley finally lived up to his billing earlier today (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the English fighter stopped Carlos Candelario via second-round submission (triangle choke). LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 64 On...
MMAmania.com
Check out Conor McGregor’s insane multimillion-dollar luxury watch collection - Patek, Rolex and more
We all know that Conor McGregor likes to spend money, but the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) double champ having a watch collection worth close to $6 million is downright absurd. Despite fighting just once over the past two years McGregor is still the wealthiest mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Neil Magny submits Daniel Rodriguez for most wins in welterweight history | UFC Vegas 64
Neil Magny is now the all-time wins leader in the UFC’s welterweight division after stopping Daniel Rodriguez with a third-round submission (D’Arce choke) earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Mario Bautista slices through Benito Lopez for early submission | UFC Vegas 64
Mario Bautista spoiled the return of bantamweight fighter Benito Lopez earlier today (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, earning a dominant first-round submission (armbar). LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 64 On ESPN+. PIVOTAL STRAWWEIGHT CONTENDER BOUT! Ultimate Fighting...
MMAmania.com
Fail! Watch singer apologize to Tito Ortiz during truly awful national anthem rendition | Freedom Fight Night 3
Tito Ortiz and company tried to put on a great event last night (Fri., Nov. 4, 2022) at Freedom Fight Night 3 inside Arizona Financial Federal Theater in Phoenix, Ariz., but the mixed martial arts (MMA) card was doomed from the beginning. Like any other sporting event held in the...
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya plans to make UFC 281 ‘a horror movie’ for Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya is less than one week away from his UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Alex Pereira inside Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Not only is it another important 185-pound title defense for “The Last Stylebender,” it’s an opportunity for him to avenge two losses to Pereira in kickboxing.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Amanda Lemos stuns Marina Rodriguez with powerful knockout | UFC Vegas 64
Amanda Lemos may have punched her way to a women’s strawweight title shot earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Brazilian stopped red-hot contender Marina Rodriguez with a blistering third-round TKO (punches). Both...
MMAmania.com
Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles full fight preview | UFC 281
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight finishers Dan Hooker and Claudio Puelles will duel this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Hooker finds himself in an odd situation. On one hand, he’s lost four of his last five...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64 results: Biggest winners, loser from ‘Rodriguez vs. Lemos’ last night
UFC Vegas 64 went down last night (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a women’s Strawweight fight that saw Amanda Lemos earn a thunderous knockout win over top-ranked contender, Marina Rodriguez (highlights). In the co-main event, Neil Magny wrapped up Daniel Rodriguez like a pretzel and made him tap in round three (see it here).
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Polyana Viana smokes Jinh Yu Frey with 47-second knockout | UFC Vegas 64
Polyana Viana may have earned the biggest victory of her professional career earlier today (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the women’s strawweight contender stopped veteran Jinh Yu Frey with a blistering knockout (punches) just 47 seconds into the first round.
MMAmania.com
Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Marina Rodriguez after TKO loss at UFC Vegas 64?
UFC Vegas 64 went down this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, leaving plenty of fighters feeling the post-fight blues. Among them was Daniel Rodriguez, who was submitted by Neil Magny in the co-main event of the evening (see it again here). And Darrick Minner, who suffered his third straight defeat after he was stopped by Shayilan Nuerdanbieke in the first round. But, which fighter is suffering from the worst post-fight hangover, now a few days removed from the show?
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64’s Grant Dawson explains Tony Ferguson post-fight call out: ‘I’ve been waiting my whole life’
Las Vegas, Nev. — Grant Dawson had a name locked and loaded for his next fight, Tony Ferguson, after “KGD” picked up his biggest win inside the Octagon last night (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64. Dawson wiped out former Olympic silver medal-winning wrestler, Mark O. Madsen, taking his undefeated record in the process.
MMAmania.com
Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos full fight preview | UFC Vegas 64
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Strawweight strikers Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos will clash TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rodriguez is intelligently brawling her way up the Strawweight ladder. She may not be one of the most established names...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64 bonuses: Neil Magny’s record-setting finish leads $50K winners
Amanda Lemos took care of business in her second UFC main event appearance earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the Brazilian contender stopped title hopeful Marina Rodriguez with a nasty third-round TKO (punches). In...
MMAmania.com
Julianna Pena tells Daniel Cormier ‘don’t block me out’ for Amanda Nunes trilogy: ‘I ran out of time’ in rematch
Julianna Pena couldn’t disagree less with claims against her getting an Amanda Nunes trilogy bout. The now-former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight titleholder went one and done as a champion, dropping the crown to the woman she beat for it, Nunes. At UFC 277 in July 2022, Nunes’ avenged her second round rear-naked choke submission loss to Pena from Dec. 2021 (watch highlights), dominating Pena throughout their five-round sequel en route to a unanimous decision win (watch highlights).
MMAmania.com
Escape from New York! Israel Adesanya’s title belt nowhere to be seen ahead of UFC 281
Israel Adesanya’s luggage has been a little light for his last so many outings. “The Last Stylebender” is currently in New York City, anticipating his big upcoming Middleweight title fight this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in UFC 281’s main event against Alex Pereira. A win for Adesanya would mark his sixth official title defense as the champion. While Adesanya has made the long trip from New Zealand, his title belt did not and hasn’t been coming along with him for quite some time.
