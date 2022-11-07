Read full article on original website
Triple threat Thursday: Hurricane, severe weather and winter storm to impact the US
A wild weather week is shaping up for the U.S. for several parts of the country, and the variety of weather will impact millions come Thursday.
At least two EF-3 tornadoes confirmed during deadly tornado outbreak in central US
Cleanup efforts and storm surveys will continue after severe thunderstorms spawned several powerful tornadoes in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Friday.
Watch: Devastating damage left behind after tornado slams East Texas town
The small town of Powderly was unrecognizable after a tornado swept through on Friday.
Jaw dropping videos show scope of devastation after deadly tornadoes sweep across Texas, Oklahoma
New videos show scenes of devastation in the aftermath of powerful tornadoes that touched down in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Friday.
Watch: One of world’s largest airplanes struck by lightning after take-off
One of the world’s largest aircraft was struck by lightning as it took off from an airport in Wales on Tuesday, and it was all captured on camera.
Watch: Dangerous tornadoes captured on camera tearing through Texas
Tornadoes were seen near the towns of Sulphur Springs, Miller Grove, Athens and New Boston, Texas.
'It could have ended a whole lot differently': Texas family blessed to be alive after tornado tears apart home
Wes Brown and his family are alive and blessed.
At least 100 cars involved in Denver crash due to icy roads after season's first snowfall
The first snow of the season has made an icy mess of Denver's Friday morning commute, with dozens of vehicles involved in crashes across the region.
Here’s when polls open on Election Day
Voters across the country will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the upcoming midterm elections following a dramatic few months and record early turnout.
'It's not safe': Idabel, Oklahoma's emergency manager fears the worst after deadly tornado devastates town
Idabel, Oklahoma’s emergency management director says that he’s hoping for the best after his town took a direct hit from a tornado.
How the weather shaped traditions in this Native American culture
Several traditions of the Meskwaki are aligned with the weather and the seasons. They have used various methods through time, such as astronomy and the behavior of animals, to gauge the weather and seasons.
Subtropical Storm Nicole prompts Hurricane Watch, Tropical Storm Warnings for Florida
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday morning northeast of the Bahamas in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it brings prolonged rain, wind and coastal flooding impacts to Florida and the southeastern U.S. this week.
Watch: Waterfall swells from trickle to rage after historic drought ends with multiple rainstorms
Popular tourist attraction Snoqualmie Falls, nestled in the Washington Cascades east of Seattle, was barely at a trickle on Oct. 18. Now it's raging with significant power.
'Hang on, buddy!' Swimming deer receives words of encouragement from fisherman
A fisherman on an Alabama lake gave some words of encouragement to a swimming deer as he maneuvered his motorboat toward the wild animal.
Regional tornado outbreak spawned at least 10 twisters in Alabama, Mississippi over the weekend
Survey teams with the National Weather Service have confirmed at least 10 tornadoes struck southeastern Alabama and southwestern Mississippi after a storm system moved through the central Gulf Coast region on Saturday.
Tough decision, rebuild or retreat: Superstorm Sandy survivor and sea-level expert made his
Stay or go, the tough choice homeowners make after devastating storms. FOX Weather asked the professor of the class Sea Change: The Rise and Fall of Sea Level and the Jersey Shore what he did.
Caribbean disturbance on the cusp of becoming Tropical Storm Lisa
Hurricane Hunters have measured winds slightly over 40 mph in the system, however. That means the system will jump right to Tropical Storm Lisa when it pulls itself together and organizes around a well-defined center.
Does Europe have tornadoes?
Almost every country in the world has the ingredients and sees tornadoes every year, including Europe.
Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 expected to become Tropical Storm Lisa in Caribbean Sea on Halloween
A tropical disturbance in the central Caribbean Sea is expected to become the 12th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season on Halloween as it eyes parts of Central America, potentially as a hurricane, later this week.
