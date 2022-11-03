Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Florida candidates make final push as election day approaches
MIAMI (WSVN) - One day before the Midterm elections, democratic candidates are criss-crossing South Florida vying for votes. Lt. Governor candidate Carla Hernandez wrapped up an event in Miami on Northwest 17th Avenue, Monday morning. “What we want everyone to know is that the women’s voice is necessary, and we...
WSVN-TV
Gov. DeSantis issues state of emergency as Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida
(WSVN) - As Subtropical Storm Nicole is set to make landfall in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for 34 counties that are potentially in the storm’s path. Residents and businesses in these counties are urged to make preparations and gather the necessary resources if Nicole...
WSVN-TV
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is now expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida’s east coast on Wednesday, just well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day, forecasters said. “We won’t really start to see any significant...
WSVN-TV
Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters receives ‘suspicious’ mail containing white powder
(CNN) — An envelope containing “suspicious white powder” was received Saturday at the campaign headquarters of the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona. A staffer at Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters in Phoenix opened an envelope that contained white power, a campaign spokesman told CNN. “It was...
WSVN-TV
South Floridians not concerned over upcoming Subtropical Storm Nicole
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As Subtropical Storm Nicole grows stronger and inches closer to Southeast Florida’s coast, residents are prepared for the worst but not worried about it. Local patrons visited grocery stores Monday afternoon but more so for the Powerball lottery tickets. Even though most shoppers were...
WSVN-TV
Locals, tourists share thoughts on upcoming Subtropical Storm Nicole
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As Subtropical Storm Nicole forms near the Bahamas and approaches the east coast of Florida, locals, tourists and business owners shared their thoughts on the upcoming storm. Not only is rain a concern, but the king tides that are set to approach will also add to...
WSVN-TV
TROPICAL TROUBLE IN NOVEMBER?
Hopefully everyone has had a nice weekend so far and you were able to enjoy the very brief heat relief that we experienced Friday and Saturday. After a weak front came through South Florida, we got to enjoy slightly lower humidity levels but temperatures still remained above average across our area. Fortunately, for us, the breeze has remained a little on the stronger side through the last couple of days and at least it has made conditions more bearable. Unfortunately, we are slowly beginning to feel that humidity climbing once again while our afternoon high temperatures have been on the warmer side.
WSVN-TV
Tyreek Hill talks about 2nd annual Family Foundation Gala set to take place in Downtown Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - On Friday, Tyreek Hill will hold his second annual Family Foundation Gala at the Hilton in Downtown Miami. The event is being held to raise money to support youth mental health. 7News’ Donovan Campbell spoke to the wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins to find out more...
WSVN-TV
Unfounded reports of shots fired trigger panic at Dolphin Mall; man in custody
SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Reports of shots fired that turned out to be unfounded led to mayhem at Dolphin Mall, leading police officers to take a man into custody in connection to what they described as an incident involving a stolen vehicle. Shoppers who spoke with 7News described a terrifying...
