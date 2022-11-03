ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida candidates make final push as election day approaches

MIAMI (WSVN) - One day before the Midterm elections, democratic candidates are criss-crossing South Florida vying for votes. Lt. Governor candidate Carla Hernandez wrapped up an event in Miami on Northwest 17th Avenue, Monday morning. “What we want everyone to know is that the women’s voice is necessary, and we...
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is now expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida’s east coast on Wednesday, just well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day, forecasters said. “We won’t really start to see any significant...
South Floridians not concerned over upcoming Subtropical Storm Nicole

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As Subtropical Storm Nicole grows stronger and inches closer to Southeast Florida’s coast, residents are prepared for the worst but not worried about it. Local patrons visited grocery stores Monday afternoon but more so for the Powerball lottery tickets. Even though most shoppers were...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Locals, tourists share thoughts on upcoming Subtropical Storm Nicole

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As Subtropical Storm Nicole forms near the Bahamas and approaches the east coast of Florida, locals, tourists and business owners shared their thoughts on the upcoming storm. Not only is rain a concern, but the king tides that are set to approach will also add to...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
TROPICAL TROUBLE IN NOVEMBER?

Hopefully everyone has had a nice weekend so far and you were able to enjoy the very brief heat relief that we experienced Friday and Saturday. After a weak front came through South Florida, we got to enjoy slightly lower humidity levels but temperatures still remained above average across our area. Fortunately, for us, the breeze has remained a little on the stronger side through the last couple of days and at least it has made conditions more bearable. Unfortunately, we are slowly beginning to feel that humidity climbing once again while our afternoon high temperatures have been on the warmer side.
