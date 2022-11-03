With Year 2 of the Micah Shrewsberry era on the horizon, Penn State starts its march to March with a pair of quality opponents. Shrewsberry is looking to improve upon the team’s 14-17 season from last year that included a run to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. However, a better start to this season is key as the Nittany Lions tallied a 5-3 nonconference record that featured losses to UMass, Miami and LSU.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO