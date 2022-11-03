ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State field hockey set to play Louisville in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

Penn State experienced a difficult loss in the Big Ten Tournament, but the bigger prize — winning its first national championship — is still on the table. The Nittany Lions will play Louisville in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, announced during the selection show Sunday night. The game will take place Friday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Penn State men's hockey continues climbing up USCHO rankings

Penn State continued climbing up the USCHO rankings this week, moving up to No. 8 after taking four of six points against Michigan last weekend. The Wolverines had formally been No. 1, but have slid to third after the Nittany Lions thrived in front of a loud crowd inside Pegula Ice Arena.
Rapid Reaction | Penn State overtakes Indiana in 45-14 win in Bloomington

Collegian football editor Max Ralph and football reporter Zach Allen give an overview of what they took away from Saturday’s game against Indiana. Allen recounts back-to-back touchdowns from running back Kaytron Allen, and Ralph continues with an analysis of quarterbacks Sean Clifford’s and Drew Allar’s performances. The...
Penn State men’s basketball defeats Winthrop in 2022-23 season opener

With new jerseys, new faces and a new student section placed behind the teams’ benches, Penn State was all things novel in its 93-68 season opening victory over Winthrop on Monday night. Taking the floor initially with a small-ball lineup consisting of Jalen Pickett, Cameron Wynter, Andrew Funk, Seth...
Penn State kicks off 2022-23 campaign with pair of home games against Winthrop, Loyola Maryland

With Year 2 of the Micah Shrewsberry era on the horizon, Penn State starts its march to March with a pair of quality opponents. Shrewsberry is looking to improve upon the team’s 14-17 season from last year that included a run to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. However, a better start to this season is key as the Nittany Lions tallied a 5-3 nonconference record that featured losses to UMass, Miami and LSU.
Penn State football’s offensive line holds steady despite absence of 3 starters, extends young players' roles

BLOOMINGTON, In. — Penn State’s offensive line was missing three starters in its road game against Indiana. That’s not something any team wants to hear. Left tackle Olu Fashanu, left guard Landon Tengwall and right tackle Caedan Wallace were all ruled out due to injury in the 45-14 win, but viewers might not have been able to tell based on the offensive line’s performance.
