Quick look at the number of people who have voted early in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Two important deadlines are quickly approaching for the 2022 midterm elections; postmarks for vote-by-mail and the close of early in-person voting. If you requested a vote-by-mail ballot, it must be postmarked by Monday Nov. 7. <. The last chance to vote early, in-person at your board of...
Ohio Secretary of State: New early voting record set prior to Election Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans cast their ballots early for the November 2022 election in record numbers, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced on Monday evening. According to a release from LaRose, 1,550,440 million Ohio voters either requested an absentee ballot or cast their ballot early in person, breaking the previous record set in 2018 for a 'Gubernatorial General Election' by 3.9%.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Democratic nominee Nan Whaley visit Cleveland ahead of Tuesday's election
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous story on Nov. 1, 2022. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his opponent, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley, are making a number of stops in the Cleveland area before Tuesday's midterm election. On Monday morning,...
Justice Department to monitor Cuyahoga County polling locations on Election Day
CLEVELAND — Federal monitors from the U.S. Department of Justice will be in Cuyahoga County Tuesday to see if the area is indeed in compliance with national election laws. The DOJ made the announcement on the eve of Election Day, with Cuyahoga one of 64 jurisdictions across the country on its list (and the only one from Ohio). The department's Civil Rights Division "has regularly monitored elections in the field" since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and will also be taking any and all complaints of potential violations from citizens nationwide.
Gov. Mike DeWine, Rep. Tim Ryan make swing through Northeast Ohio as Election Day approaches
CLEVELAND — As Ohioans prepare to head to the polls Tuesday, two candidates took time to visit Greater Cleveland ahead of Election Day. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan were in the area Monday to make their final pitches to Northeast Ohioans before they vote.
Cleveland City Council passes legislation protecting election workers: Meeting recap
CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council passed several pieces of legislation during a busy meeting on Monday evening. Just in time for Election Day, the council approved an ordinance to protect poll workers and their families. The new legislation "prohibits anyone, directly or indirectly, from threatening, intimidating, menacing or harassing an election official or their family member." A violation of the new ordinance constitutes a first degree misdemeanor, with a mandatory prison term of at least three days.
Kent elementary school teacher named Ohio Physical Education Teacher of the Year
KENT, Ohio — One of Kent City Schools' educators is about to receive a huge honor. Shawn Bates, a physical education specialist at Longcoy and Holden Elementary Schools will be awarded Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year Award for the State of Ohio for 2022, Kent City Schools said in a news release.
Mayor Bibb is right. It’s time for top-down changes at the Cleveland schools.
After reading Brent Larkin’s Nov. 6 column about Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon and Justin Bibb, the mayor of the city (”Bibb can still set right his misstep on schools CEO”), I understand how the mayor feels about the progress the school system is making at this time. It is high time we have a change in the leadership of our system. No doubt, Mr. Gordon has taken the system as far as he can.
You can recycle political yard signs, but don’t put them in curbside bins
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Residents of Cuyahoga County looking to recycle campaign yard signs after the Nov. 8 election should not include them as part of their regular curbside pickup. If they do, they probably won’t get recycled and will contaminate whatever else is in the bin that can, warns...
Ohio Senate Race: Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance host weekend rallies ahead of Tuesday election
OHIO, USA — The Ohio Senate race has long since held major implications in the upcoming direction of national politics since Republican Rob Portman announced his retirement at the end of his term. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
However Mayor Bibb spins it, shabby treatment of schools CEO shows his inflexible side: Brent Larkin
CLEVELAND -- Ten months into the first term of the first elected office of his young life, Justin Bibb has given notice his will be no ordinary mayoralty. The unexpected resignation of the widely respected Cleveland schools boss Eric Gordon has many who care deeply about the city blaming the 35-year-old mayor.
Ohio statewide Democratic candidates for governor, other statewide offices court Cleveland and Cuyahoga County voters with the November 8, 2022 just days away....Also on the ballot in Ohio is a U.S. Senate seat, state legislative seats, judgeships, etc
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the Nov. 8 general election under a week away, including midterm elections relative to seats up for grabs in congress and in the U.S. Senate, some Democrats seeking statewide office in Ohio,including for governor, secretary fo state and state attorney general, have made Cleveland and Cuyahoga County a campaign stomping ground, largely because Cuyahoga County, the second largest of Ohio's 88 counties, is a Democratic stronghold, and it is roughly 29 percent Black.
‘Coyotes’ outside school startle passersby: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- “Coyotes” in front of Olmsted Falls Middle School?. Motorists check twice, and even more, when they see a coyote next to the retention pond staring at them. Social media has been abuzz with the sightings. “Scared me when I was out walking. I ran...
Cuyahoga County Board of Elections announces several voting location changes ahead of Nov. 8 midterms
CLEVELAND — With the Nov. 8 midterms just four days away, the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections has announced several voting location changes for residents across seven cities. Officials say the changes affect more than 24,000 voters in Berea, Cleveland, North Olmsted, Solon, South Euclid, University Heights, and Warrensville...
Tonight's Powerball jackpot stands at record-breaking $1.9 billion: Here's what you will pay in taxes if you win
CLEVELAND — Tonight's Powerball drawing is for the largest lottery jackpot in history. After 41 consecutive drawings with no winner, the nation's largest prize now sits at $1.9 billion. That's a cash payout of $929.1 million. Whether a player matches all six numbers in tonight's drawing boils down to...
As young voters, we have the power to decide Ohio’s future
Following a term that saw the U.S. Supreme Court hand off the legality of abortion and other key issues to the states, Ohio courts have never been more decisive. In the coming year, our state Supreme Court could rule on everything from the future of abortion access to the preservation of LGBTQ+ rights and the […] The post As young voters, we have the power to decide Ohio’s future appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
NASA names Dr. Jimmy Kenyon new director of Glenn Research Center in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio's most prominent aerospace site officially has a new leader. On Tuesday, NASA officially named Dr. Jimmy Kenyon as the new director of its John H. Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. Kenyon had served as interim director since June, when former leader Dr. Marla Pérez-Davis retired from the agency.
Gov. Mike DeWine announces $121M in traffic safety projects, including several roundabouts in Northeast Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Friday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks announced details of a $121 million program of traffic safety projects across the state. A key part of the investment is the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous...
Check out WKYC's full list of Northeast Ohio high schools who made the regional semifinals of the OHSAA football playoffs
CLEVELAND — This is where things really start to get serious (as if they hadn't already...). The regional semifinals of the OHSAA football playoffs are set for this weekend, with a mere 16 teams remaining in each division. Across the seven brackets, 35 Northeast Ohio high schools are still alive in the race for the state championships, with some incredible (and potentially historic) matchups on tap.
Several Northeast Ohio counties back up to CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are beginning to increase across Northeast Ohio, and health experts are now urging stricter health measures for some residents in the region. According to the CDC, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull are now back up to a high community level for COVID-19...
