ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Ohio Secretary of State: New early voting record set prior to Election Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans cast their ballots early for the November 2022 election in record numbers, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced on Monday evening. According to a release from LaRose, 1,550,440 million Ohio voters either requested an absentee ballot or cast their ballot early in person, breaking the previous record set in 2018 for a 'Gubernatorial General Election' by 3.9%.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Justice Department to monitor Cuyahoga County polling locations on Election Day

CLEVELAND — Federal monitors from the U.S. Department of Justice will be in Cuyahoga County Tuesday to see if the area is indeed in compliance with national election laws. The DOJ made the announcement on the eve of Election Day, with Cuyahoga one of 64 jurisdictions across the country on its list (and the only one from Ohio). The department's Civil Rights Division "has regularly monitored elections in the field" since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and will also be taking any and all complaints of potential violations from citizens nationwide.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Cleveland City Council passes legislation protecting election workers: Meeting recap

CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council passed several pieces of legislation during a busy meeting on Monday evening. Just in time for Election Day, the council approved an ordinance to protect poll workers and their families. The new legislation "prohibits anyone, directly or indirectly, from threatening, intimidating, menacing or harassing an election official or their family member." A violation of the new ordinance constitutes a first degree misdemeanor, with a mandatory prison term of at least three days.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Mayor Bibb is right. It’s time for top-down changes at the Cleveland schools.

After reading Brent Larkin’s Nov. 6 column about Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon and Justin Bibb, the mayor of the city (”Bibb can still set right his misstep on schools CEO”), I understand how the mayor feels about the progress the school system is making at this time. It is high time we have a change in the leadership of our system. No doubt, Mr. Gordon has taken the system as far as he can.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Ohio statewide Democratic candidates for governor, other statewide offices court Cleveland and Cuyahoga County voters with the November 8, 2022 just days away....Also on the ballot in Ohio is a U.S. Senate seat, state legislative seats, judgeships, etc

CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the Nov. 8 general election under a week away, including midterm elections relative to seats up for grabs in congress and in the U.S. Senate, some Democrats seeking statewide office in Ohio,including for governor, secretary fo state and state attorney general, have made Cleveland and Cuyahoga County a campaign stomping ground, largely because Cuyahoga County, the second largest of Ohio's 88 counties, is a Democratic stronghold, and it is roughly 29 percent Black.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

As young voters, we have the power to decide Ohio’s future

Following a term that saw the U.S. Supreme Court hand off the legality of abortion and other key issues to the states, Ohio courts have never been more decisive. In the coming year, our state Supreme Court could rule on everything from the future of abortion access to the preservation of LGBTQ+ rights and the […] The post As young voters, we have the power to decide Ohio’s future appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Check out WKYC's full list of Northeast Ohio high schools who made the regional semifinals of the OHSAA football playoffs

CLEVELAND — This is where things really start to get serious (as if they hadn't already...). The regional semifinals of the OHSAA football playoffs are set for this weekend, with a mere 16 teams remaining in each division. Across the seven brackets, 35 Northeast Ohio high schools are still alive in the race for the state championships, with some incredible (and potentially historic) matchups on tap.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy