travelawaits.com
From Lobster Rolls To Blueberry Pie — 12 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Coastal Maine
“Lobster, lighthouses, leaves” was a recurring theme as we drove from one quaint seaside town to the next in mid-October. Maine had always been a distant memory as my Connecticut sailor parents brought me to this premier summer destination around the age of six. To my parents’ surprise, one steamed lobster was not enough. Maine is where my love affair with the briny bottom feeders began and where I came to rediscover the place where I first fell in love with food.
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him
Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
Over 50% Of People Don’t Know The Longest Rivers In Maine
The State of Maine is filled with natural wonders. Within the state's 35,000 square miles we have thick forests, rolling fields, rocky mountains, and rugged coastline. We even have a desert!. And, yes, we have dozens of rivers snaking their way through the state. The Longest Rivers In Maine. Just...
maineinsights.com
$25 million Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan program to offer paid work experiences to Maine students
Career Exploration program to connect 6,000 young people with paid opportunities at Maine employers to strengthen Maine’s workforce. The Maine Career Exploration program is a new $25 million, two-year initiative of her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to connect 6,000 young people in Maine to future career opportunities by funding paid work experiences with employers across the state.
Does This Intersection Qualify as the Most Stupid In All of Bangor?
Do I turn? Do I wait? Does the other guy get to go?. These are questions I've asked myself a hundred over the years. There's one intersection in Bangor that begs all these and more whenever you get to it, especially during the day when the traffic is at it's heaviest. I doubt there's a lot of accidents in this spot, but it's still super awkward.
foxbangor.com
Meet Maine’s Cabin Masters
MANCHESTER– A group of friends, with a shop in Manchester, is shining a light on just how cool refurbishing run-down camps and cabins in Maine can be. They are called the Maine Cabin Masters and they recently shared with us how much they enjoy saving these well-loved family spaces.
9 of Maine’s Dirtiest Jobs That Somebody Does
You have probably seen the photos and videos that went viral after a Kentucky miner didn't want to be late to his 3 year old son's first University of Kentucky basketball game, so he went straight to the game from work without showering. So cool that it was more important...
mainepublic.org
Maine's unseasonably warm weather is part of a climate change trend, meteorologists say
An early November warm spell broke weather records across Maine over the weekend. Meteorologists say this is part of a climate change trend. On Saturday, Augusta and Portland set records for November, with temperatures of 76 and 75 degrees. Portland also set a record on Sunday for November's warmest low temperature, of 59 degrees.
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – Oct. 24–Nov. 6
Here is a summary of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police as reported during the final week of October and the first week of November. Some items may be minimally edited. Driver issued summons for criminal speed in Hodgdon. On November 5th, Corporal Quint...
WGME
Last lunar eclipse until 2025 will happen on Tuesday, but will Mainers be able to see it?
PORTLAND (WGME)-- An exciting celestial event will occur tonight, and the best part is, all of Maine gets the chance to see it. Apart from that, a very active week of weather ahead, record highs, cold temperatures, gusty winds, and heavy rain are all likely at some point this week.
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
Maine sees new records set with unusually high temps in November
PORTLAND, Maine — Record high temperatures were broken across the state on Saturday. In Caribou, the temperature hit 73 degrees, breaking the previous record for the date of 67, set in 1982. In Bangor, the high was also 73 degrees, breaking the previous record of 71, set in 1938.
New England, This is Where You Can Find Some of the Best Cookies
Be honest, who doesn't love a perfect cookie? You know, the one that is slightly crispy on the outside and is soft and chewy in the middle. Unless you absolutely hate cookies, the answer is "no one." I personally cannot resist a good cookie not to mention, going to college...
Maine Campus
Janet Mills is the right choice for Maine
The campaign that Janet Mills has run for this year’s gubernatorial race has been consistent, reliable and honest. This is exactly what Maine needs. What Maine does not need is a governor who behaves in an aggressive manner and will say just about anything to make his opponent look bad. At the very beginning of the Oct. 27 debate between Mills and her opponent Paul LePage, LePage said that inflation is the most important issue facing the state. He is not wrong, however, that is an issue affecting the whole country, not just Maine. But LePage still went out of his way to say that inflation began in Maine and made its way down to Washington.
wabi.tv
Bangor faces plow driver shortage
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been a nice run of mild weather, but here in Maine we know the snow will be here eventually. In Bangor, the only question is - who will plow it?. The city’s public works department is down 13 people from its 40-person plow team. They would like to make at least five hires to get the deficit down to eight, which is what it was last year when they were able to make it work.
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast: UPDATE Monday, November 7, 2022. 12:00 pm.
wabi.tv
Maine’s election integrity to be tested again on Election Day
Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s reputation for clean elections will be tested once again on Election Day. Already, more than a quarter of active Maine voters have requested absentee ballots, surpassing the total in the last midterm and gubernatorial election in 2018. Over 500 municipalities conduct elections, but since 2007,...
What you need to know about new wind and transmission line proposals for Northern Maine
Mars Hill Wind, south of Presque Isle, is one of only a handful of large renewable energy projects in Northern Maine, where the cost of exporting power is high. Photo courtesy Reed & Reed. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor,...
Stuck on a Deserted Island? These 30 Maine Craft Beers Would Make It Better
Maine's craft beer industry is an absolute giant. As of this publishing, there are well over 100 breweries in the state. In 2019, Maine had the second-highest brewery per capita number (9.6) in the country. This leads to two conclusions: Mainers love beer and local businesses. This state was built...
2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week
It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
