Maine State

travelawaits.com

From Lobster Rolls To Blueberry Pie — 12 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Coastal Maine

“Lobster, lighthouses, leaves” was a recurring theme as we drove from one quaint seaside town to the next in mid-October. Maine had always been a distant memory as my Connecticut sailor parents brought me to this premier summer destination around the age of six. To my parents’ surprise, one steamed lobster was not enough. Maine is where my love affair with the briny bottom feeders began and where I came to rediscover the place where I first fell in love with food.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him

Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Over 50% Of People Don’t Know The Longest Rivers In Maine

The State of Maine is filled with natural wonders. Within the state's 35,000 square miles we have thick forests, rolling fields, rocky mountains, and rugged coastline. We even have a desert!. And, yes, we have dozens of rivers snaking their way through the state. The Longest Rivers In Maine. Just...
MAINE STATE
maineinsights.com

$25 million Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan program to offer paid work experiences to Maine students

Career Exploration program to connect 6,000 young people with paid opportunities at Maine employers to strengthen Maine’s workforce. The Maine Career Exploration program is a new $25 million, two-year initiative of her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to connect 6,000 young people in Maine to future career opportunities by funding paid work experiences with employers across the state.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Does This Intersection Qualify as the Most Stupid In All of Bangor?

Do I turn? Do I wait? Does the other guy get to go?. These are questions I've asked myself a hundred over the years. There's one intersection in Bangor that begs all these and more whenever you get to it, especially during the day when the traffic is at it's heaviest. I doubt there's a lot of accidents in this spot, but it's still super awkward.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Meet Maine’s Cabin Masters

MANCHESTER– A group of friends, with a shop in Manchester, is shining a light on just how cool refurbishing run-down camps and cabins in Maine can be. They are called the Maine Cabin Masters and they recently shared with us how much they enjoy saving these well-loved family spaces.
MANCHESTER, ME
Q106.5

9 of Maine’s Dirtiest Jobs That Somebody Does

You have probably seen the photos and videos that went viral after a Kentucky miner didn't want to be late to his 3 year old son's first University of Kentucky basketball game, so he went straight to the game from work without showering. So cool that it was more important...
MAINE STATE
Maine Campus

Janet Mills is the right choice for Maine

The campaign that Janet Mills has run for this year’s gubernatorial race has been consistent, reliable and honest. This is exactly what Maine needs. What Maine does not need is a governor who behaves in an aggressive manner and will say just about anything to make his opponent look bad. At the very beginning of the Oct. 27 debate between Mills and her opponent Paul LePage, LePage said that inflation is the most important issue facing the state. He is not wrong, however, that is an issue affecting the whole country, not just Maine. But LePage still went out of his way to say that inflation began in Maine and made its way down to Washington.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Bangor faces plow driver shortage

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been a nice run of mild weather, but here in Maine we know the snow will be here eventually. In Bangor, the only question is - who will plow it?. The city’s public works department is down 13 people from its 40-person plow team. They would like to make at least five hires to get the deficit down to eight, which is what it was last year when they were able to make it work.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Maine’s election integrity to be tested again on Election Day

Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s reputation for clean elections will be tested once again on Election Day. Already, more than a quarter of active Maine voters have requested absentee ballots, surpassing the total in the last midterm and gubernatorial election in 2018. Over 500 municipalities conduct elections, but since 2007,...
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week

It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
MAINE STATE
