KELOLAND TV
Novem-Burn grows sideburns and awareness for The Link
Let’s face it, we all want to improve the communities we live in, but we all know that we can’t do it alone. We were joined by Sioux Falls City Council Member Marshall Selberg, CEO of the Link, Bill Earley and Sioux Falls Chief of Police Jon Thum. They stopped in today to tell us more about how we can join them, and several local organizations, in improving our communities.
KELOLAND TV
Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls invites developers to submit ideas for downtown parking ramp project
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today the city announced they are accepting proposals from developers. The goal is to find the best use for the parking ramp. The original $50 million plan in 2017 included a hotel and would have been the tallest building in Sioux Falls. In May 2019, the city terminated the development agreement with the Village River Group. City Council Member Marshall Selberg says he’s looking forward to seeing ideas from developers.
Best Breakfast in South Dakota? Recent Study Shows it’s in Sioux Falls
Where's the best place to get breakfast in South Dakota? Well, according to a recent study, it's right here in Sioux Falls. Go anywhere in South Dakota and you'll likely find some amazing diners, cafes, restaurants, and eateries that dish up some of the best breakfast, pound for pound anywhere. But who comes out on top?
KELOLAND TV
Who’s ready for the election to wrap up?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Polls will soon open on Tuesday morning for the election across South Dakota, and some people are ready for that day to be over. KELOLAND News interviewed four different people in Downtown Sioux Falls on Sunday and asked them how they felt now that the election is finally winding down, and there’s a common theme among all of them: they’re just ready for it to be over.
KELOLAND TV
Powerball players making sure they have a shot at the biggest jackpot yet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO/AP) — Monday night’s $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is the largest is U.S. history. Natalie Kockelman of Sioux Falls didn’t just buy one, two or three Powerball tickets at a central Sioux Falls Lewis Drug on Monday; she bought 44. “Splitting with a couple...
KEVN
One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It wasn’t the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot but a Sioux Falls area person is still sitting pretty with a $1 million ticket. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
KELOLAND TV
The drive to keep veterans warm this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business is working to keep local veterans warm this winter. Scheels is hosting its first-ever Veterans Winter Coats Drive. “Coats, gloves, hats, scarves, all ages, all sizes, we’ll take all of it,” Scheels Social Media Manager Jenna Schlapkohl said.
KELOLAND TV
Christmas bulb sales to help indigenous youth program
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking to dress up your Christmas tree with something special, a local artist may have just what you need. It takes Holona FastHorse about an hour to craft just one of the ornaments. “A lot of them do have native prints...
KELOLAND TV
100 Women of Yankton to hold 10th distribution event
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – One Yankton organization has been able to donate over $140,000 to local groups in the last five years. KELOLAND News first introduced you to members of 100 Women of Yankton back in 2019. Twice a year, members come together and donate $100 each. That money...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota Lottery reports $1,000,000 Powerball winner!
PIERRE, S.D.–The largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs tonight. Nobody matched all the numbers drawn Saturday night, meaning tonight’s jackpot is for an estimated $1.9 billion. The South Dakota Lottery reports one ticket sold for Saturday’s drawing at a Casey’s General Store on East...
KELOLAND TV
Combines light up the night sky
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As harvest wraps up here across KELOLAND, you may see the equipment lights out in the field at all hours of the night. Combines, tractors and semis light up the night sky as this harvesting crew works through the night to finish harvesting this corn field as soon as possible.
KELOLAND TV
The Clothesrack Boutique is helping seniors shop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the colder weather rolls in, people are pulling out their sweaters and winter clothing. Today, a local nonprofit visited residents at the Good Samaritan Society in Canton to help them stock up on clothes for the new season. “I really looked forward to...
KELOLAND TV
Burn ban in effect in Yankton County
YANKTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A burn ban is back in place in Yankton County. No open burning is allowed in the county due to strong winds in the forecast and a red flag warning in effect. The emergency manager is reminding everyone to use extreme care during outdoor...
KELOLAND TV
Wholestone: Man referenced in ad no longer Pipestone chairman
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A political commercial from Smart Growth Sioux Falls is urging people to vote yes on a measure to ban new slaughterhouses in the city in an attention-grabbing way. “Backed by Pipestone, a global swine conglomerate,” the ad says. Wholestone Farms wants to build...
KELOLAND TV
Sanford Health offers craniosacral therapy to treat pain
When you have pain, it’s only natural to want relief as quickly as possible. Yet, traditional medicine doesn’t always provide the relief you seek. If after trying multiple therapies, different prescription medications, or simply hoping time will heal and you are still in pain. There is another option available through Sanford Integrative Health & Wellness that may help in a way that different medical approaches can’t.
KELOLAND TV
WNAX in Yankton celebrating 100 years this week
WORTHING, S.D. (KELO) — A long-time radio station serving a five-state region is turning 100 years old this week. WNAX in Yankton has been on the airwaves for a century. “Which is pretty remarkable. We’re one of the few radio stations in the country with the same call letters since the early 20s,” WNAX news director Jerry Oster said.
nwestiowa.com
Vander Hamm thanks Hawarden hospital staff
IRETON—Sixty-two-year-old Robert Vander Hamm is thankful to be alive. Vander Hamm is recovering after being struck by a pickup about 3 p.m. Friday, June 21, at his residence on Dogwood Avenue five miles northwest of Ireton. “I was just looking at my mail at the mailbox. I looked up...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, November 5
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, October 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls murder victim in ‘the wrong place at the wrong time’. Sioux Falls police were justified in shooting...
KELOLAND TV
Tea Veterans Memorial nears completion
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a new addition to the Tea Athletic Complex, and it has nothing to do with sports. After years of planning and fundraising, and months of construction, the new Tea Veterans Memorial is nearly complete. “It’s hard to visualize when you put something...
