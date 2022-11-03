Read full article on original website
WWE News: Jey Uso Getting MRI On Monday, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon At Crown Jewel, WWE Community Video From Saudi Arabia
– It was noted during today’s WWE Crown Jewel broadcast that Jey Uso may have suffered a broken wrist and will have an MRI on Monday. It is possible that this is a storyline injury, as Uso’s arm was attacked by the Brawling Brutes during their match. The...
Logan Paul Reveals He Suffered Injuries At WWE Crown Jewel
In a post on Twitter, Logan Paul revealed that he suffered several injuries during his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul said that he tore his meniscus, MCL and possibly his ACL. He also noted that it happened halfway through the match. He wrote: “Torn meniscus, MCL...
Natalya Shares Pic of Broken Nose After Shayna Baszler Match on Smackdown
– Natalya had her nose broken during her match with Shayna Baszler on Friday’s Smackdown, and she shared a picture of it online. The Smackdown star posted the photo to her Twitter account, writing:. “I knew Shayna wanted her big break in WWE. Didn’t know it would be my...
Updated Card For Ricky Steamboat’s Return To the Ring At Big Time Wrestling
Big Time Wrestling his hosting Ricky Steamboat’s return to the ring for the first time since 2010, and an updated card for the event is online. BTW has the following lineup set for the show, which takes place on November 27th in Raleigh, North Carolina:. * Ricky Steamboat &...
Bianca Belair Is the Last Woman Standing, Retains Title at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
– It was a hard-fought match, but Bianca Belair was the Last Woman Standing against Bayley at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event. There were weapons, ladders, chairs, and even a golf cart, but Bayley was not able to overcome the E-S-T of WWE in their Last Woman Standing Match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.
GCW’s Brett Lauderdale Says He Almost Bought CZW
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale revealed that he almost purchased Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) years ago. He said: “It is true. I actually had a deal to buy CZW. We had a signed MOU, which is a memorandum of understanding, where we outlined the terms and it was signed by all parties. And yeah, it was basically a done deal. And then when it became time to progress, [CZW owner DJ Hyde] bailed. I guess he got cold feet or whatever. … Or somebody got in his ear, or whatever it was, and he just bailed out.“
Notes on Match Order for WWE Crown Jewel (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
– PWInsider reported the following match order for today’s WWE Crown Jewel event:. * Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar will reportedly open the main card. * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss & Asuka (c) vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY. * Steel Cage Match: Karrion...
GCW Owner Explains Why He’s Interested In Working With Omos
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale spoke about why he is interested in working with WWE wrestler Omos. He said: “Well, listen, that guy is a powerhouse, right? He’s so dynamic, and what an athlete, and… The guy’s a throwback. It’s just a huge guy. And I see a lot of potential and personality in him. And I would love to see the Big Man come through GCW.“
NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown Full Results 11.05.2022: #1 Contender’s Tag Team Fatal Four-Way Match & More
The first part of the NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown event was broadcast by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on November 5, with matches having been taped on October 16 in Los Angeles, CA. You can see the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below. *Christopher Daniels defeated Rocky Romero. *#1...
Mia Yim Makes WWE Raw Return, Allies With The Club
The Club have their equalizer to deal with Rhea Ripley in their war with Judgement Day, and it’s the returning Mia Yim. On tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, The Judgment Day came out so Finn Balor could answer Seth Rollins’ US Championship Open Challenge but were interrupted by The Club. AJ Styles said that the problem with their rivalry was that it was consistently three against four. He noted that they didn’t find anyone to deal with Ripley; instead, she found them. Yim then attacked Ripley on the outside of the ring and revealed herself before The Club brawled with the Judgment Day and Dominik took a Styles Clash before everyone retreated.
First WarGames Match Set For WWE Survivor Series
We have some participants for the first WarGames match to take place at WWE Survivor Series. On tonight’s show, it was made official that Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss will be on one team against a team that includes Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Nikki Cross. The...
Roman Reigns Advertised For WWE Smackdown, Other Stars Set For Taping
Roman Reigns is being advertised for this week’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that local ads in Indianapolis are listing Reigns for Friday’s show. The report also ntoes that Matt Riddle and Judgement Day are also set to be at the show, most likely for dark matches.
Brock Lesnar Barely Survives Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
– Brock Lesnar managed to get his win back against Bobby Lashley at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event, but just barely. He also did not walk away from the match unscathed. Lashley took the fight to Lesnar from the outset of the match and absolutely dominated Lesnar. Lashley applied the Hurt Lock on Lesnar, but Lesnar managed to spring off the corner and landed on top of Lashley to pick up the pinfall victory.
Join 411’s Live WWE Crown Jewel Coverage
Welcome to 411’s WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Report. Tonight’s Kickoff Show hosts are Jackie Redmond, Matt Camp, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card and announce that Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley will open the show. They head to a video package for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley followed by a video package for The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day. Next up is a video package for Braun Strowman vs. Omos followed by a video package for Asuka & Alexa Bliss vs. Damage CTRL. We head to a video package for Bianca Belair vs. Bayley followed by a video package for The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes. Next up is a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross, and then the Kickoff Show hosts break down the entire card one more time. The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul.
AEW Fight Forever Will Reportedly Be Part Of Xbox Game Pass on Day One
AEW Fight Forever is on the way, and a new report says it will be part of Xbox Game Pass on day one. WZ reports that the game will be part of the Game Pass when it releases, and gaming journalist Mike Straw has confirmed he has received the same information.
Roman Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship Reign Hits 800 Days
Roman Reigns has reached a new landmark as WWE Universal Champion, passing the 800 day mark. As Fightful points out, Reigns hit the 800 day mark on Tuesday of his Universal Title reign, which began at WWE Payback 2020 with a win over Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. Reigns unified...
Drew McIntyre Overcomes Karrion Kross, Escapes Cage at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
– Drew McIntyre managed to get a win back against Karrion Kross in their rematch today at WWE Crown Jewel. Despite interference by Scarlett, McIntyre managed to overcome the odds and escape the steel cage. Scarlett interfered during the match, spraying Drew McIntyre in the eyes with mace and also...
Pantoja’s NJPW Battle Autumn Review 11.5.22
November 5th, 2022 | Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan | Attendance: 4,006. Apologies for these reviews being later than expected. This and Crown Jewel are airing on a really busy weekend for me involving a family gathering and a road trip for a football game so I’ll be out of the house for a lot of it.
Logan Paul on Being Cornered by His Brother for WWE Crown Jewel
– Jake and Logan Paul spoke to Radio Rahim at WWE Crown Jewel this week ahead of today’s Crown Jewel 2022 event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful). Jake Paul on cornering his brother at the event: “The grind never stops. I’m excited to be here to support my brother and I love what I do. This is vacation. We’re going to take out Roman Reigns.’
Sasha Banks and Naomi Added Back To WWE Signature
In a post on Twitter, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that Sasha Banks and Naomi have returned to the WWE signature intro. The clip aired before Crown Jewel. The two hadn’t been in the video for some time and only just returned to it today. They have been suspended indefinitely from WWE since the summer when they walked out of the company.
