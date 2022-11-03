Read full article on original website
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspectjustpene50Rosedale, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
10 Places to Spend Christmas Alone in the USBecca CNew York City, NY
Going Shopping? Go Local with These Amazing Ocean County, NJ Businesses
Ocean County has so many friendly local businesses to support. Technology has made it easier for us to shop at our finger tips. You can order an item and have it the next day, or in some cases, hours later. And the convenience of online shopping is something many people enjoy (myself included), it's important to still support local businesses, since they drive our economy!
Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters
Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
New indoor go-kart track is coming to South Jersey
Go-kart facilities are hot this year in New Jersey. In August it was announced that the world’s largest indoor go-kart track is planned for Edison; now comes word that an indoor track will be coming to Berlin. According to NJ.com, the new Camden County facility will be located in...
15-year-old from Lodi, NJ missing for 5 days
LODI — Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl missing since Wednesday. Iris Nielda Rivera was last seen walking toward Hasbrouck Heights around 2:30 p.m., according to Lodi police juvenile Detective Legrand Castro. She did not take her cell phone when she left, he said. "Iris, if you are...
What’s Up With the Farm Store in Toms River, NJ, It Never Seems Open
Farm Stores drive-thru grocery stores are popping up everywhere. Farm Stores is America's largest and original grocery drive-thru, according to farmstores.com. It's a franchise business with "new" locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and more. The grand opening of the farm Stores drive-thru was just about two years ago for...
Golf and tennis: One of the most expensive homes for sale in NJ has it all
BERNARDSVILLE — Golfers and tennis buffs will love this multi-million dollar Somerset County home for sale. Built in 1897, this single-family Tuscany distinctive country villa located at Mountain Top Road, Bernardsville, sits on more than 13 acres of manicured greenery. It is listed as the most expensive home for...
NJ county launches first-of-its-kind plastic recycling program
A new plastic film recycling program in Union County is the first of its kind to launch in New Jersey. Union County residents can help conserve resources and keep plastic out of the waste stream with this new drop-off plastic film recycling program, in partnership with 12 participating municipalities. The...
Hey New Jersey and Pennsylvania! Get Your Headlights Fixed!
Is it just me, or are there more ding-dongs out there driving at night with broken headlights lately?. In the past two weeks or so during my nightly commute home from Central Jersey, into Philadelphia, and into South Jersey, I've noticed more drivers driving at night with broken/dimmed headlights. Which...
Shoplifting ring stole $60K in merchandise at NJ shopping outlet
JACKSON — A two-month investigation at the Jackson Premium Outlets led to the arrests of four members of a professional shoplifting ring. Jackson police determined that the Baltimore-based ring targeted the 70-store outlet off Route 195 among several around the northeast. The ring allegedly stole $60,000 worth of items in Jackson alone.
A Fantastic Christmas Lights Display Returns to Toms River, New Jersey
It's always fun to talk Christmas and we are closing in on Thanksgiving, so it's a very festive time of year. Christmas lights displays are always a big draw and people love to go and see these displays every winter. It's even better when the displays are close to home and only a short ride to go and see.
Party For A Good Cause! Hurricane Ian Fundraiser Being Hosted In Seaside Heights, NJ
It has been over a month since category 4 Hurricane Ian tore through parts of Florida and the Caribbean. It feels like just yesterday. Whenever natural disasters like this one occur, it is important for all of us to come together to help. Luckily, I know the perfect way how.
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
Private music teacher accused of raping teen in NJ studio
JERSEY CITY — A private music teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a male student repeatedly over a four-year span in his Jersey City studio. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 62-year-old David Musial on Thursday. The assaults happened when the victim was between...
$1M Powerball ticket sold in NJ, jackpot swells to $1.9 billion
EDISON — The Powerball jackpot has again increased to a record $1.9 billion after no one correctly selected all six winning numbers. In New Jersey, one store in Middlesex County sold a ticket for Saturday night's drawing worth $1 million. This ticket, which matched the five white balls but not the Powerball, was sold at the Quick Stop on Inman Avenue in Edison.
A $1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold in New Jersey
We know how big the drawing was for the NJ Lotter Powerball on Saturday night. The drawing was worth $1.5 Billion and there were no winners except for a couple of good winners in New Jersey, maybe not the billion, but some winners. We all buy lottery tickets and put...
Exciting New Business Taking Over Kmart In Berlin, NJ
I haven't been to one in years and sadly they are on their way out. I remember going for the blue light specials and the of course grabbing something for lunch in the little Kmart Cafe they had. Now, why am I talking about Kmart, you may ask?. Well, there's...
If Dave Portnoy likes this NJ Detroit style pizza, it’s amazing (Opinion)
It kind of irks me that Barstool founder Dave Portnoy has made himself the arbiter of all things good and bad in pizza. Not unlike our current political situation, he’s divided the pizza world into two camps:. The good and the not-so-good. And he is the general of the...
93-year-old man struck and killed by car
EAST ORANGE — A 93-year-old East Orange man was killed in a car accident over the weekend. Essex County prosecutors and East Orange police investigated the vehicle-pedestrian collision that caused the death of Earnest Green on Saturday. Police were notified that a pedestrian had been struck near the intersection...
Middletown South powers past Winslow and into Central Jersey Group 4 championship game
MIDDLETOWN -- Early in the first quarter, Winslow's talented offense was moving the ball at will against a formidable Middletown South defense and was on its way to the end zone for the second time in the opening 12 minutes. The Eagles were in danger of falling behind by two...
