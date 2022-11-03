Read full article on original website
Backers of Measure D Hope Voters Will Overturn Their Own Will
Just two years ago, on November 3, 2020, Measure K was overwhelmingly approved by voters in San Bernardino County when 77% of them agreed to reduce the monthly salaries of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors (BOS) to $5,000 a month, or $60,000 a year and place strict term limits on their service as supervisors.
Fontana Herald News
Letter to the Editor: FTA is supporting Serna, Sandoval in election
• Mars Serna for Fontana School Board Trustee Area 1. • Mary Sandoval for Fontana School Board Trustee Area 5. Mars and Mary are committed to doing what’s best for scholars, families, FUSD employees, and the community. As an FUSD Board member, Mars is committed to:. • Assisting families...
Fontana Herald News
Election Day is Nov. 8; do you know where your ballot is?
Election Day is just a few days away, and the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters (ROV) wants to make sure that voters know they have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to cast their ballot. The ROV will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8...
Race for Congressional District 47 in Orange County heats up
While District 47 is equally split between Republicans and Democrats, incumbent Katie Porter and business owner Scott Baugh each believe they have momentum on their side heading into Election Day.
z1077fm.com
Election 2022 – Your Guide to San Bernardino County Measures and Local Issues
You can hear both episodes where Gary Daigneault goes over the ballots on The Up Close Show:. Reporter Heather Clisby interviews both Candidates for the Twentynine Palms District 4:. Our extensive coverage and recaps of Measure D:. The Transit Occupancy Tax in Yucca Valley. Good boy! Morongo Valley’s New Dog...
NBC Los Angeles
Local Federal Prosecutor Monitoring Southern California Elections for Potential Fraud
Tensions and emotions surrounding the election can sometimes turn into actions that could be against the law. That’s why local and federal officials are closely monitoring elections in Southern California in case there are any issues -- from voter concerns to threats of violence. “So the types of crimes...
foxla.com
Criminal cases continue to get dismissed in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that the county’s Superior Court judges have tossed out more than 500 misdemeanor and felony criminal cases over the past four weeks. Riverside County DA Mike Hestrin says the cases have been dismissed due to a...
Bakersfield Channel
San Bernardino County to vote on succession from California
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Many people are leaving the golden state for a variety of reasons, but now an entire county is threatening to do the same thing. That’s the thrust of Measure EE, which is up for vote this election day in San Bernardino County. The author of the measure, however, knows it’s a long shot.
Lake Perris Recreation Industry Says Newsom’s Dam Plan Will Sink It Fast
Businesses in the Inland Empire’s Lake Perris getaway destination say the state’s natural catastrophe plan is a disaster The post Lake Perris Recreation Industry Says Newsom’s Dam Plan Will Sink It Fast appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Riverside now enforcing ban on homeless encampments in bottom of Santa Ana River
A ban on homeless encampments in the Santa Ana River bottom is now in effect in the city of Riverside.
More than 500 criminal cases dropped in Riverside County amid judge shortage
More than 500 criminal court cases have been dismissed in Riverside County over the past month amid a judge shortage, the District Attorney’s Office said Monday. The dismissed cases include 50 felonies such as attempted murder, assault, stalking, arson vandalism and a hate crime, officials detailed in a news release, which called the dismissals a […]
iebusinessdaily.com
Rancho Cucamonga-to-Las Vegas rail line will do more than carry passengers
The planned multi-billion project will run out of a station to be built next to the city’s Metrolink station. Local officials believe the area nearby is ripe for commercial development and a potential economic boon for the Inland region. Rancho Cucamonga has taken a major step toward landing the...
KTLA.com
The new Southern California neighborhood where power never goes out
It’s a bright idea for a new neighborhood: What if the power never went out?. At the latest KB Home community in Menifee, they’re putting a new twist on energy efficiency. Each home here is equipped with solar to collect power from the sun and store it in a battery located in the home’s garage.
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino group
LA Mayoral candidate Bass has been slammed for accusing her rival Caruso of purchasing an endorsement from a Latino group called Avance Democratic Club. Los Angeles Democratic mayoral candidate Karen Bass.Mario Tama / AFP.
Riverside county department of social services had the highest number of adoptions finalized in one day
Today was "the highest number of children and youth that have been adopted in one day since this event began back about fourteen years ago here in Riverside County," said Angela Naso, the public information specialist for the department of public social services. Between two courthouses, Larson Justice Center and Riverside Historic Courthouse, 82 children The post Riverside county department of social services had the highest number of adoptions finalized in one day appeared first on KESQ.
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, California
iebusinessdaily.com
Prather to run Riverside airport
David Prather has been named manager of Riverside Airport. Prather, who has more than 20 years experience in the aviation industry, replaces Kim Ellis, who managed the airport for the last eight years, according to a statement on Riverside’s website. A professor of aviation at Cal Baptist University, Prather...
NBC San Diego
Riverside County Firefighter Arrested in Undercover Child Predator Operation
Nineteen Southern California men were arrested last week during an undercover operation led by the Fresno County Sheriff's Department after allegedly attempting to meet with "preteen and early teenage old boys and girls" for purposes of sex, the department shared in a Monday announcement. The operation, dubbed "Operation H.O.O.K," an...
Fontana Herald News
Sheriff's Department arrests 50 suspects in the past week at 28 locations, including Fontana
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested 50 suspects during the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 as part of a large-scale operation targeting seven cities, including Fontana. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol,...
Say Gay Palm Springs pride parade
The 'Say Gay' themed Pride parade brought thousands of people together, celebrating individuality, self-expression, and being comfortable with who they are. Local organizations, activists, and business representatives marched and drove down Palm Canyon Dr., supporting the LGBTQ-plus community. "There's everybody in anybody LGBTQ plus, we love it all, and our straight allies as well," said The post Say Gay Palm Springs pride parade appeared first on KESQ.
