Fontana, CA

Fontana Herald News

Letter to the Editor: FTA is supporting Serna, Sandoval in election

• Mars Serna for Fontana School Board Trustee Area 1. • Mary Sandoval for Fontana School Board Trustee Area 5. Mars and Mary are committed to doing what’s best for scholars, families, FUSD employees, and the community. As an FUSD Board member, Mars is committed to:. • Assisting families...
FONTANA, CA
foxla.com

Criminal cases continue to get dismissed in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that the county’s Superior Court judges have tossed out more than 500 misdemeanor and felony criminal cases over the past four weeks. Riverside County DA Mike Hestrin says the cases have been dismissed due to a...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

San Bernardino County to vote on succession from California

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Many people are leaving the golden state for a variety of reasons, but now an entire county is threatening to do the same thing. That’s the thrust of Measure EE, which is up for vote this election day in San Bernardino County. The author of the measure, however, knows it’s a long shot.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

More than 500 criminal cases dropped in Riverside County amid judge shortage

More than 500 criminal court cases have been dismissed in Riverside County over the past month amid a judge shortage, the District Attorney’s Office said Monday. The dismissed cases include 50 felonies such as attempted murder, assault, stalking, arson vandalism and a hate crime, officials detailed in a news release, which called the dismissals a […]
KTLA.com

The new Southern California neighborhood where power never goes out

It’s a bright idea for a new neighborhood: What if the power never went out?. At the latest KB Home community in Menifee, they’re putting a new twist on energy efficiency. Each home here is equipped with solar to collect power from the sun and store it in a battery located in the home’s garage.
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside county department of social services had the highest number of adoptions finalized in one day

Today was "the highest number of children and youth that have been adopted in one day since this event began back about fourteen years ago here in Riverside County," said Angela Naso, the public information specialist for the department of public social services. Between two courthouses, Larson Justice Center and Riverside Historic Courthouse, 82 children The post Riverside county department of social services had the highest number of adoptions finalized in one day appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Prather to run Riverside airport

David Prather has been named manager of Riverside Airport. Prather, who has more than 20 years experience in the aviation industry, replaces Kim Ellis, who managed the airport for the last eight years, according to a statement on Riverside’s website. A professor of aviation at Cal Baptist University, Prather...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Sheriff's Department arrests 50 suspects in the past week at 28 locations, including Fontana

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested 50 suspects during the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 as part of a large-scale operation targeting seven cities, including Fontana. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol,...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Say Gay Palm Springs pride parade

The 'Say Gay' themed Pride parade brought thousands of people together, celebrating individuality, self-expression, and being comfortable with who they are. Local organizations, activists, and business representatives marched and drove down Palm Canyon Dr., supporting the LGBTQ-plus community. "There's everybody in anybody LGBTQ plus, we love it all, and our straight allies as well," said The post Say Gay Palm Springs pride parade appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

