Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
United Way to host a food and essential items drive
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The United Way of St. Joe County will be hosting a food and essentials drive this week. Community members can donate from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Morris Performing Arts Center. While food is always accepted, officials say that there's a...
abc57.com
Well Foundation awards $181,160 to increase healthy living in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Well Foundation's Greatest Need Fund distributed $181,160 to organizations in Elkhart County focused on improving residents' health, committee members announced Monday. The following organizations received funding:. Bushelcraft Farm Corp., food baskets for families in Goshen's food desert, $4,200. Center for Healing and Hope, vision spot...
abc57.com
Annual Thanksgiving Day Run to be held in Niles November 24
NILES, Mich. - The YMCA of Greater Michiana will host the 41st annual Thanksgiving Day Run on November 24 starting at 8 a.m. This year, runners can choose to participate in-person or virtually. Participants can sign up for either the 10K run, 5K run/walk, or one-mile fun run. The in-person...
abc57.com
Argos celebrates new downtown community space
ARGOS, Ind. - Residents and local leaders celebrated the grand opening of a new community space in downtown Argos on Saturday. The new Nickel Plate Square sits at the corner of Highway 10 and Michigan Street, serving as a place for community members to spend time together. “Currently, residents and...
abc57.com
Benton Harbor water distribution sites for November 8 - 14
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
abc57.com
Angels in the Attic hosts fundraiser for Christmas Assistance Program
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Most people don’t make their Christmas lists or shop for presents until the calendar flips to December, but for some in Michiana, the holiday craze begins in September. “We still have so many days between now and Christmas that we’ll have new victims and...
abc57.com
South Bend Common Council to host Public Visioning Workshop
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Common Council is set to host a Public Visioning Workshop on November 15 at 6 p.m. at the Howard Park Event Center. The event is hosted by at-large common council members: Lori Hamann, Rachael Tomas Morgan and Karen White. Community members are invited...
Fox17
Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Nov. 8–14)
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor. This comes as work to replace all of the city's lead service lines nears completion. Residents may pick up bottled water at...
abc57.com
Local women-owned businesses find home at The Portage Collective
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- A former single-family home is given new life as a space for five local businesses to grow. In the Near Northwest Neighborhood of South Bend--The Portage Collective gives five local, female entrepreneurs, including artist Aubrey Hittle of AndAubreyWas Studio a brick-and-mortar space to sell their products. “So,...
abc57.com
Post Office closed for Veterans Day November 11
Post offices will be closed throughout Indiana on Friday in observance of Veterans Day. There will also be no mail delivery, caller service, or Post Office Box service on Friday. Services will resume on Saturday. Customers should check with their Bulk Mail Acceptance Unit for operating hours. Customers can also...
buildingindiana.com
READI Funds Kick Off Multiple Projects in South Bend, Elkhart
The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) approved Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant funding to support 19 quality of place projects. Of the 19, five are strategically focused on enhancing regional economic development, totaling over $6.2 million in READI allocated funds. These projects include the Marshall County Career Innovation Center, Momentum SBE Entrepreneurship Hub, Portage Place Business, Culture and Arts Accelerator and Incubator, South Bend International Airport Air Cargo and Logistics Center, and Tolson Center for Community Excellence.
abc57.com
Grace College inaugurates seventh school president
WARSAW, Ind. -- Dr. Drew Flamm was inaugurated on Friday as the seventh president of Grace College. Dr. Flamm has worked at Grace since 2013, first as Vice President of Advancement, and then as the school's Vice President. Grace College board member Butch Shook is excited to officially welcome Dr....
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries: Simple Treasures thrift store moves to new location
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries thrift store Simple Treasures has moved to a new and larger location. The thrift store is now located on 311 W. Kilgore in Portage formally occupied by Lee's Sporting Goods. The new location provides more space for the thrift store and an...
abc57.com
Elkhart Fire Department puts out flames in attic
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Fire Department put out a fire found in an attic in the 200 block of Joyce Court Monday afternoon. At 2:41 p.m., engines were called for reports of "power lines down" in the area. When firefighters arrived, they found elevated lines burning in an alley...
WANE-TV
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Fort Wayne and Columbia City
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine $50,000 winning...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incident:. 8:41 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, James Carpenter reported theft of items from the 11500 block of Syracuse Webster Road. Items valued at about $500. Pierceton. Officers with the Police Department investigated the following incident:. 4:40 p.m. Friday, Nov....
berriencounty.org
County Offices Closed for Veterans' Day
The county offices, including the courthouse, will be closed on Friday, November 11th, 2022, for Veterans' Day. For a complete list of Holiday closures visit our Holiday Schedule page by clicking here.
abc57.com
One injured in shooting on Dunham Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting in the 1200 block of Dunham Street Sunday night, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers were called to the scene around 9:45 p.m. for the shooting. One victim is being treated for his injuries. No arrests have...
WNDU
Two Elkhart men arrested in large fentanyl bust
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men have been arrested following the seizure of about 15,000 pills containing suspected fentanyl. The suspects, identified as Jerry L. Edwards, 63, and Guadalupe Reyes Jr., 46, both of Elkhart, were arrested in possession of the pills outside a restaurant on Main Street in Elkhart, Indiana.
abc57.com
Governor Holcomb declares November 6-12 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb declared November 6 through 12 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week across the state. The Indiana Department of Transportation and the National Weather Service are using this week to encourage residents to prepare for the possible hazards that winter weather could bring. The department of transportation offers...
Comments / 0