ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What you should do if you win $1bn Powerball jackpot, according to experts

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1bn for only the second time in Powerball’s 30-year history.The current jackpot, which would become the second-largest in Powerball history and the fifth largest jackpot in US lottery history if a player wins Monday’s drawing, means the winner would walk away with $497.3m in cash.The increase in the Powerball prize comes after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night, as noted by Powerball, with the next drawing taking place on Monday 31 October. The drawing on Halloween will mark the 38th draw in the jackpot run, as there have...
94.3 The Point

Can You Keep Your Identity a Secret in New Jersey if You Win the Powerball?

The lottery jackpot in Powerball is now up to 1.5 billion dollars. That's a hard number to wrap your head around it's a lot of money. Don't get me wrong, I would not complain about having to deal with "a lot" of money lol if I won I'm sure I'd be ok with it. Since Powerball hit these huge numbers, everyone is talking about what they would do with such winnings and how to spend it.
CONNECTICUT STATE
People

Woman Buys Lottery Ticket Minutes Before Drawing — and Wins Over $500,000: 'I Screamed'

Stephanie Israel said she was lying in bed on Saturday when "the spirit just told me to go online and buy one" A last-minute decision to play the lottery made one North Carolina woman hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. Stephanie Israel, 39, won a whopping $501,544 after buying a Quick Pick ticket just minutes before Saturday's Cash 5 drawing, according to a press release from the NC Education Lottery. However, the Guilford County woman didn't realize she'd won on her $1 ticket until the next morning, when she...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Winning $1.2 billion Powerball numbers revealed

(WGHP) — Wednesday night’s lottery drawing revealed the winning $1.2 billion Powerball numbers. The winning numbers are: 22 11 60 2 35 The Powerball number is 23. If no one wins the top prize, the jackpot could become the largest in lottery history. Since the last big win on Aug. 3, 38 draws have passed […]
WISCONSIN STATE
ABC News

Going to win $1.2B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Think you're a sure bet for Wednesday night's estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot?. If so, you need to decide whether to take cash, which would actually pay out $596.7 million, or choose the $1.2 billion annuity option that is twice as large but is paid out over 29 years.
IOWA STATE
CBS Baltimore

If no one has tonight's Powerball numbers, the new jackpot could break a record

The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. The jackpot climbed to $1.2 billion after no one matched all six numbers — 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and a Powerball of 13 — in Monday night's drawing.That makes 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner since the last person won the big prize on Aug. 3.The jackpot grows after every drawing without a winner and now is approaching the record of $1.586 billion won by three Powerball players in 2016. The second- and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy