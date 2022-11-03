Meta Materials Inc (OTCMKTS: MMTLP) Short Squeeze Rockets to New Highs as S1 Privatization Looms (Next Bridge Hydrocarbons Spin Off)

Vision Hydrogen Corp (OTCMKTS: VIHD) has been making a powerful run up the charts over the past week running from $5 on Monday to a close of $20 per share on Friday, up another 25% on $1.7 million in dollar volume on the day. While the stock is thinly traded is does have a history of explosive moves up the charts skyrocketing from $2.50 in December 2020, to highs of $50 per share in January 2021.

2 DAYS AGO