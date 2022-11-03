Aaron Carter, who was known for several hits in the 2000s, including "I Want Candy," has died, his manager told CBS News on Saturday. The singer was 34. "We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today," Roger Paul's statement said. "At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in."

LANCASTER, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO