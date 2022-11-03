Read full article on original website
Sylvester Stallone on "Tulsa King"
In the new Paramount+ series "Tulsa King," Sylvester Stallone stars as an aging New York mafioso fresh out of prison who finds himself setting up a new criminal organization on the plains of Oklahoma. Stallone talked with correspondent Lee Cowan about his first foray into television; the enduring power of "Rocky"; and how he's matured into a new style of acting.
Jimmy Kimmel to host 2023 Oscars "after everyone good said 'no'"
Academy Awards season is just a few months away. Early next year, "Hollywood's biggest night" will be hosted — once again — by late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. This will be the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host's third time taking the stage at the Oscars. He hosted the 89th and 90th awards show in 2017 and 2018. The 95th annual awards show will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Passage: In memoriam
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including rapper-singer-actor Aaron Carter; author and chef Julie Powell, whose "Julie/Julia" blog inspired a hit movie; and New Yorker cartoonist George Booth.
Singer Aaron Carter dead at 34
Aaron Carter, who was known for several hits in the 2000s, including "I Want Candy," has died, his manager told CBS News on Saturday. The singer was 34. "We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today," Roger Paul's statement said. "At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in."
Helping asylum seekers in New York City
Natalia Russo: I think the political nature of it makes people shy away from the topic. Natalia Russo: There's been some criticism that we're enabling, you know, criminals, we're enabling these immigrants that shouldn't be here. What I see is, they're becoming Americans, right before our eyes. And we will not turn them away, never.
