Rogers, AR

Organization asking for donations, help filling care packages for service members

By Justin Trobaugh
 4 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local organization needs help in filling care packages for deployed service members. The sixth annual Spreading Joy to Those Deployed fundraising drive runs November 2-18.

The event is hosted by Socks and Cookies. The organization is asking for black crew socks, cookies, jerky, cards, hygiene kits and more.

Fayetteville City Council approves motion for new downtown hotel

Donations can be dropped off at the Socks and Cookies office at 1200 W. Walnut Ste #3403 in Rogers and Cooper Realty at 903 N 47th Street in Rogers.

Socks and Cookies is also asking for monetary donations and volunteers to help pack the care packages on November 19. It hopes to send 400 care packages.

