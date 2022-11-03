Officer Brian Rozas on recovery and community support

For the first time since he was critically injured over the summer, we’re hearing from Lafayette Police Officer Brian Rozas.

“I’m doing much better since then,” said Rozas in an interview with KATC’s Jim Hummel.

Rozas was working downtown when police say a suspect backed into him and refused to stop, dragging Rozas more than 100 feet.

“They had to discharge a weapon to get him to stop,” said Rozas. “The officers and deputies who were working down there lifted the car and pulled me out. It’s pretty humbling, thinking of how heavy a car is just to think that a group of them lifted it up enough and pulled me out.”

Rozas was hospitalized for more than a month. He suffered severe head injuries, and even a torn aorta. He says he didn’t regain consciousness for two to three weeks.

“I woke up in a hospital hurting, not being able to move too much. I could move my arms a little bit, but pain was radiating throughout,” he said.

With Rozas unable to work and still facing medical issues, Rozas’ brothers and sisters on the thin blue line are stepping in once again to help. In the aftermath of the incident, they organized a GoFundMe to help pay for medical bills, now they’ve organized an in-person fundraiser.

“We put this together to make sure while he’s home recovering that he’s able to have the extra funds he needs, to continue to have the life he did before he was injured,” said Charles Broussard Jr., president of the Police Association of Lafayette.

The Rally for Rozas will be held Saturday at Parc International in Downtown Lafayette. Plans include live music from bands including Chubby Carrier, and The Molly Ringwalds. There will also be a gumbo cook-off. General admission tickets are $15 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.com or day of, at the gate.

“I’m very appreciative and just want to say thank you,” said Rozas. “You never realize how much you need until it happens, and the support has been outstanding.”