NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
You Didn't Win the Powerball Jackpot — But If You Matched At Least 1 Number, You Won Money
No, you didn't win the second largest Powerball jackpot in history Wednesday. And while that may have been the only way to win $1.2 billion, it's not the only way to win some -- or in some cases, a lot -- of cash. Each Powerball drawing consists of five different...
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $1 Billion Jackpot?
Monday's jackpot was worth an estimated $1 billion.
Let’s say you actually won the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot. Now what?
Among other to-dos, the winner should hire a trusted lawyer and financial advisor as soon as they can, an NC Education Lottery official says.
Powerball lottery: Did you win Monday’s $1.9 billion Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (11/7/2022)
UPDATE: The results of tonight’s drawing were delayed due to technical difficulties. It was unclear exactly when the winning numbers would be pulled. The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs on Monday night. This time the Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million.
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
WFMZ-TV Online
One of two winning Mega Millions lottery tickets was sold in an area hard hit by Hurricane Ian
One of the two winning lottery tickets in the latest Mega Millions jackpot of almost half a billion dollars was sold in an area of Florida that was battered by Hurricane Ian less than a month ago. The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers, Florida, the...
I scooped £89million lottery jackpot – what I did the next day was very surprising and every winner should do it too
A WOMAN who scooped £89million on the lottery surprised the world when she revealed what she did the following day. The nurse, from Sydney, Australia, won the single-largest prize by an individual lottery winner on the Powerball back in 2019. She initially thought she had won a tidy £89,000...
Here’s why Powerball numbers weren’t drawn Monday night
(NEXSTAR) – If you were patiently waiting for Monday night’s Powerball numbers to be drawn, you’ll have to wait a little while longer. The Powerball drawing was delayed and it’s likely that the official results won’t be known until later Tuesday, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement. The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said.
Stimulus Checks: See If Your State Is Mailing Out Payments in November
Stimulus payments have been one of the hallmarks of the coronavirus pandemic, with the federal government's trillions of dollars capturing the biggest headlines. But states have been doling out...
Dad buys 40 lottery tickets — all winners — and wears costume to claim $30M in China
He wanted to keep the money a secret from his family.
How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Powerball jackpot?
The Powerball lottery jackpot rose to $700 million Tuesday, an amount of money most of us have trouble even imagining. While the thought of mansions, yachts and private airplanes are surely tempting, with the taxes a lottery winner has to pay, the amount you end up with may not cover the lifestyle you imagine.
Check your Pandemic-EBT cards, you might have money waiting for you
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution...
WCVB
Here's what you could buy if you won the Powerball jackpot
It's the ultimate water cooler talker Thursday — the Powerball jackpot is up to $1.5 billion. The chance of winning is minuscule though. When it's all said and done, you don't really get $1.5 billion. If you go for the lump sum, it's a little closer to half that amount after taxes, but let's suspend reality and dream of what it would be like to win $1.5 billion.
$1.9 Billion Powerball Drawing Delayed Due To Security Protocols
The moment you all have been waiting for didn’t happen. Officials say that due to security protocols, the drawing will take place at a later time and can be viewed on the Powerball website. The Lottery official said to hold onto your tickets as the
A North Carolina woman won more than $500,000 after buying a $1 lottery ticket minutes before the drawing closed
Stephanie Israel made a sudden decision and purchased the lottery ticket online. Now she's adding thousands to her bank account.
If you win record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot, should you take cash or annuity?
The annuity value of Saturday's Powerball jackpot is the largest ever offered in the United States at $1.6 billion. The multi-state lottery game has not had a winner in 39 drawings dating back to Aug. 3. There have been two million-dollar tickets sold in New Jersey with smaller prizes during the course of those drawings.
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?
On October 14, the Megamillions Lottery draw made two ticket holders very wealthy indeed. The jackpot was around half a billion dollars ($494 million to be precise). The prize will be split between two tickets that matched the winning numbers, and one of those tickets was bought in a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers, Florida.
Check your tickets: Here are the winning numbers for Saturday’s $1.6B Powerball jackpot
The largest-ever Powerball jackpot in history stood at over $1.6 billion when the numbers were drawn Saturday night. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 5, were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and Powerball number 20. >> More: Check the Powerball website to see if any winning tickets were sold...
How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
