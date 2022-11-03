ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Here’s why Powerball numbers weren’t drawn Monday night

(NEXSTAR) – If you were patiently waiting for Monday night’s Powerball numbers to be drawn, you’ll have to wait a little while longer. The Powerball drawing was delayed and it’s likely that the official results won’t be known until later Tuesday, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement. The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said.
WASHINGTON STATE
WCVB

Here's what you could buy if you won the Powerball jackpot

It's the ultimate water cooler talker Thursday — the Powerball jackpot is up to $1.5 billion. The chance of winning is minuscule though. When it's all said and done, you don't really get $1.5 billion. If you go for the lump sum, it's a little closer to half that amount after taxes, but let's suspend reality and dream of what it would be like to win $1.5 billion.
The Independent

How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy