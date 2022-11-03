Read full article on original website
National Publication Claims Ogunquit, Maine, is the 2nd Best Town in the Country During Christmas Season
A town in southern Maine got quite a compliment from a national publication recently. The seaside town of Ogunquit was listed as one of the best towns to visit. However, it may not be what you're thinking, because this article has nothing to do with summer vacation. Travel + Leisure...
19th Century Tombstone for Young Teenager Returned to Its Proper Spot in a NH Cemetery
Stories like this are quite fascinating. Living in New England, there are historic graveyards all over the place. Call it weird, call it whatever, but yours truly occasionally enjoys strolling through these cemeteries, reading the headstones, and thinking about who these people were and what their lives were like. One...
What Locals Would Say to Out-of-Staters Moving to New Hampshire This Winter
Can you imagine moving to New England, more specifically New Hampshire, in the dead of winter?. Nope. Me neither. That would be a horrible scene. Well, life happens, and so do moves. Sometimes moving is inevitable. You move for a new job, because you are in a military family, or...
Retired New Hampshire State Police K-9 Dies, Gets One Last Police Ride
New Hampshire State Police shared some sad news recently about one of their former members in a Facebook post. Retired K-9 Gator died on Saturday, October 29. The 12-year-old Belgian Malinois was a police canine for nearly 10 years, starting its career with Captain Mark Hall all the way back on February 28, 2011, according to state police.
A Life-Size New Hampshire Barbie Dream House Has an Indoor Pool, Movie Theater
Who doesn't like taking a gander inside million dollar homes? It's the reason the show Cribs on MTV was such a hit back in the day! It's so much fun to see how the other half lives. With amenities like an indoor pool, tennis court, arcade, and movie theater, the reasons to ever leave the house are slim to none! You have everything you need right on your property.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
Tuscan Brand Restaurants Serve Free Italian Feast for Veterans and Their Families
Every year, Tuscan Kitchen opens their doors to Veterans and a guest to enjoy an Italian feast for Veterans day. It is their way of saying "Thank you for your service". Since 2010, Tuscan Brands has served over fifteen thousand Veterans. They are proud to continue the tradition this year and serve an estimated 4,000 Veterans.
I Bought Freakshow Wine at an NH Liquor Store and Had the Wildest Dream
If this is what's supposed to happen when you drink any blend from the Freakshow brand of wine, then it could be the most honest brand of any alcohol ever created. If not, well, what an amazing coincidence. But this past Friday night, I bought and split a bottle Freakshow Wine's Red Blend from the New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlet in Londonderry, New Hampshire, and had the most random, hilarious dream after. And literally felt pretty freakshow-ish.
Popular Arts and Crafts Store Opens Gilford, New Hampshire, Location
If DIY projects make your heart sing, then Michael's craft store is probably your happy place. According to Michaels.com, Michaels is currently the largest specialty retailer of arts, crafts, and home décor in North America. Arts and crafts enthusiasts in and around Gilford, New Hampshire, are in luck, because...
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him
Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
New England, This is Where You Can Find Some of the Best Cookies
Be honest, who doesn't love a perfect cookie? You know, the one that is slightly crispy on the outside and is soft and chewy in the middle. Unless you absolutely hate cookies, the answer is "no one." I personally cannot resist a good cookie not to mention, going to college...
Man Walking Across America Since 2021 Will End His Incredible Journey in Maine
There is a real-life Forrest Gump walking among us, and he is about to end a journey in New England that began two springs ago. Isaiah Glen Shields graduated from college in May, 2021, and landed the "perfect" lifestyle. He scored a lucrative job in finance and purchased his first home.
Earthquake Centered in Laconia, NH Sunday Morning – Did You Feel It?
A magnitude 2.3 earthquake on the Richter scale shook the Lakes Region Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, the second tremor in New England in the past day. USGS maps place the epicenter of the earthquake in Laconia with 37 reports from several surrounding towns including Belmont, Franklin,...
Get Your Tickets for the Ever-Popular Candlelight Stroll in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
One of the most popular events of the holiday season is strolling under the stars along the lantern-lit streets and decorations, taking in the rich history of Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Can you believe it's already here? That time-honored tradition is back for its 43rd season, when people travel from all...
The Oldest Bar in Each New England State, Including the Oldest in the Country
'Tis the season for road and day trips, so why not try and hit the oldest bars in New England? Let's call it your 'bar bucket list' to check off over time. One of the most fun parts of day or overnight road trips and getaways is discovering the new or checking off lists, and I think this list of grabbing food and drinks at the oldest bars in New England sounds like a blast. It's mixing fun and good times with family or friends, plus seeing historic landmarks. And just wait until you read some of this history!
New England Skiing at Vintage-Like Prices? Yes You Can at These 10 Mountains for Under $100
Skiing and boarding are not cheap (but they sure are fun.) According to New To Ski, the average day, sans travel, lodging, and those little extras, is around $150 per person. And just think, in many resorts around the country (including here in New England), that price won't even get you on the mountain.
Can You Believe the No. 1 State New Hampshire People Move to the Most?
New Hampshire has a lot going for it. It's got no state income tax, beautiful mountains and lakes, and a gorgeous, though small, seacoast area. What's not to love?. The bigger question is why would anyone want to leave the Granite State for a better lifestyle?. One reason might be...
Rye, New Hampshire, Hosts Forum Sunday as Boil Water Order Continues
As the Rye Water District's boil water week continues after three weeks, town and district officials will meet with residents on Sunday. The order will continue after samples taken on Tuesday came back with no E. Coli contamination in any of the district's four wells. Coliform bacteria was found in a sample from the Baily Brook well.
WMUR.com
Fireballs captured on video streaking across New Hampshire sky
MANCHESTER, N.H. — At least two fireballs lit up New Hampshire skies Thursday night. The fireballs were caught on separate cameras arcing across the sky. The first one was captured on a dash cam at 9:14 p.m. in Dover. The video, courtesy of Rob Wright Images, shows a brightening streak that flashes green before disappearing.
See What House Had the Best Halloween Décor in New Hampshire
The older I get, the more I realize the importance of Halloween. Christmas is everyone's favorite holiday, right? I know, not everyone, but definitely the majority of people. Wherever you drive in late November and December, there are Christmas lights, beautiful décor, and colors of white and red. It is magical.
