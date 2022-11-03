ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Bought Freakshow Wine at an NH Liquor Store and Had the Wildest Dream

If this is what's supposed to happen when you drink any blend from the Freakshow brand of wine, then it could be the most honest brand of any alcohol ever created. If not, well, what an amazing coincidence. But this past Friday night, I bought and split a bottle Freakshow Wine's Red Blend from the New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlet in Londonderry, New Hampshire, and had the most random, hilarious dream after. And literally felt pretty freakshow-ish.
LONDONDERRY, NH
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him

Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
MAINE STATE
The Oldest Bar in Each New England State, Including the Oldest in the Country

'Tis the season for road and day trips, so why not try and hit the oldest bars in New England? Let's call it your 'bar bucket list' to check off over time. One of the most fun parts of day or overnight road trips and getaways is discovering the new or checking off lists, and I think this list of grabbing food and drinks at the oldest bars in New England sounds like a blast. It's mixing fun and good times with family or friends, plus seeing historic landmarks. And just wait until you read some of this history!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Rye, New Hampshire, Hosts Forum Sunday as Boil Water Order Continues

As the Rye Water District's boil water week continues after three weeks, town and district officials will meet with residents on Sunday. The order will continue after samples taken on Tuesday came back with no E. Coli contamination in any of the district's four wells. Coliform bacteria was found in a sample from the Baily Brook well.
RYE, NH
Fireballs captured on video streaking across New Hampshire sky

MANCHESTER, N.H. — At least two fireballs lit up New Hampshire skies Thursday night. The fireballs were caught on separate cameras arcing across the sky. The first one was captured on a dash cam at 9:14 p.m. in Dover. The video, courtesy of Rob Wright Images, shows a brightening streak that flashes green before disappearing.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
See What House Had the Best Halloween Décor in New Hampshire

The older I get, the more I realize the importance of Halloween. Christmas is everyone's favorite holiday, right? I know, not everyone, but definitely the majority of people. Wherever you drive in late November and December, there are Christmas lights, beautiful décor, and colors of white and red. It is magical.
MAINE STATE
Dover, NH
