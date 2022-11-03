Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Record gold purchases by central banks, large chunks are mystery buyers
Gold saw $50 gains on Friday after a very turbulent week. October employment report and signs that China could be easing its COVID-zero policies pushed prices higher. Here's a look at Kitco's top three stories of the week:. 3. Gold's 7 months of losses put it on path to longest...
kitco.com
Gold showing early signs market bottom in place
Gold prices are modestly higher in midday U.S. trading Monday, but importantly held Friday's strong...
kitco.com
ETF outflows to cap gold price rally, says TD Securities
(Kitco News) After a strong $50 move higher on Friday, does gold have a chance at a breakout? TD Securities says it's too early for gold to move, citing strong ETF outflows and bloated long positioning. December Comex gold futures were last trading at $1,681.90, up 0.32% on the day...
kitco.com
All eyes are on elections in the U.S. as the crypto market trades sideways
The stock market managed to see some gains ahead of the elections as traders looked to recoup the...
kitco.com
Gold prices consolidate with focus on U.S. inflation data
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Monday as some investors locked in profits after a sharp rise in the previous session, while markets awaited this week's U.S. inflation data to get cues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike path. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,676.69 per ounce by...
Washington Examiner
‘Big one is coming': Chilling warning about US military's lack of preparedness from top official
As war rages in Ukraine and China continues to develop its nuclear capabilities, some military officials are warning the United States is unprepared to be dragged into warfare. The warnings come after it was reported in October that America's military had become weaker over the last several years and is...
kitco.com
Gold near 3-week peak on dollar slide; U.S. inflation data in focus
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Monday near a three-week peak hit in the previous session, buoyed by a weaker dollar, while investors looked forward to U.S. inflation data later this week that could influence the size of Federal Reserve rate-hike. Spot gold was little changed at $1,677.04...
kitco.com
Euro zone yields rise on inflation, bond supply concerns
LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone borrowing costs edged higher on Monday as traders awaited key U.S. inflation data later in the week, amid fading hopes for a quick end to the central bank rate hiking cycle. Analysts said potential upside surprises in consumer price data and expectations of...
kitco.com
U.S. monetary policy tighter than benchmark rate suggests: Fed research
Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. monetary policy is tighter than the Federal Reserve's policy rate suggests, according to research published Monday by the San Francisco Fed, with financial conditions by September 2022 reflecting the equivalent of a 5.25% policy rate. The actual policy rate at the time was 3%-3.25%; even...
kitco.com
Hedge funds capitulate on Fed pivot
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hedge funds have given up the ghost on a Fed pivot coming any time soon. After weeks of sporadic attempts to time the Federal Reserve signaling that it might be close to taking its foot off the tightening pedal, they have thrown in the towel and racked up a record short position in two-year U.S. Treasuries futures.
kitco.com
ECB scrutinises banks' payout plans as outlook sours
FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is carefully scrutinising euro zone banks' payout plans as the outlook for the euro zone's economy sours and markets wobble, the ECB's top supervisor said on Monday. "We have... collected updated capital projections from (banks) and carried out deep dives in...
kitco.com
Gold continues to protect your wealth long-term as recession fears continue to grow - SSGA's Milling-Stanley
In an interview with Kitco News, George Milling-Stanley, chief gold strategist at State Street Global Advisors, said despite...
kitco.com
Gold ETF outflows for October turn holdings negative YTD
(Kitco News) - Global gold ETFs registered a net outflow of 59 tons or $3 billion in October, marking the sixth straight month of declines. The October numbers mean that global gold ETF flows are now net negative year-to-date, down 52 tons on the year, according to data from the World Gold Council.
kitco.com
Gold SWOT: India's gold demand has reached pre-pandemic levels
The best performing precious metal for the week was silver, up 9.34% largely on speculation that China will reopen soon. According to BMO, Agnico Eagle reported financial results that are in line with, or better than, consensus expectations. For example, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.52 versus the consensus $0.43-$0.44, by outperforming on sales and all-in sustaining costs (AISC).
kitco.com
Cryptocurrencies, stablecoins no longer among top-10 financial risks: NY Fed survey
(Kitco News) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York published a report on Friday which showed that cryptocurrencies and stablecoins are no longer among the top 10 perceived risks to financial stability. The Financial Stability Report is based on a survey of 26 market contacts that was conducted from...
kitco.com
Franco-Nevada reports net income of $157M in Q3, says on track to meet 2022 guidance
The company said that higher contributions from Candelaria, Tasiast and Sudbury were more than offset by lower deliveries...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Nov. 7 daily chart alert - Bulls keeping price uptrend alive
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Monday. Prices are in an uptrend on the daily bar chart after hitting a nearly two-month high last Friday. The bulls have the near-term technical advantage and are continuing to fight to keep the price uptrend alive. Stay tuned!
kitco.com
Hungary government could decide on new caps on food prices within days
BUDAPEST, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's government could decide on fresh price caps on foodstuffs within days to curb inflation, which could peak around 25% by the end of the year, Minister for Development Marton Nagy told Inforadio on Monday. Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced last month that the government...
kitco.com
Wall Street opens higher with focus on midterm elections
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday following a rollercoaster week, with investor focus shifting to Tuesday's midterm elections that will determine control of Congress. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 50.88 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 32,454.10. The S&P 500 (.SPX)...
kitco.com
ECB slow-pedals the digital euro while the Euro Coin is fast-tracked to Solana
"The timely adoption of a legal framework for the digital euro would give all stakeholders the necessary legal...
