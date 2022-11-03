Read full article on original website
Dayton Train Show brings in train enthusiasts
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Train Show is celebrated 46 years of fun on Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. The show is one of the oldest and largest model railroad shows in the mid-west featuring displays with hundreds of dealer tables, learning stations and even a train children could ride.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Hot Wheels is coming to Dayton for the first time ever!. Hot Wheels fans of all ages will have the opportunity to experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the DARK! This one-of-a-kind show will visit the Wright State University Nutter Center, May 6 & 7 for 3 epic performances!
Veterans Day ceremonies in the Miami Valley
Veterans Day Program - The Civil War's George Sprecher. Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society, 12 W. George St., Arcanum. Miami Valley Military History Museum, 4 E. Main St., Fairborn. MVCTC Veterans Day Ceremony - 9:45 am-12 pm. Miami Valley Career Technology Center, 6800 Hoke Road, Clayton. Greenville Veterans Day Ceremony...
Fire crews on scene of two house fires on Alaska Street
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are fighting a working fire in two homes on Alaska Street in Dayton. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says that both homes have been evacuated and there have been no transports to the hospital at this time. Dispatch says that AES has been contacted to turn...
Premium electric bike retailer eyes Dayton for second location
TROY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A premium electric bike shop is looking to expand its reach to the Dayton area with a second store. The expansion is the first of two that are on the horizon for the business owners. Pedego Electric Bikes, a non-franchise brick and mortar electric...
Three new manatees welcomed to Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo has welcomed three new inhabitants to its Manatee Springs. Manatees Calliope, Piccolina and Soleil were orphaned and have been receiving critical care at ZooTampa at Lowry Park for the past year. The zoo says they are now well enough to begin second-stage rehab care in Cincinnati.
Piper Wade reflects on Pitch Hit & Run finals
BEAVERCREEK, OHIO (WKEF) - Fairbrook Elementary third-grade Piper Wade spent last weekend at a World Series game, before having an opportunity to showcase her own playing skills. She was a finalist for Major League Baseball's Pitch, Hit, & Run competition, a program aimed at growing interest in baseball and softball...
Versailles volleyball headed back to state tournament
KETTERING, OHIO (WKEF) - After seeing the season end in a regional final the last three years, Versailles volleyball is headed back to the state tournament after winning a regional title Saturday. The Tigers are one of three area teams who will be at the Nutter Center Thursday, along with...
1-year-old boy out of Kentucky AMBER alert located in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old child reportedly taken by the father from Kentucky was located near a Columbus McDonald's Sunday morning. Police issued an AMBER alert for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk after he was abducted by his 25-year-old father, also named Johnny Kirk, from Lovely, Kentucky. Ohio State Highway...
Ohio State Highway Patrol release names in Preble County fatal crash
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person is dead and two injured after a two vehicle crash in Monroe Township, Preble County on Saturday. Jason Buckley, 45, of Lewisburg was driving a Chevrolet Traverse on U.S. 40 when his vehicle went left of center, and struck a Toyota Yaris driven by Curtis Albright 41, of Cambridge City, Indiana., according to the Dayton post of Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers stated the accident happened at 1 p.m. on U.S. near Crescent Road.
University of Dayton says person in custody after potential threat to campus
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The University of Dayton said Public Safety personnel has a person in custody Monday following a potential threat to campus. The school updated students and faculty less than an hour after its initial report that they believe the person is "believed to be the source of the social media message discovered this morning."
North Carolina man accused of killing his father in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A North Carolina man is behind bars in Clark County, accused of killing his father. Springfield Police say Benjamin A. Votaw, 41, was arrested on a charge of murder early Monday morning. Investigators say he shot his father, 64-year-old Kevin D. Votaw, of Springfield. Police say...
Sites, matchups confirmed for football regional semifinals
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - The high school football playoffs have moved into the third round, with 14 area teams still in the running for a state championship in their respective divisions. On Sunday, the OHSAA confirmed game times and locations for the regional semifinal matchups. All matchups will be at...
Ohio State lands No. 2 in AP poll following windy, rainy Northwestern win
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State landed at No. 2 in the AP college football poll after overcoming Northwestern's physical play and windy, rainy weather. Michigan followed behind with a jump to No. 3. It was a rocky start for the Buckeyes, who didn’t score until the closing minutes...
Kickoff time set for Ohio State Indiana game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The kickoff time is set for Ohio State to face off against Indiana on Nov. 12. FOX announced that the Buckeyes and the Hoosiers will take the field at noon that day and will be part of their Big Noon Kickoff show. It's the second...
Dayton men's basketball takes season opener
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Dayton men's basketball opened the 2022-23 season Monday with a 73-46 win over Lindenwood at University of Dayton Arena. There was history with the first basket of the game from Mike Sharavjamts, the first Mongolian to receive a Division I athletic scholarship and play in a Division I basketball game. Sharavjamts finished with 10 points, one of five flyers to finish with double figures.
