Coinbase burns $546M of USD resources as it reports another quarter in the red with a 55% revenue decline

Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin outperformed NASDAQ after Fed raised rates by 0.75%
The prices of NASDAQ and Gold have plummeted after the Fed’s latest 0.75% interest rate hike. According to market data, NASDAQ fell 4.97%, while Gold is down 0.68%, as both hit their year-to-date lows in the last 40 hours. Meanwhile, BTC is up 0.55% during the same period. According...
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stability in a Volatile Market? Inside an S&P 500 ETF Delivering Double-Digit Percentage Dividends
Investors may want to consider JPMorgan's Equity Premium Income Fund ETF in order to get more reliable gains in the current volatile market environment. According to the firm, the ETF uses S&P 500 options and proprietary data to generate monthly income for investors. The goal is to provide investors with income even when market uncertainty is high. The fund has been around since May 2020.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball drawing scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 remains delayed and it’s likely that the official results won’t be known until Tuesday morning, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement. The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night because...
Amazon just flashed the holiday warning retailers were hoping to avoid
Sales are slowing in North America and internationally — particularly in Europe, where the Ukraine war has driven up energy prices and inflation.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
Business Insider
Meta spent $45 billion on stock buybacks last year at $330 a share. The stock is worth $100 today after a post-earnings crash.
Meta spent $45 billion on stock buybacks last year, paying about $330 a share on average. Shares in Mark Zuckerberg's company have plunged 70% this year to around $100. Meta has spent about $91 billion repurchasing stock since 2017, at an average cost of $242 a share. Mark Zuckerberg's social-media...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sizzle With Big Tech Earnings on Tap
The major indexes notched a win ahead of the busiest week of Q3 earnings so far, with Alphabet and Apple among those reporting.
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity
There's no doubt about it, the bear market of 2022 has been painful, even confounding. Lots of high-quality businesses that are still growing and highly profitable have been tossed out on the curb like they're last night's trash. The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes in an attempt to fight inflation -- perhaps at the short-term expense of the global economy's health -- is where all the eyeballs are focused right now.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
NASDAQ
The $94 Trillion Reason Brookfield Infrastructure Is an Absolute Buy After Earnings
Infrastructure doesn't get many people excited. But if you like making money, Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) should make you giddy. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro review its most recent earnings and its prospects. Spoiler alert: There's a massive global need to invest in infrastructure that Brookfield Infrastructure is positioned to profit from.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Dips Below $21k As Long-Term Holders Harvest Profits
Bitcoin has declined under $21k in the course of the previous day as on-chain information exhibits indicators of long-term holders harvesting earnings. Bitcoin Lengthy-Time period Holder SOPR Has Spiked Up In Current Days. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, profit-taking from long-term holders has beforehand been adopted...
cryptoslate.com
Palantir’s US commercial customers increased 124% year-over-year in Q3
Data analytics software company Palantir’s third-quarter earnings report showed that the company’s revenue increased by 22% year-over-year, mostly thanks to the U.S. Military, while its U.S.-based commercial customers increased by 124%. According to the Nov. 7 release, Palantir’s total revenue reached $477.9 million, compared to $392.1 million a...
PayPal Earnings and Outlook Lead CE100 Lower as Payment Firms Face Slowdown
Friday’s rally, where the broader indices were up more than 1.1%, was not enough to salvage a rocky week, as earnings continue to dominate. And within the Connected Economy’s pantheon, there was little investor cheer to be seen; almost all CE100 segments were lower — and to that end, the CE100 Index sank 4.2% overall.
Lyft lays off hundreds, Amazon freezes corporate hiring as tech downturn continues
Lyft confirmed its plans Thursday to lay off 13% of its workforce, equivalent to about 700 employees, as the broader downturn in once high-flying tech companies continues. In a company-wide email obtained by NBC News, Lyft executives said the cuts were necessary as the company becomes "leaner" amid “several challenges playing out across the economy.”
Starbucks Stock Surges As US Sales Power Past Price Hikes, Drive Q4 Earnings Beat
Starbucks (SBUX) shares surged higher Friday after the world's largest coffee chain posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday as solid U.S. sales, powered in part by price hikes, offset a prolonged slump in China traffic. Starbucks said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September, the group's fiscal fourth...
AOL Corp
Lyft stock drops after earnings show key misses
Lyft (LYFT) reported disappointing third-quarter earnings results on Monday after the closing bell, with both earnings and revenue missing analyst estimates. The ride-sharing company also reported 20.3 million active riders, less than the 21.1 million expected. Revenue per active rider beat estimates, however. Shares of Lyft have dropped more than...
Roku Stock Plummets As Grim Ad Sales Outlook Mars Q2 Earnings Beat
Roku (ROKU) shares plunged lower Thursday after the streaming service hub warned the holiday ad spending will likely prove sharply lower than last year's levels, clouding a solid third quarter update. Roku posted a narrower-than-expected third quarter loss of 88 cents per share for the three months ending in September,...
Comments / 1