cbs19news
Hundreds respond to survey regarding review of Meriwether Lewis Elementary name
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An online survey has found that almost all of the respondents say they are familiar with the life and career of a man for whom an area elementary school was named. As part of the naming review process for Meriweather Lewis Elementary, the Community...
cbs19news
Webinar aims to address housing challenges
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An online discussion will be focused on certain housing challenges. The Charlottesville Area Alliance and AARP have teamed up with ECONorthwest for this webinar that will be held on Nov. 17. The topic will be housing challenges associated with promoting more diverse housing, especially middle...
cbs19news
Nature trail keeps pedestrians and bikers off the road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Civilian calls to improve bike and pedestrian safety in Charlottesville are only increasing, and one step forward is a new wooded trail that keeps pedestrians off busy roads. The Fifeville Trail connects four parts of town. It’s half a mile altogether and is split into...
Middleburg Eccentric
Land Trust of Virginia Announces New Easement 12 building lots erased, scenic rural viewshed preserved
The Land Trust of Virginia (LTV) is pleased to announce a conservation easement on Brian and Kalie Lasley’s property in Rectortown, Fauquier County. This 37.5-acre property ensures the scenic viewshed along Crenshaw Road will remain for future generations. “I grew up in L.A. so I know what urban sprawl...
Virginia Department of Forestry plants over 8 tons of acorns in Augusta
According to a tweet from the department, more than eight tons of acorns have been planted this fall. A year from now, those acorns are expected to turn into nearly 1.5 million oak tree seedlings.
cbs19news
Donate food to get overdue, late renewal fines reduced
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who owe fines on books that have been returned late to the library can get some of those fines dropped by donating food. The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is launching its Food for Fines Drive, which supports the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. This drive...
cbs19news
Annual Montpelier Hunt Races supports historical mansion
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Montpelier Hunt Races were held for the 87th year on Saturday. This event raises money for Montpelier to continue its mission as a nonprofit. There were 55 horses and a purse auction with more than $200,000 in purses this year. “Mrs. Scott loved...
Augusta Free Press
Appraisers to begin work this month determining value of Augusta County property
Augusta County residents may soon see inspectors on their property conducting reassessments to determine the value of real estate property. The Board of Supervisors have hired the firm of Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group to conduct the reassessments which are required by Virginia code. A team of appraisers will begin work this...
royalexaminer.com
Bridges over North Fork and South Fork of Shenandoah to be named, dedicated Nov. 19
The bridges entering Front Royal over the North Fork and South Fork of the Shenandoah River will be dedicated and formally named in a historic ceremony honoring Warren County’s founder and historical figures who helped birth the nation, as well as all veterans on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverton Methodist Church in Riverton, Va.
royalexaminer.com
‘Pick of the Litter’ store opens today, is already stocked with donated goods for early customers
The Humane Society of Warren County’s second downtown operation – this one a thrift store – opens today and is already stocked with items for sale and a give away snacks and drinks table for early arrivals. There to greet customers will be the newly appointed store...
theriver953.com
Multiple structure fire in Frederick County
A multiple structure fire occurred early Wednesday morning on Zion Church Road in Frederick County which partially collapsed one of the buildings. The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and two story single family dwelling. There were no injuries in the incident and the damages...
cbs19news
Shops at Stonefield announces outdoor refreshment area
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who are old enough to imbibe can now move between businesses in part of the Shops at Stonefield. There is now a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area there, which allows people to go into an establishment that sells alcoholic drinks and get one to go in a special DORA cup.
Shenandoah National Park adds live cameras
LURAY, Va. — Shenandoah National Park has announced the recent addition of two new webcams that provide spectacular live camera access to anyone with an internet connection. For the past several years, fans of the park have been able to view live camera feeds from Big Meadows (Skyline Drive milepost 51) and Pinnacles Picnic Area (Skyline Drive milepost 36.7), as a way to enjoy Blue Ridge Mountain fall color, weather conditions, and scenery — from the comfort of their own homes. Now, two new 4K, high-definition webcams have been added.
crozetgazette.com
Crozet Roundabout Construction Updates
For those curious about the status of two traffic roundabout construction projects in the Crozet area, the waiting is the hardest part. A roundabout for the Rt. 240/250 intersection was funded through the Highway Safety Improvement Program three years ago. The plan was to begin work on the roundabout in 2021 after the Crozet Avenue bridge replacement work was complete, but the bridge work was not started until this past summer. Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials reported in March that the roundabout project would go to advertising within this calendar year and construction would begin by the end of 2022.
cbs19news
Honoring Veterans: DAV helps local veterans with compensation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Disabled American Veterans is an organization that’s been around since World War I, aiming to help those who have served or the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice get compensation. “How the organization really got started was during World War I, the...
cbs19news
Brew and Buddy Run returns for sixth year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Paramount Theater is teaming up with a pair of local breweries again for a popular holiday event. The sixth annual Brew and Buddy Run will take place on Dec. 11. Paramount is working with Champion Brewing Company and Three Notch’d Brewing Company for the...
royalexaminer.com
Overnight ramp and lane closures at I-81 / I-66 junction starting November 6
The ramp between Interstate 66 westbound and I-81 southbound near the Warren-Frederick county line is scheduled to be closed during overnight hours Sunday through Wednesday nights, November 6-9. During those times, the left lane of I-81 southbound will also be closed from mile marker 303 to 298. The ramp and lane closures are for concrete barrier installation from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
cbs19news
One killed in weekend crash in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in an early Sunday morning crash in Augusta County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday on Tinkling Spring Road, just north of the intersection with Round Hill Drive. Police say a 1991 Ford...
Moms in prison have a new place to bond with their kids: 'Light in a dark place'
Some mothers incarcerated at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland County now have a new, less traumatic place to meet and bond with their children.
cbs19news
Prepare for new traffic pattern at 250/64 interchange
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Work on a diverging diamond interchange is almost done, and drivers will soon see a change in the traffic pattern. The Virginia Department of Transportation reports traffic will be switched to the final configuration at the interchange of Richmond Road and Interstate 64 during the weekend of Nov. 12 and 13.
