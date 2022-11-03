ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, VA

cbs19news

Webinar aims to address housing challenges

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An online discussion will be focused on certain housing challenges. The Charlottesville Area Alliance and AARP have teamed up with ECONorthwest for this webinar that will be held on Nov. 17. The topic will be housing challenges associated with promoting more diverse housing, especially middle...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Nature trail keeps pedestrians and bikers off the road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Civilian calls to improve bike and pedestrian safety in Charlottesville are only increasing, and one step forward is a new wooded trail that keeps pedestrians off busy roads. The Fifeville Trail connects four parts of town. It’s half a mile altogether and is split into...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Donate food to get overdue, late renewal fines reduced

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who owe fines on books that have been returned late to the library can get some of those fines dropped by donating food. The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is launching its Food for Fines Drive, which supports the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. This drive...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Annual Montpelier Hunt Races supports historical mansion

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Montpelier Hunt Races were held for the 87th year on Saturday. This event raises money for Montpelier to continue its mission as a nonprofit. There were 55 horses and a purse auction with more than $200,000 in purses this year. “Mrs. Scott loved...
MONTPELIER, VA
royalexaminer.com

Bridges over North Fork and South Fork of Shenandoah to be named, dedicated Nov. 19

The bridges entering Front Royal over the North Fork and South Fork of the Shenandoah River will be dedicated and formally named in a historic ceremony honoring Warren County’s founder and historical figures who helped birth the nation, as well as all veterans on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverton Methodist Church in Riverton, Va.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theriver953.com

Multiple structure fire in Frederick County

A multiple structure fire occurred early Wednesday morning on Zion Church Road in Frederick County which partially collapsed one of the buildings. The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and two story single family dwelling. There were no injuries in the incident and the damages...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Shops at Stonefield announces outdoor refreshment area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who are old enough to imbibe can now move between businesses in part of the Shops at Stonefield. There is now a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area there, which allows people to go into an establishment that sells alcoholic drinks and get one to go in a special DORA cup.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Tracy Leicher

Shenandoah National Park adds live cameras

LURAY, Va. — Shenandoah National Park has announced the recent addition of two new webcams that provide spectacular live camera access to anyone with an internet connection. For the past several years, fans of the park have been able to view live camera feeds from Big Meadows (Skyline Drive milepost 51) and Pinnacles Picnic Area (Skyline Drive milepost 36.7), as a way to enjoy Blue Ridge Mountain fall color, weather conditions, and scenery — from the comfort of their own homes. Now, two new 4K, high-definition webcams have been added.
LURAY, VA
crozetgazette.com

Crozet Roundabout Construction Updates

For those curious about the status of two traffic roundabout construction projects in the Crozet area, the waiting is the hardest part. A roundabout for the Rt. 240/250 intersection was funded through the Highway Safety Improvement Program three years ago. The plan was to begin work on the roundabout in 2021 after the Crozet Avenue bridge replacement work was complete, but the bridge work was not started until this past summer. Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials reported in March that the roundabout project would go to advertising within this calendar year and construction would begin by the end of 2022.
CROZET, VA
cbs19news

Honoring Veterans: DAV helps local veterans with compensation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Disabled American Veterans is an organization that’s been around since World War I, aiming to help those who have served or the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice get compensation. “How the organization really got started was during World War I, the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Brew and Buddy Run returns for sixth year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Paramount Theater is teaming up with a pair of local breweries again for a popular holiday event. The sixth annual Brew and Buddy Run will take place on Dec. 11. Paramount is working with Champion Brewing Company and Three Notch’d Brewing Company for the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Overnight ramp and lane closures at I-81 / I-66 junction starting November 6

The ramp between Interstate 66 westbound and I-81 southbound near the Warren-Frederick county line is scheduled to be closed during overnight hours Sunday through Wednesday nights, November 6-9. During those times, the left lane of I-81 southbound will also be closed from mile marker 303 to 298. The ramp and lane closures are for concrete barrier installation from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

One killed in weekend crash in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in an early Sunday morning crash in Augusta County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday on Tinkling Spring Road, just north of the intersection with Round Hill Drive. Police say a 1991 Ford...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Prepare for new traffic pattern at 250/64 interchange

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Work on a diverging diamond interchange is almost done, and drivers will soon see a change in the traffic pattern. The Virginia Department of Transportation reports traffic will be switched to the final configuration at the interchange of Richmond Road and Interstate 64 during the weekend of Nov. 12 and 13.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

