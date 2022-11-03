Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: WBA #168 Champ David Morrell KO’s Yerbossynuly!
By Ken Hissner: At the Armory, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Saturday over ShoBox, Tom Brown, Sampson Lewkowicz, and Leon Margules, along with Premier Boxing Champions presented in the Main Event unbeaten WBA World Super Middleweight champion David Morrell, Jr. stopped No. 1 ranked unbeaten WBA International champion Aidos Yerbossynuly in the twelfth and final round.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Spence Is About To Fight A Guy, Keith Thurman, He Promised He'd Never Fight
Errol Spence Jr. hasn’t revealed who he will fight next now that his showdown with Terence Crawford has been, at the very least, pushed into 2023. Crawford suggested during his Instagram Live session Tuesday night that Spence will fight longtime rival Keith Thurman. Spence repeatedly has said in recent years that he won’t fight Thurman, but Spence-Thurman seemingly is the most marketable in-house fight Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon can put together after prolonged negotiations with Crawford ceased a few weeks ago.
Boxing Scene
Ramirez: Bivol Is A Good Champion... It Will Be His Last Title Defense
Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez has not at all wavered on his insistence of dethroning Dmitry Bivol. If anything, the unbeaten Mexican southpaw has grown more confident of pulling off the upset this Saturday, when the two meet in their DAZN main event from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Bivol (20-0, 11KOs) is firmly placed as a healthy -400 favorite according to BetMGM sportsbook, which lists Ramirez (44-0, 30KOs) as a +300 underdog. Literally upsetting the odds will only make his long-envisioned victory that much more satisfying.
Boxing Scene
Floyd Mayweather Planning For February Exhibition Fight in The UK
Former five division world champion Floyd Mayweather is planning for more exhibition fights in 2023. Mayweather retired from the sport in 2017, with an undefeated record of 50-0, after stopping UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a huge cross-sport collision. In December of 2018, Mayweather held his first exhibition bout, when...
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol on Gilberto Ramirez: “I beat him in first gear”
By Brian Webber: Dmitry Bivol says he didn’t even get out of first gear to successfully defend his WBA light heavyweight title last Saturday night against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in Abu Dhabi. Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) estimates that he fought at 70% capacity against Ramirez (44-1, 30...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Canelo would have no problems fighting Benavidez if he beats Plant
By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn says that a victory for David Benavidez over Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant is the type of thing that will put him in a position to get a fight against Canelo Alvarez. In the next breath, Hearn admits that Canelo is the one that “calls...
Boxing Scene
Amir Anderson Aims For Gold at The Youth World Championships
Syracuse light middleweight Amir “Cashman” Anderson has gone from being bullied in school to one of the faces of USA Boxing’s immediate future. The 18-year-old Anderson has already captured top honors at the 2022 Summer Festival National Championships, 2022 USA Boxing National Qualifier, 2021 USA Boxing Youth National Championships, 2019 USA Boxing Junior National Championships and 2019 Eastern Regional Open in his young career.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 64 video: Mario Bautista runs through Benito Lopez, finishes with triangle-armbar
Mario Bautista had no mercy for an opponent returning from a long layoff. In a preliminary bantamweight bout at UFC Vegas 64, Bautista made short work of the returning Benito Lopez, battering him on the feet and finishing the fight with a triangle-armbar at 4:54 of the opening round. Watch...
Boxing Scene
Bivol Shrugs at Canelo Rematch: ‘Money is Good … But Legacy Is Better’
Dmitry Bivol doesn’t appear any closer to thinking that a rematch with Canelo Alvarez is the most palatable option in his career. The WBA light heavyweight from Russia scored a mild upset earlier this year when he handed Alvarez, the 168-pound undisputed champion, a unanimous points loss in their 12-round 175-pound title bout in Las Vegas. Since then Bivol has been adamant that his top goal is to fully unify the division. And the only way that can happen is if he can get in the ring with countryman Artur Beterbiev, who holds the IBF, WBC, and WBO titles.
Boxing Scene
Jeison Rosario: Time To Say Goodbye, I'm Not Fighting Anymore, Time To Retire
The Armory in Minneapolis - Brian Mendoza (21-2, 15 KOs) seized his opportunity and delivered a stunning fifth-round KO over former unified world champion Jeison Rosario (23-4-1, 17 KOs) in a performance that Mendoza described as career-altering. The 27-year-old Rosario announced his retirement following the fight. Thirty-five seconds into the...
Boxing Scene
Sonny Bill Williams Suffers Shock Knockout Loss To Mark Hunt
In what many saw a stunning upset, undefeated Sonny Bill Williams was viciously knocked out by 48-year-old UFC veteran Mark Hunt. The fight, which took place at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney, saw Hunt blast out Williams in the fourth round with a barrage of heavy punches. At the...
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul To Be Ringside For Fury-Bamba in Dubai: I'm Ready To Step in if Tommy Pulls Out!
Global Titans, who are staging the upcoming Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji event in Dubai, have announced that Youtuber turned boxer Jake Paul will be at ringside. The card takes place at the Coca Cola Arena on November 13. Mayweather, a former five division world champion, will face Youtuber Deji in...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya: Canelo was Enjoying Fruits of His Labor; Zurdo is Hungry!
Oscar De La Hoya believes Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez will showcase a far more desperate — and hence winning — effort against Dmitry Bivol than his former client did against the Russian light heavyweight champion. Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs), of Mexico, is set to take on Bivol,...
SkySports
Chantelle Cameron defeats Jessica McCaskill to become undisputed super-lightweight champion
Britain's Chantelle Cameron took a clear unanimous decision to beat Jessica McCaskill and become the undisputed super-lightweight champion on Saturday. At the Eithad Arena in Abu Dhabi, Cameron outboxed her American opponent over 10 rounds, to win 97-93, 96-94 and 96-94 on the judges' scorecards. It marks the culmination of...
Boxing Scene
Shinard Bunch vs. Hank Lundy Set For December 9 in Newton Township, Pennsylvania
On Friday, December 9, promoter Nedal Abuhumoud of Nedal’s Promotions, in association with Paco Presents and Sampson Boxing, will proudly present “Friday Night Fights,” a stacked nine-fight night of world-class professional boxing at the Newtown A.C. in Newton Township, Pennsylvania. In the night’s main event, super lightweight...
worldboxingnews.net
Bivol vs Ramirez: Weights and Running order for Abu Dhabi
World Boxing News offers weight and the final running order for Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. FAHAD AL BLOUSHI 60.8kg v IRAKLI SHARIASHVILI 61.1kg. (Dubai, UAE) (Rustavi, Georgia) followed by. 6 x 3 mins International Lightweight contest. CAMPBELL HATTON 63.25kg v DENIS BARTOS 62.45kg. (Hyde,...
Boxing Scene
Ronnie Shields: Morrell Wants To Fight Canelo, But, Of Course, Canelo's Not Gonna Fight Him
MINNEAPOLIS – The WBA hasn’t ordered Canelo Alvarez to defend his “super” 168-pound championship against David Morrell Jr. The Cuban southpaw owns the WBA’s “world” super middleweight title and, in accordance with the WBA’s standards, has earned his shot at one of the Mexican superstar’s four 168-pound crowns. A showdown with Alvarez is the fight Morrell truly wants, yet he understands it won’t happen at any point in the foreseeable future.
Dmitry Bivol Delivers Masterful Performance, Earns Unanimous Decision Over Gilberto Ramirez (Highlights)
WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol delivered another masterful performance against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. Making his first appearance inside the squared circle since his shocking upset of boxing icon Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in May, the undefeated Russian scored his 21st career victory over dangerous Mexican fighter Gilberto Ramirez. In the early going, Ramirez appeared to win the second and third rounds as Bivol spent time feeling out the larger Ramirez, developing a plan of attack.
Boxing Scene
Fiodor Czerkaszyn: I’m Ready For The Big Stage, This is My Step Forward
The Armory in Minneapolis - It was all Fiodor Czerkaszyn (21-0, 13 KOs) in the telecast opener, a fight in which the talented and undefeated middleweight raised his stock even further with an impressive unanimous decision over seasoned veteran Nathaniel Gallimore (22-6-1, 17 KOs). The judges scored the fight 98-92 and 99-91 twice.
Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez time: When do ring walks for fight start in UK and US tonight?
Dmitry Bivol could set up a huge rematch with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez this weekend, if he can get past Gilberto Ramirez in Abu Dhabi.Bivol retained the WBA light-heavyweight title by outpointing Canelo in May – becoming just the second man to beat the Mexican – and the Russian defends the belt again here.Bivol, 31, puts the gold on the line against fellow unbeaten fighter Ramirez, also 31, in a main-event contest at the Etihad Arena.Bivol carries a 20-0 record into Abu Dhabi, with 11 knockouts to his name, while Ramirez’s record stands at 44-0, the Mexican southpaw having achieved 30...
