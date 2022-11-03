ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Cheddar News

How Democrats Performed in the 2022 Midterm Elections

As results from the 2022 midterm elections continue to come in, Democratic strategist Jonathan Harris explains the issues that brought voters to the polls, how Democrats won tight races in PA and stayed competitive in AZ and GA, and whether they've conceded traditional swing states like FL and OH to Republicans.
The Independent

Nevada election - live: Laxalt and Cortez Masto race tightens as Dem-heavy mail-ins pour in from urban voters

One of America’s most contested midterm races between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto is coming to a head in Nevada.As of Thursday morning, Republican Mr Laxalt maintained a slight lead over Democrat incumbent Ms Cortez Masto in the Senate race with just over 79 per cent of votes counted, according to the New York Times. The race is still subject to substantial shift as two counties with the vast majority of voters - Clark and Washoe - continued to tabulate mail-in ballots that maintained late into Wednesday night with large margins for Democrats, according to the Nevada Independent....
NEVADA STATE
BBC

Four states voted to reject slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why

Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
LOUISIANA STATE
US News and World Report

Election Deniers on Ballot Aim to Run U.S. Presidential Vote in 2024

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Americans in key election battlegrounds on Tuesday will decide who will run the 2024 presidential vote in their states, choosing from a slate of candidates that includes Republicans who back former President Donald Trump's false claim that he won in 2020. In 30 of the country's...
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

Joe Biden Warns Of MAGA Republican Efforts To “Subvert The Electoral System” In Midterm Elections; Fox News Chyron Refers To President As “Election Denier”

President Joe Biden once again gave a speech warning of the future of democracy, keying in on some GOP candidates’ refusal to commit to accepting the election results. He also cited the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, last week, telling an audience at Union Station that it was another sign of the rise in political violence over the past two years. He connected the Pelosi attack to January 6th, when Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen fueled his supporters to storm the Capitol.
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

Ukraine war: US confirms 'communications' with Kremlin

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has confirmed communication channels between Washington and Moscow remain open. It comes as the White House refuses to deny reports that Mr Sullivan has been leading talks with Russia to prevent a nuclear escalation in Ukraine. Speaking in New York, Mr Sullivan said it...
TechCrunch

Elon Musk’s Twitter faces US midterm elections, his first high-stakes test

Twitter is a relatively small social network but it plays an outsized role in politics due to its superiority as a breaking news source and the fact that most elected leaders (and many other government officials) spend time there. With Musk in charge and half the company gone, including some people who weren’t supposed to be eliminated — oops —Twitter’s policies and likely even its products are about to be put to the test.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

US elections – live: Control of Senate hinges on Arizona and Nevada as GOP turn on Trump over midterms

Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff. Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.
ARIZONA STATE

