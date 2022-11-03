One of America’s most contested midterm races between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto is coming to a head in Nevada.As of Thursday morning, Republican Mr Laxalt maintained a slight lead over Democrat incumbent Ms Cortez Masto in the Senate race with just over 79 per cent of votes counted, according to the New York Times. The race is still subject to substantial shift as two counties with the vast majority of voters - Clark and Washoe - continued to tabulate mail-in ballots that maintained late into Wednesday night with large margins for Democrats, according to the Nevada Independent....

NEVADA STATE ・ 36 MINUTES AGO