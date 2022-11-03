ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

‘The Crown’s’ Diana-Divorce Season Is Its Weakest Yet: TV Review

The fourth season of “The Crown,” in 2020, seemed finally to crack the case of how to depict Queen Elizabeth II: in opposition. Writer Peter Morgan is inexorably drawn to the sovereign, and does his best work with her when she’s in one-on-one conflict. Previously, he depicted Tony Blair pushing her toward change in the film “The Queen”; Blair is among the prime ministers whose relationships with Her Majesty build towards a prismatic portrait in the stage play “The Audience.” And on television, in showing the Queen’s 1980s as shadowed by her vexed relationships with Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher, Morgan finally found the story within his show.
SFGate

Happy Hall-idays: Here’s How to Stream All of Hallmark’s Christmas Movies Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Sleigh bells ring and it’s that time of year again, with Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas” officially underway. The annual holiday event features all-new Hallmark Christmas movies premiering on the Hallmark Channel on TV and — love ’em or hate ’em — the films have become a beloved holiday tradition for millions of viewers each year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy