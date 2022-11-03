Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
Lexington: Rob’s speed shop host second annual car show in support of Davidson County Toys for TotsThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Related
Escaped inmate on the run from Lexington prison
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The NC Department of Correction is currently investigating the escape of inmate Johnny Porche. State Correctional and local law enforcement are looking for 46-year-old Johnny Porche. According to police, Porche escaped the Davidson Correctional Center around 1:15 a.m. by jumping a fence and running away. He...
Man pleads guilty after woman dies from overdose in Rockingham Co.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A man plead guilty to death by distribution after a woman was found dead in a field in Rockingham County from an apparent overdose Dec. 19, 2021, according to deputies. Deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Ladawn Edwards of Sparta N.C. was...
2 injured after a card game turned violent in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Police Department got a call about a shooting at 6:00 p.m. Friday night on Horizon Lane. Police said while responding to the call, officers were told by 911 communications that a gunshot victim had been placed in a blue Honda sedan that left the area.
Man in critical condition after shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting, after a man was injured. Police arrived at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center at 2:11 a.m. Sunday to find a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. The man was taken to the hospital by two...
Police investigating after body found in Burlington on Broad Street
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating after a person’s body was found on Broad Street in Burlington Sunday morning. The body of 45-year-old Andrew Daniel was found around 7:50 a.m. Investigators said officers responded to the report of a cardiac arrest. If you have any information about...
Suspect identified, facing charges after shooting in Greensboro on W. Market Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The suspect in a Greensboro shooting on West Market Street has been identified and is facing multiple charges. 18-year-old Johnmaine Lamont Rogers is facing charges after a person was taken to the hospital. Greensboro police were on the scene of the shooting in downtown Friday. It...
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office uses new tech to improve law enforcement response time
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office hopes a new device in their toolbox helps reduce response times for their officers. It's called the 'Live911' program, and the department is one of less than 70 agencies nationwide that are using it. Deputies began rolling out the technology...
6-vehicle crash in Winston-Salem leaves inside lane of U.S. 52 South, all of U.S. 52 North closed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash Monday involving six vehicles has left the inside lane of U.S. 52 South and all of U.S. 52 North between Patterson Avenue and Germanton Road closed and a dump truck overturned. According to Winston-Salem police, the crash left the dump truck overturned on its...
Mom, grandma, aunt arrested after fight at Grimsley High School
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said on Thursday afternoon, three adult non-students came onto Grimsley's campus and assisted their family members in an assault against two Grimsley students. A viewer sent WFMY the video of the fight. The school resource officer was made aware that the three adults were...
Drivers goes through two Greensboro homes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is injured after a car crashed into two houses Sunday in Greensboro. Greensboro Fire Department Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on Peach Orchard Drive. "I think I'm just in shock," said LaTasha Henry. Neighbors still can't believe...
Grimsley High School parent responds after three adults charged in fight involving students
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police said three women, including a mother and a grandmother, came to Grimsley High School and joined a fight between two students. Now, those women are facing charges. It comes after several girls at Eastern Guilford High School got into a fight. The difference this time around is that these adults got involved.
Autumn and Gustav | Families of Greensboro double homicide victims want answers
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The families of two young people shot and killed in Greensboro in January are begging for someone to come forward with information that will lead to an arrest. "I just want somebody to come clean," said Erica Watkins, the mother of Autumn Miller. Autumn Miller and...
$10M bond set for Rockingham Co. man arrested for having dangerous weapons
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Rockingham County man faces weapons of mass destruction charges in Eden. Officers arrived at Wayne Neil Madison's home on September 8 about a noise complaint. They asked him to keep the noise down but, he refused. This resulted in Maddison receiving a city ordinance violation.
$5M bond set for 61-year-old man found with weapons of mass destruction in Eden
EDEN, N.C. — Eden police arrested a man who had weapons of mass destruction in his possession Wednesday. Detectives with the Eden Police Department said they secured a warrant for 61-year-old Wayne Neil Maddison after learning he had weapons of mass destruction through an investigation with the Rockingham County District Attorney's Office.
Person dies in fiery crash after street racing in Eden
EDEN, N.C. — A person died in a fiery crash after a driver was participating in a street race in Eden Oct. 29, police say. Officers with the Eden Police Department said it happened around 5:27 a.m. on East Meadow Road and North Hale Street. An investigation showed a...
Franklin Boulevard closed after accident
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Franklin Boulevard is closed after an accident in Greensboro. Police arrived at the scene of an accident involving a train and a pedestrian on Franklin Boulevard near Burlington Road at 11:40 a.m. Sunday. Both directions of Franklin Boulevard at East Market Street are closed. Drivers are...
Former Blind Tiger owner releases video, speaks for first time about deadly shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The former owner of The Blind Tiger, Brad McCauley spoke out for the first time Wednesday after a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead at the Greensboro music venue in July. The Blind Tiger's liquor license was revoked in August after the ALE charged a security...
Man injured after shooting in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A man is injured after a shooting in Jamestown. Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrived at Kivett Drive around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and is in...
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
Pedestrian hit and killed by freight train in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a freight train in Lexington Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Lexington Police Department said it happened around 3:35 p.m. on Railroad Street and 2nd Street. Police said a pedestrian died after they were struck by a...
