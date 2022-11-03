ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Escaped inmate on the run from Lexington prison

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The NC Department of Correction is currently investigating the escape of inmate Johnny Porche. State Correctional and local law enforcement are looking for 46-year-old Johnny Porche. According to police, Porche escaped the Davidson Correctional Center around 1:15 a.m. by jumping a fence and running away. He...
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Drivers goes through two Greensboro homes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is injured after a car crashed into two houses Sunday in Greensboro. Greensboro Fire Department Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on Peach Orchard Drive. "I think I'm just in shock," said LaTasha Henry. Neighbors still can't believe...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Person dies in fiery crash after street racing in Eden

EDEN, N.C. — A person died in a fiery crash after a driver was participating in a street race in Eden Oct. 29, police say. Officers with the Eden Police Department said it happened around 5:27 a.m. on East Meadow Road and North Hale Street. An investigation showed a...
EDEN, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Franklin Boulevard closed after accident

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Franklin Boulevard is closed after an accident in Greensboro. Police arrived at the scene of an accident involving a train and a pedestrian on Franklin Boulevard near Burlington Road at 11:40 a.m. Sunday. Both directions of Franklin Boulevard at East Market Street are closed. Drivers are...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man injured after shooting in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A man is injured after a shooting in Jamestown. Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrived at Kivett Drive around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and is in...
JAMESTOWN, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Pedestrian hit and killed by freight train in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a freight train in Lexington Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Lexington Police Department said it happened around 3:35 p.m. on Railroad Street and 2nd Street. Police said a pedestrian died after they were struck by a...
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy