18-wheeler crashes into ditch on Highway 21
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler drove into a ditch off Highway 21 Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch. It happened on Highway 21 eastbound just past the RELLIS campus coming into Bryan. DPS...
The cold front Friday night brought rain, but not enough to alleviate drought conditions.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The cold front that blew through the Brazos Valley Friday night provided widespread rain to most. Yet, the rain was not enough to completely fix drought conditions in the Brazos Valley. Most of the region saw close to half an inch of rain. There were also...
Learning Express stocks up for the holidays
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With Christmas approaching fast, The Three stopped by Learning Express to see what new toys are on the market. Owner Bridget Mais says the store received a new shipment of toys ranging from sensory brain games to retro toys from the 90s, and all are now available for purchase. Some toys, Mais said, are even trending.
Be Remarkable: Arthur Bettis is a veteran who spends his time helping other vets
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday is Veterans Day, a time for all of us to honor the men and women who have served our country. Here at KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers, we are honoring a veteran in Bryan who has made it his life mission to help others even after he faced his own health challenges.
2 arrested after College Station man beaten, robbed in home
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two men were arrested after a College Station man was beaten and robbed in his apartment Sunday night, according to the College Station Police Department. Police responded to a call that said five men were breaking into an apartment at the Pearl Apartments on Harvey...
Police investigating rollover crash in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a crash Sunday afternoon along the frontage road of Highway 6. It happened around 4 p.m. on the northbound frontage road of SH 6 at Southwest Parkway. All lanes on the northbound frontage road are closed at this time. Drivers...
It may be November, but two tropical systems are about to form in the Atlantic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The clock is ticking down with just 24 days left in the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The calendar may be dwindling but the tropical waters are still plenty warm to develop tropical systems. As of Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring two areas of interest with a high chance of strengthening into a tropical or sub-tropical system before mid-week. Here is the latest from the agency:
16 Aggie-owned companies in Brazos County make Aggie 100 list
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A record number of Aggie-owned businesses across the Brazos Valley were recognized Friday night for being among the fastest-growing companies owned or led by graduates of Texas A&M. The list, called The Aggie 100, was revealed Friday night at Kyle Field to honor the 100 fastest–growing Aggie companies.
College Station Police make car theft arrest
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police said they’ve arrested one person in connection to a vehicle theft that happened early Saturday morning in Bryan. College Station Police Department said it was notified about the theft by Bryan Police Department. The owner of the vehicle was able to track it and gave police live updates on its location as it entered College Station.
Brazos County judge sentences killer to 55 years in prison
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release comes from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:. On Monday, November 7, 2022, Ricardo Ramirez pled guilty to the murder of Ashli Stewart on New Year’s Eve 2019. He was sentenced to 55 years in prison. On December 31, 2019,...
Honoring fallen soldiers at Aggie Field of Honor
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Just before Veteran’s Day on Nov.11, volunteers and Sojourners placed more than 230 flags at the Aggie Field of Honor. Dozens of people gathered at the Aggie Field of Honor to pay their respects to our fallen soldiers on Sunday afternoon. Its an event that has a mission of acknowledging those who risked their lives for our country. There was a specific list of fallen soldiers given to all volunteers so they could put flags aside their grave.
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
Gospel Fest is less than a week away
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mark your calendars, Gospel Fest is less than a week away. Texas A&M’s Voices of Praise will host the 38th annual Gospel Fest, an evening filled with praise and worship. Throughout the day there will be church services, Christian education classes, and lunch. The evening...
Monday Night Weather Update 11/7
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring) KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring) Fisher: Aggies’ season has been “disappointing”. KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Madison County experiencing high early voting turnout
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -In this year’s Midterm election, Madison County officials said voter turnout is higher than usual. Bobbie Duke, Madison County Election Administrator, told KBTX its important people understand that hand counting ballots will take slower than usual this year. “The people are showing up and the...
O’Rourke to visit Texas A&M Monday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be speaking at Texas A&M Monday ahead of election day on Nov. 8. The Get Out the Vote Rally will be at noon Monday on campus.
Aggie Gameday: Florida vs. Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. on KBTX. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against Florida on Nov. 5, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments from the show.
C.C. Creations works through the night to make Astros Championship Shirts
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the final out in the World Series, the work began at C.C. Creations, making thousands of officially licensed Astros championship shirts. The warehouse in Bryan was buzzing with workers hours after the game ended to meet the needs of fans wanting to celebrate the win with the same shirts the players wore immediately after the game ended.
Five Brazos Valley teams ranked in final DCTF rankings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their rankings after the final week of the high school regular season and five teams from the Brazos Valley made it. In Class 5A Division I, College Station stays at No. 10 following a 42-14 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson. The Cougars...
Kick Time Announced for UMass Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against UMass on Saturday, Nov. 19 is set to kick off at 11 a.m. on SEC Network+/ESPN+, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. The Maroon & White travel to Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, while...
