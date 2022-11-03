Read full article on original website
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Nov 7th, 2022
Calls To Services (October 30 to November 6, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered fifty-three (53) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have twenty-three (23) inmates in the following Jails, twelve (12) housed in Newton, eleven (11) housed in Jasper.
Employees at Chick-fil-A in Orange holding benefit after body of beloved co-worker was found in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Friends and co-workers of a Beaumont mother are working to raise money to help with funeral expenses after her ex-boyfriend led investigators to her body Saturday. On Friday, officials issued a CLEAR alert for Marilu Lopez-Berrios. She had last been seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022,...
Police using No Shave November to help two Jasper County first responders, their 6-year-old daughter
JASPER, Texas — The Jasper Police Department is using No Shave November to raise money for two area first responders and their 6-year-old daughter. Jason Hollyfield and Tiffany Hollyfield work for the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Jason Hollyfield is a lieutenant investigator and his wife is a dispatcher.
12newsnow.com
TxDOT asking for help to 'End the Streak' of deadly crashes on Texas roads
At least ten people die on Texas roads every day. In 2021, 156 people died in deadly crashes in Beaumont. So far in 2022, 129 people have died.
KFDM-TV
H.S. Football - District 9-4A-II - Week 11: Silsbee 26 Jasper 23 Final
Jasper, Tx — The Silsbee Tigers complete the perfect regular season, going 10-0 after topping Jasper in week 11. Silsbee will face Columbia in the Bi-District round on Friday, Nov. 11 at LaPorte High School.
KPLC TV
Farm equipment stolen in Fields community
Fields, LA (KPLC) - Several pieces of farm equipment were reported stolen on Oct. 31 on Austin Tillery Road in the Fields community, officials with the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office said the following were reported stolen:. L4600HST Kubota tractor with front end loader and backhoe...
Texas Roadhouse set to open Monday near Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Long Star staple located near Parkdale Mall is set to open soon and kept its promise of bringing more than 200 jobs to the area. Beaumont’s new Texas Roadhouse will open on Monday, November 7, 2022, according to a Texas Roadhouse release. The restaurant is located at 6165 Eastex Freeway.
Louisiana, Texas join forces in first-time unclaimed property event
Louisiana and Texas will join forces to return unclaimed property to residents in a first-time event, according to Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder.
KLTV
Angelina County Judge In Court
The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up.
Catalytic converters taken from Humane Society of Southeast Texas vehicles, shelter asking for help
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Humane Society of Southeast Texas is asking for help after catalytic converters were stolen from their company vehicles. It happened on Thursday, October 27, 2022, according to a Humane Society of Southeast Texas Facebook post. At 4:45 a.m., the catalytic converter was taken off the...
Lake Charles American Press
KPLC TV
One killed in head-on crash in Jeff Davis Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A two-vehicle crash on I-10 West near the Lacassine exit (LA 101) caused the death of one driver, according to Louisiana State Police. Police responded to the crash shortly after 6:45 p.m. The crash claimed the life of Gay Dale Ferguson, 61, of Orange, Tx.
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County firefighter injured in crash
A Liberty County firefighter was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash around 4:20 p.m. Thursday on SH 146 north near Rye. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, the supervisor for the Liberty County DPS office, Trevor Hickman, of Livingston, and a volunteer firefighter for North Liberty County VFD, was traveling southbound on SH 146 in a Chevrolet HHR when he veered into the path of a northbound Ford F350 driven by Darral Whisenhunt, also of Livingston.
East Texas News
Wagner arraigned for teen's death
Roy Grant Wagner, 41 of The Woodlands, was arraigned Tuesday in the 258th District Court before visiting Judge Larry Standley of Harris County. Wagner was indicted by a Polk County grand jury in September for the felony charges of murder, manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid (fatality collision) stemming from the Sept. 24, 2021 crash on FM 350 South which took the life of 18-year-old Livingston High School Senior Cole Overstreet.
Sentencing phase for former Beaumont ISD electrical contractor could begin soon
BEAUMONT, Texas — A sentencing phase is just days away after the state's highest court upheld the guilty sentence of a former Beaumont Independent School District electrical contractor. Calvin Gary Walker was found guilty of felony fraud in September 2019. Walker's electric company was contracted for electrician services for...
Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median
Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 5, 2022, that on November 4, 2022, soon after 6:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit (LA Hwy 101) in Jefferson Davis Parish. Gay Dale Ferguson, 61, of Orange, Texas, was killed in the crash.
East Texas News
Narcotics division stops gambling establishment in Leggett
Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, 29, of Beaumont, Monday. Chalamalasetty was charged with multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room on Aug. 30. Through a lengthy investigation, Chalamalasetty, was identified as owner and manager of the establishment and found to be funding the illegal game room in Leggett. Warrants were obtained on Chalamalasetty for possession of a gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia; gambling promotion; and keeping a gambling place.
KFDM-TV
BPD returns to field off Broussard to investigate after ex-boyfriend leads them to body
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police officers returned Sunday afternoon to a field off Broussard Road to continue their investigation after a man led them to his ex-girlfriend's body Saturday night. Police say Jose Lopez, 37, of Beaumont, confessed to killing Marilu Lopez-Berrios, 39, of Beaumont. Justice of the Peace Ben...
