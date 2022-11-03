ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

C N Smith
4d ago

Anything to stop the terrible orange man, right? No single figure in US history has been targeted by the "government" as much as Trump has been. He put the brakes on Obamas big transformation of America and the Dems hate it...

rj acosta
4d ago

so the DOJ is preparing to derail another potential run of Donald Trump for president what are they using Hillary's playbook are they going to try to wiretap his office again will they send more FBI/ gestapo agents in to spy on him. didn't we already see this the last time. since nobody was held accountable last time no one will be held accountable this time. the American oligarch system.

