Kansas State

Kansas 3rd District one of the most competitive races in US: Congressman

By Jonathan Ketz
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas 3rd District Republican candidate Amanda Adkins brought Republican Congressman Drew Ferguson to the district Thursday.

“It’s not unsimilar to my district in Georgia,” Ferguson said of his district outside of Atlanta.

Ferguson said the 3rd District Congressional race is one of the most competitive races in the entire country.

“The race is very close. I can tell you. We already know firsthand, from our own data and from what we’re seeing on the ground, very close,” Adkins said Thursday. “That’s the reason why this gentleman is here to support me.”

Kansas advance voting begins: How to vote early for 2022 midterm elections

Adkins said she has four “Ask Amanda” events over the next three days.

“Ms. Davids has not held a town hall since 2019,” Adkins continued. “So when I’m out in the public, most people feel like she’s not accessible to the public.”

Congresswoman Sharice Davids spent part of her afternoon at her alma matter, Johnson County Community College, “to discuss the importance of young voters,” according to a campaign press release.

“We’re doing lots of, absolutely we’re doing lots of public meetings and making sure that we’re doing meetings that are free and open to the public. I just think that that’s inaccurate,” Davids said when asked about the town halls.

Davids would not say whether she has the advantage over Adkins with less than a week until the midterms. She did say she feels strong about her position though.

FOX4/Emerson poll shows slim margins in two Kansas races

“That’s not because I ever take anything for granted,” Davids continued. “It’s because we have such a strong volunteer base. We have people knocking on doors, going out and talking to their friends and neighbors — and sometimes not their friends — about really what’s at stake in this election.”

Davids beat Adkins 53-43% in 2020, but the district has drastically changed since that election due to redistricting drawn by a Republican-led legislature. A recent New York Times poll had Davids up 55-41% going into the midterms.

“I think the methodology was garbage,” Adkins said. “There’s one single sentence answer.”

KSN News

KSN News

