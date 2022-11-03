ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Where to vote in Southern Nevada on Election Day 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County has more than 100 vote centers open on Election Day so you can voice your vote in the 2022 midterm election. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. All vote centers will also offer mail ballot drop off during those same hours.
Davidson Academy student represents Nevada in Washington DC

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Samantha Glover, a student at Davidson Academy in Reno, was one of 100 young women selected to attend the 75th American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation session July 23-30, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Glover is one of two outstanding high school seniors from Nevada that were...
Heavy snowfall brings chain control to Nevada, California mountain passes

Heavy snowfall Sunday night into Wednesday morning will make travel difficult on area mountain passes. As of Monday morning, chain controls are required on the following highways and interstates:. California. 267: Kings Beach to Northstar. 89: Tahoe City to Truckee. US-50: Kyburz to Meyers, Glenbrook to SR-28 to Carson City.
How is Southern Nevada dealing with disruptive poll watchers?

They’re known as “poll watchers” or “election observers.”. They’re self-appointed people whose professed goal is to observe and monitor elections without violating voter privacy or disrupting elections. Some say they’re watching to prevent election theft —the disproven claim that the election of Joe Biden was...
Union workers are mobilizing to turn the tide in Nevada’s elections

Things are heating up in Nevada ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8. A Republican victory in the state could end up flipping the Senate, and undermine the Democrats’ federal agenda for years to come. That’s why union workers are mobilizing to turn the tide in their state. Culinary Workers Union Local 226 has been leading the charge. 400 Local 226 canvassers have knocked on 800,000 doors across the state, and reached over half of Nevada’s Black and Latinx workers, along with over a third of its AAPI voters. Local 226 is an affiliate of UNITE HERE, which represents 300,000 hospitality workers in the US and Canada. The Real News Network correspondent Jaisal Noor covers UNITE HERE’s efforts from the ground in Nevada.
This New Las Vegas Adjacent Attraction Was 50 Years In The Making

Nevada has a lot of things to offer. Hoover Dam. Lake Tahoe. Reno. And, of course, Las Vegas. And now something completely different, that took 5 decades to finish. In 1970, Michael Heizer started building his art installation called “City” in the Nevada desert. In September 2022, over 50 years after its start, visitors can now visit this massive complex.
Ethel M’s Annual Holiday Cactus Garden Lights

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Tonight marks the unofficial start of the holiday season in Southern Nevada as the lights will be shining in Henderson. Mercedes Martinez takes us to Ethel M Cactus Garden as we get set for the official holiday Cactus Garden lighting tonight.
This $19.9 Million Spectacular Home in Las Vegas Showcases Desert Modern Sophistication and The Ultimate in Privacy

10861 Stardust Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 10861 Stardust Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is spectacular property located in Discovery Land Company’s coveted and exclusive Summit Club offering the ultimate in privacy sitting on its own 1.37-acre peninsula lot. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10861 Stardust Drive, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
Las Vegas Pizza Festival

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The ultimate pizza party is back….. The Las Vega Pizza Festival returns on Saturday November 12 at the Industrial Event Space. JC Fernandez joins Vincent Rotolo the owner of Good Pie, to tell us more about this event.
