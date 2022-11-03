Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Related
Opportunity Village looking to hire 60 employees
pportunity Village is among those looking to hire. The non-profit which started in Las Vegas in 1954 cares for people with disabilities by offering numerous programs. Now, it needs to hire 60 direct support professionals.
Fox5 KVVU
What are Steve Sisolak, Joe Lombardo doing about catalytic converter thefts?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -California Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed two new bills to crackdown on catalytic converter thefts. One of the measures makes it illegal for anyone to buy a catalytic converter from anyone other than “licensed auto dismantlers or dealers.”. With thefts on the rise in Nevada,...
Fox5 KVVU
Where to vote in Southern Nevada on Election Day 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County has more than 100 vote centers open on Election Day so you can voice your vote in the 2022 midterm election. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. All vote centers will also offer mail ballot drop off during those same hours.
KOLO TV Reno
Davidson Academy student represents Nevada in Washington DC
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Samantha Glover, a student at Davidson Academy in Reno, was one of 100 young women selected to attend the 75th American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation session July 23-30, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Glover is one of two outstanding high school seniors from Nevada that were...
Las Vegas community comes together to celebrate Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival
The Las Vegas community came together to enjoy Jewish foods, art, and culture at the largest Jewish food event in Nevada.
Construction in Las Vegas Medical District to start in early 2023
The City of Las Vegas announced on Twitter that a new project will start next year to help enhance an area in the Las Vegas Medical District.
mynews4.com
Heavy snowfall brings chain control to Nevada, California mountain passes
Heavy snowfall Sunday night into Wednesday morning will make travel difficult on area mountain passes. As of Monday morning, chain controls are required on the following highways and interstates:. California. 267: Kings Beach to Northstar. 89: Tahoe City to Truckee. US-50: Kyburz to Meyers, Glenbrook to SR-28 to Carson City.
knpr
How is Southern Nevada dealing with disruptive poll watchers?
They’re known as “poll watchers” or “election observers.”. They’re self-appointed people whose professed goal is to observe and monitor elections without violating voter privacy or disrupting elections. Some say they’re watching to prevent election theft —the disproven claim that the election of Joe Biden was...
For Northern Nevada printer, trashing campaign mailers means they’re still working
In an age where more and more aspects of life are becoming paperless, there’s one paper product that remains as ubiquitous as ever — the election mailer. The post For Northern Nevada printer, trashing campaign mailers means they’re still working appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Real News Network
Union workers are mobilizing to turn the tide in Nevada’s elections
Things are heating up in Nevada ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8. A Republican victory in the state could end up flipping the Senate, and undermine the Democrats’ federal agenda for years to come. That’s why union workers are mobilizing to turn the tide in their state. Culinary Workers Union Local 226 has been leading the charge. 400 Local 226 canvassers have knocked on 800,000 doors across the state, and reached over half of Nevada’s Black and Latinx workers, along with over a third of its AAPI voters. Local 226 is an affiliate of UNITE HERE, which represents 300,000 hospitality workers in the US and Canada. The Real News Network correspondent Jaisal Noor covers UNITE HERE’s efforts from the ground in Nevada.
Republican April Becker leads Democrat Susie Lee in CD3 race, poll shows
Republican April Becker's campaign for Congress gained a foothold and she took a lead as Republicans emphasized the economy in contests against Democratic incumbents. Now she's on the verge of defeating Democratic U.S. Rep. Susie Lee.
yourmileagemayvary.net
This New Las Vegas Adjacent Attraction Was 50 Years In The Making
Nevada has a lot of things to offer. Hoover Dam. Lake Tahoe. Reno. And, of course, Las Vegas. And now something completely different, that took 5 decades to finish. In 1970, Michael Heizer started building his art installation called “City” in the Nevada desert. In September 2022, over 50 years after its start, visitors can now visit this massive complex.
Ethel M’s Annual Holiday Cactus Garden Lights
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Tonight marks the unofficial start of the holiday season in Southern Nevada as the lights will be shining in Henderson. Mercedes Martinez takes us to Ethel M Cactus Garden as we get set for the official holiday Cactus Garden lighting tonight.
Las Vegas police launch a joint ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign
This Click It or Ticket Campaign promotes safety about the use of seat belts and how important they are during a car crash in order to increase law enforcement engagement.
iebusinessdaily.com
Rancho Cucamonga-to-Las Vegas rail line will do more than carry passengers
The planned multi-billion project will run out of a station to be built next to the city’s Metrolink station. Local officials believe the area nearby is ripe for commercial development and a potential economic boon for the Inland region. Rancho Cucamonga has taken a major step toward landing the...
luxury-houses.net
This $19.9 Million Spectacular Home in Las Vegas Showcases Desert Modern Sophistication and The Ultimate in Privacy
10861 Stardust Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 10861 Stardust Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is spectacular property located in Discovery Land Company’s coveted and exclusive Summit Club offering the ultimate in privacy sitting on its own 1.37-acre peninsula lot. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10861 Stardust Drive, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
Nevada Says Less Than 6 months to get your REAL ID - The deadline is May 3, 2023
Nevada's REAL ID website page says this: Do You Have the REAL ID Star?. " Check your Nevada Driver's License or ID Card. If it has a gold star in the upper right corner, you're good to go! You already have a Real ID."
whatnowvegas.com
Upcoming “Private Club for Business and Golfers” Chip Shots Gets $5.8 Million Budget
With its first location set to open next year in Las Vegas, and a second location planned for Scottsdale, Arizona, golf concept Chip Shots is about to become the major work-meets-play spot for professionals in the Summerlin area. Originally planned for early next year, the Las Vegas location’s opening has...
‘It’s been a nightmare to live here,’ rise in fires, crime at Las Vegas complex has residents concerned
A residential fire at the Fremont Urban Lofts has many neighbors concerned for their safety saying crime in the neighborhood is getting out of control.
Las Vegas Pizza Festival
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The ultimate pizza party is back….. The Las Vega Pizza Festival returns on Saturday November 12 at the Industrial Event Space. JC Fernandez joins Vincent Rotolo the owner of Good Pie, to tell us more about this event.
Comments / 0