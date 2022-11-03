The two recent letters from George Chandler and Phil Gursky emphasize how we do not need any new leadership or ideas in Los Alamos. They obviously like it the way the county works now. The landlords and developers have a very cozy relationship with the government, but there is then little room for everyone else, the broad middle class, to have resources for their needs. We have a shrinking small business community, a housing crunch, and a bunch of elites that are oblivious. We do not even need to review the developers arguments, they are demonstrating the best reason to vote for a new direction.

WHITE ROCK, NM ・ 4 HOURS AGO