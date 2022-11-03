Read full article on original website
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Tesla Is a Decent Situation
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Ring Energy: "This is a small cap. It's not a dice roll because it's a legitimate company. I do prefer something that gives you that dividend because you know in the Investing Club, we bought Coterra. See, that is the better one. It's got a good yield, 50% oil, 50% natural gas. ... Coterra is the one to buy."
Cramer Expects Energy Stocks to Rally If Republicans Have a Strong Showing in the Midterms
A strong showing from Republicans in the midterm elections could spark a rally in energy stocks, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. Cramer said oilfield services firms like Halliburton and SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger, should be among the industry's best performers in that scenario. CNBC's Jim Cramer said he anticipates...
Twitter Early Investor Chris Sacca Says Elon Musk Is ‘Alone Right Now and Winging This'
Venture capitalist Chris Sacca was one of Twitter's first investors and an early user. In a Twitter thread on Monday, Sacca said Musk needs to listen to people who challenge his assumptions on how to run the social media company. "The only way I see that happening is if anyone...
Why Technology Spending Will Rise Even as Tech Stocks Tank and Layoffs Mount
Amazon and Microsoft plunged after recent earnings on weaker corporate growth for cloud computing, but Gartner says tech demand will rise 5.1% next year. The Covid demand surge has glutted the market, and new applications aren’t driving upgrades. Still, third-quarter GDP showed stronger spending on tech equipment than expected,...
Take-Two Stock Tumbles After It Cuts Outlook
Take-Two stock dropped more than 15% in extended trading on Monday after the company said its outlook in the current quarter and in early 2023 would be significantly lower than previously expected. Take-Two stock dropped more than 15% in extended trading on Monday after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2023...
Barry Diller Says Twitter Is a Toy for Elon Musk
Barry Diller, chairman of IAC and Expedia, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" Monday that Twitter will be a "much smaller business" under Elon Musk. Diller said he thinks Musk will figure out how to improve Twitter and make it more appealing, but he is not convinced that it will become the next super-app.
Meta Could Begin Large-Scale Layoffs This Week, Report Says
Meta could begin to carry out large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The layoffs are expected to impact thousands of employees, the report said. Facebook parent Meta could begin large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the...
