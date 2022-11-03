ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Gulf Coast landfill is now a storm debris dump site

By Chris Gilmore
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
The clear blue skies are in contrast to what’s going on the ground across many parts of Lee County.

After unloading debris from his pickup truck, Fort Myers resident Steve Wade explained the scene in his neighborhood, “It’s not even close to being picked up.”

Vegetation, scrap, and household debris clutter roadsides.

County commissioners agreed earlier this week to use the Gulf Coast landfill as a storm debris dump site for Crowdergulf crews. The idea is that it’ll cut down on travel time for trucks hauling debris. Some like Wade are just grateful for help where they can get it.

“I’m fortunate enough to have a truck and to be out here it’s starting to smell and it’s starting to ruin the landscaping I’m not complaining because like I said I’ve been over to the beach and seen that,” said Wade.

In the meantime, others are asking for signs of hope that things are moving forward.

The next neighborhood meeting is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. next week at the Gateway Greens neighborhood in Fort Myers.

