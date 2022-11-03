Read full article on original website
WIVB
Trump, Biden wage proxy 2024 fight over midterm elections
It’s a Biden vs. Trump rematch, two years early. The final days of the 2022 midterm campaign are offering a foretaste of a likely 2024 White House campaign, with President Biden and former President Trump squaring off in a proxy battle. Biden has increasingly mentioned Trump in his stump...
WIVB
Trump jabs at DeSantis during rally: ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’
Former President Trump took aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) at a campaign rally on Saturday night, coining the nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious” for the politician who is widely viewed as Trump’s greatest competition for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Trump called out his potential political...
WIVB
Trump-DeSantis tensions simmer away ahead of Election Day
Tensions between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) are simmering, with considerations about the 2024 presidential election creeping into view as Republicans hope for big wins in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Trump over the weekend took his most direct swipe at DeSantis to date during a...
WIVB
Fetterman predicts early Republican lead in vote counting due to changes by GOP lawmakers
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman said on Monday that he expects his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, to lead initially in the state on Tuesday night due to the sequence of vote counting. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, said that the GOP planned voting so that their party could “baselessly sow...
WIVB
Talk of early Trump 2024 announcement heats up with Monday bid a possibility
Former President Trump has been in discussions with some aides about potentially announcing a 2024 presidential bid as early as Monday night, according to two sources familiar with the talks. The sources, who requested anonymity to discuss the conversations, said Trump has been mulling an announcement during a Monday night...
WIVB
Centrist think tank: Voters see Democrats as just as extreme as Republicans
U.S. voters find Democrats just as extreme as Republicans and out of touch on Americans’ values and priorities, according to a new poll from the centrist think tank Third Way ahead of Tuesday’s midterms. “If Democrats manage to hold on to the House and Senate, it will be...
WIVB
Fetterman, Oz make final campaign stops ahead of Election Day
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — U.S. Senate candidates John Fetterman (D) and Mehmet Oz (R) are making their final pushes as they campaign across the state. Fetterman spent Monday morning in Philadelphia, while Oz will hold a rally in Montgomery County Monday night. On Sunday morning, Fetterman made a stop in...
Trump says he'll make 'big announcement' Nov. 15 in Florida
Former President Donald Trump says he will be making a "big announcement" next week in Florida
Investors hopeful on midterm results, earnings, Japan warning and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
Investors will be watching Tuesday's midterm election results to see how it will impact the stock market. Third-quarter earnings reports also continue with Disney, News Corp. and more.
WIVB
Five races where Democrats could pull off surprise wins
Democrats are bracing for a possible red wave as the national mood has shifted and surveys increasingly show voters seeing economy and inflation as the top issues heading into the election. But for all the doom and gloom that political watchers are forecasting for the party, Democrats could also benefit...
